 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 876,146 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,192 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 876,146 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 61,126 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,421 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 23, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 873,669 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 657 new cases were confirmed on April 26, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 218,434 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 26, 2021, the state reports that 5,819,740 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 26, in Columbus, 14,192 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 393 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,288 total cases today, April 26. There were 5,883 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,150 cases in Harris County, as of the April 26 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASES ANTIGEN+COFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett8594014285106269
Fulton8128414329126092
Cobb601161703095481
DeKalb57314714491469
Hall24879203743525
Non-GA Resident235555560470148
Clayton23411262744421
Cherokee22198835130114
Chatham20055286941726
Richmond19768447040788
Henry19027577229227
Forsyth1777242901777
Whitfield14791193722814
Muscogee14192188839352
Bibb13290240440338
Clarke1270422081367
Douglas11856308317338
Bartow11156333220716
Columbia10983568115942
Paulding10681585116646
Houston9991439819061
Floyd9946192018238
Barrow867511561313
Coweta8619530520412
Jackson8473127114011
Walton8014244223420
Lowndes7741479014065
Newton7451341421719
Carroll73743861131105
Glynn6662139615319
Fayette6598220015215
Gordon6459160810111
Walker6452862807
Rockdale5979151715219
Troup5883151818338
Catoosa5619606645
Dougherty5511193427822
Bulloch523915066448
Habersham46313981518
Coffee4230105713634
Murray4155739795
Spalding4028214715333
Polk392616497913
Baldwin383164111216
Effingham3774760643
Laurens3703182614423
Thomas353682911310
Colquitt351211337639
Tift341914259629
Liberty3401529602
Chattahoochee3288601132
Camden3200718286
Oconee3043938648
Ware2997181615023
Stephens2963114792
White29611846712
Toombs29144529715
Lumpkin2778144627
Madison27254744610
Wayne27258157410
Bryan2707874343
Dawson2698303421
Pickens25218466116
Gilmer24714427112
Unknown2379802111
Franklin2330303438
Butts2259785766
Chattooga2221550608
Harris2150369571
Decatur21427655514
Fannin21122435910
Union2025162703
Appling1911386665
Monroe18547498613
Peach1839756527
Tattnall18394534619
Upson1801161910719
Sumter1795732928
Putnam1786379570
Burke17697823624
Emanuel17328055328
Haralson17138993447
Hart17056453715
McDuffie1663783417
Banks1629173332
Washington16064076024
Lee15861116508
Jefferson1579358597
Jones1571417534
Grady15325794613
Mitchell1527526747
Elbert15247515714
Rabun1524181418
Meriwether15154637212
Greene1498311568
Ben Hill14885896118
Crisp14326335523
Lamar13406804511
Jeff Davis1292580378
Bacon1285351288
Pierce124811884213
Dade1205194121
Morgan1187903236
Oglethorpe1184279281
Worth1184584617
Cook1162652375
Dodge108110135646
Towns10761184212
Charlton1065296258
Pike105811882614
Berrien10557633112
Early1009156435
Brooks9394443611
Brantley925678325
Hancock83277623
Screven8111672110
Bleckley7996443417
Dooly7842773212
Johnson784327427
Stewart784100230
Atkinson779238181
Evans7571971712
Seminole751201171
Candler7411923629
Clinch734231251
Wilkinson729192280
Jenkins725122394
Telfair7215674512
Montgomery717161212
McIntosh693157142
Irwin6812241810
Miller67517194
Jasper6717131820
Wilkes670400216
Long662181101
Heard632226163
Treutlen624216243
Macon613243254
Pulaski6073093212
Turner596398345
Terrell563232452
Crawford525134172
Twiggs509201366
Lincoln508290242
Taylor508286223
Lanier49427794
Wilcox4743462918
Randolph467156321
Wheeler459165213
Calhoun445134150
Marion396161172
Talbot38290180
Warren375151143
Echols35811045
Schley20913950
Clay1835530
Baker1616690
Glascock144119712
Webster1063940
Taliaferro1012230
Quitman818620

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

