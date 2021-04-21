 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 871,460 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,038 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 871,460 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 60,778 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,272 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 20, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 870,517 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 980 new cases were confirmed on April 21, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 216,331 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 21, 2021, the state reports that 5,511,221 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 21, in Columbus, 14,038 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 386 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,214 total cases today, April 21. There were 5,862 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,138 cases in Harris County, as of the April 21 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett8547114064105069
Fulton8070314147125288
Cobb597981678894478
DeKalb56951704690368
Hall24807200043224
Non-GA Resident234075506469146
Clayton23208258143619
Cherokee22097827429914
Chatham19962283041026
Richmond19648444740587
Henry18865569829027
Forsyth1770942381757
Whitfield14775193122614
Muscogee14038186138651
Bibb13243234340136
Clarke1265022061357
Douglas11783303917238
Bartow11092328420716
Columbia10947564815741
Paulding10633574916446
Houston9947436918861
Floyd9927191418037
Barrow859511291302
Coweta8571526520212
Jackson8439126213711
Walton7966243323320
Lowndes7711476513865
Newton7391337921519
Carroll73503844131104
Glynn6646139115219
Fayette6559219015115
Gordon6442159810110
Walker6399846807
Rockdale5936149515119
Troup5862150718238
Catoosa5569589635
Dougherty5472191727620
Bulloch522114976348
Habersham46233951508
Coffee4229105213633
Murray4144725775
Spalding3994213215333
Polk391416447813
Baldwin381663511116
Effingham3752756643
Laurens3691182214323
Thomas352982611310
Colquitt350111327539
Tift341114219629
Liberty3354520602
Chattahoochee3214597132
Camden3190713276
Oconee3020937628
Ware2985181714823
White29541836612
Stephens2951114792
Toombs29024499614
Lumpkin2766144626
Madison27164744610
Wayne27168147410
Bryan2686872343
Dawson2683298411
Pickens25108435816
Gilmer24654397112
Unknown2378794111
Franklin2318298427
Butts2242782746
Chattooga2214545608
Harris2138369561
Decatur21377635413
Fannin21082425810
Union2019154673
Appling1898384655
Monroe18537418613
Tattnall18354514520
Peach1828743527
Upson1797161310619
Sumter1794731918
Putnam1774378570
Burke17617793624
Emanuel17288005328
Haralson17068933447
Hart17026393715
McDuffie1650779417
Banks1617173332
Washington16024076024
Lee15841111507
Jefferson1575357596
Jones1564412534
Mitchell1525525747
Grady15235714613
Elbert15217515714
Rabun1513171418
Meriwether15034607112
Greene1496309568
Ben Hill14845866018
Crisp14256295523
Lamar13316744411
Jeff Davis1288580378
Bacon1275351288
Pierce123811874313
Dade1197193111
Morgan1184900236
Oglethorpe1184279281
Worth1179579597
Cook1160649375
Dodge107910125546
Towns10721164212
Berrien10547633112
Pike105411822614
Charlton1048296248
Early1008156435
Brooks9364423611
Brantley924676325
Hancock83275623
Screven8091652110
Bleckley7976393417
Dooly7842753212
Johnson784323427
Stewart782100230
Atkinson779238181
Evans7561961712
Seminole744200171
Candler7401893629
Clinch731228251
Wilkinson727190280
Jenkins723122394
Montgomery715160212
Telfair7135644512
McIntosh690157142
Irwin6782241810
Miller67417194
Wilkes669398206
Jasper6687101820
Long653180101
Heard629226163
Treutlen624216243
Pulaski6073093212
Macon605239254
Turner596393334
Terrell559231452
Crawford522133172
Taylor508284223
Twiggs508201366
Lincoln506288242
Lanier49127694
Wilcox4733452918
Randolph466156321
Wheeler457164213
Calhoun443134150
Marion395162172
Talbot38090180
Warren373149133
Echols35810845
Schley20913950
Clay1835430
Baker1616690
Glascock144119712
Webster1053940
Taliaferro1002230
Quitman818520

