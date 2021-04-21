UPDATE: Georgia reports 871,460 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,038 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 871,460 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 60,778 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,272 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 20, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 870,517 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 980 new cases were confirmed on April 21, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 216,331 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 21, 2021, the state reports that 5,511,221 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 21, in Columbus, 14,038 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 386 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,214 total cases today, April 21. There were 5,862 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,138 cases in Harris County, as of the April 21 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: