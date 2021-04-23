 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 873,669 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,107 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 873,669 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 60,990 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,337 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 22, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 872,396 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,335 new cases were confirmed on April 23, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 217,670 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 23, 2021, the state reports that 5,685,404 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 23, in Columbus, 14,107 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 387 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,250 total cases today, April 23. There were 5,872 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,141 cases in Harris County, as of the April 23 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett8570914195105569
Fulton8096514248125592
Cobb599371696495079
DeKalb57124710690770
Hall24843201943324
Non-GA Resident234545536470148
Clayton23314261444021
Cherokee22146832530014
Chatham19999285041326
Richmond19706445540688
Henry18948575829127
Forsyth1773442721777
Whitfield14771193922614
Muscogee14107187938752
Bibb13279237740236
Clarke1268522081367
Douglas11813306717238
Bartow11132331820716
Columbia10969567215841
Paulding10654581916346
Houston9967437918961
Floyd9938192118037
Barrow863311431303
Coweta8587530220412
Jackson8456126813711
Walton7988243923420
Lowndes7721477214065
Newton7414339821519
Carroll73633853131104
Glynn6646139115219
Fayette6583219815115
Gordon6449160910111
Walker6427860807
Rockdale5956150815119
Troup5872151918338
Catoosa5599603635
Dougherty5487192527822
Bulloch522815016448
Habersham46273971518
Coffee4228105513634
Murray4149736785
Spalding4010214515333
Polk391916497913
Baldwin382063611216
Effingham3761758643
Laurens3697182414323
Thomas353282911310
Colquitt350711337539
Tift341414229629
Liberty3379525602
Chattahoochee3250598132
Camden3194717286
Oconee3030938628
Ware2992181615023
White29591836612
Stephens2955114792
Toombs29094519715
Lumpkin2775143626
Wayne27228147410
Madison27214754610
Bryan2696875343
Dawson2689302411
Pickens25148446016
Gilmer24664417112
Unknown2383806111
Franklin2325300437
Butts2252784756
Chattooga2218549608
Harris2141369561
Decatur21397635414
Fannin21122425910
Union2023161683
Appling1903385665
Monroe18537468613
Tattnall18364534520
Peach1834746527
Upson1799161910619
Sumter1795732918
Putnam1778378570
Burke17687803624
Emanuel17298015328
Haralson17118963447
Hart17026443715
McDuffie1658778417
Banks1622173332
Washington16044076024
Lee15841115508
Jefferson1576357597
Jones1568415534
Grady15265754613
Mitchell1526525747
Elbert15237515714
Rabun1516180418
Meriwether15094627212
Greene1497311568
Ben Hill14875876118
Crisp14266325523
Lamar13376794411
Jeff Davis1290580378
Bacon1279351288
Pierce124011884213
Dade1201194111
Morgan1187901236
Oglethorpe1184279281
Worth1181585608
Cook1161651375
Dodge108110125646
Towns10741164212
Charlton1058295258
Pike105511892614
Berrien10547643112
Early1009156435
Brooks9384423611
Brantley925676325
Hancock83375623
Screven8091662110
Bleckley7986413417
Johnson785325427
Dooly7842763212
Stewart782100230
Atkinson779238181
Evans7571971712
Seminole747201171
Candler7401903629
Clinch732231251
Wilkinson726190280
Jenkins725122394
Montgomery716161212
Telfair7165664512
McIntosh692157142
Irwin6812241810
Miller67517194
Wilkes669398216
Jasper6687121820
Long657180101
Heard630226163
Treutlen624216243
Macon609242254
Pulaski6073093212
Turner596396334
Terrell560232452
Crawford523134172
Twiggs509201366
Lincoln508289242
Taylor508284223
Lanier49227794
Wilcox4743462918
Randolph468156321
Wheeler457165213
Calhoun445134150
Marion396161172
Talbot38190180
Warren375149133
Echols35810845
Schley20913950
Clay1835430
Baker1616690
Glascock144119712
Webster1053940
Taliaferro1002230
Quitman818520

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Friday

74° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 74° 58°

Saturday

75° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 95% 75° 55°

Sunday

77° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 77° 52°

Monday

82° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 82° 58°

Tuesday

86° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 86° 62°

Wednesday

85° / 64°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 7% 85° 64°

Thursday

81° / 62°
Few Showers
Few Showers 33% 81° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
74°

73°

6 PM
Cloudy
2%
73°

73°

7 PM
Cloudy
1%
73°

70°

8 PM
Cloudy
1%
70°

67°

9 PM
Cloudy
1%
67°

65°

10 PM
Cloudy
1%
65°

63°

11 PM
Cloudy
2%
63°

63°

12 AM
Cloudy
4%
63°

62°

1 AM
Cloudy
5%
62°

62°

2 AM
Showers
43%
62°

60°

3 AM
Rain
68%
60°

59°

4 AM
Rain
64%
59°

60°

5 AM
Rain
73%
60°

60°

6 AM
Rain
84%
60°

60°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
60°

61°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
92%
61°

61°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
95%
61°

62°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
85%
62°

65°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
84%
65°

67°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
67°

71°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
71°

73°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
73°

73°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
73°

70°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
70°

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories