UPDATE: Georgia reports 873,669 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,107 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 873,669 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 60,990 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,337 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 22, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 872,396 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,335 new cases were confirmed on April 23, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 217,670 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 23, 2021, the state reports that 5,685,404 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 23, in Columbus, 14,107 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 387 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,250 total cases today, April 23. There were 5,872 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,141 cases in Harris County, as of the April 23 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

