UPDATE: Georgia reports 876,146 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,192 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 876,146 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 61,126 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,421 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 23, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 873,669 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 657 new cases were confirmed on April 26, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 218,434 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 26, 2021, the state reports that 5,819,740 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 26, in Columbus, 14,192 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 393 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,288 total cases today, April 26. There were 5,883 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,150 cases in Harris County, as of the April 26 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: