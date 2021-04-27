UPDATE: Georgia reports 876,933 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,223 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 876,933 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 61,243 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,425 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 26, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 876,146 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 841 new cases were confirmed on April 27, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 218,946 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 27, 2021, the state reports that 5,890,940 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 27, in Columbus, 14,223 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 393 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,296 total cases today, April 27. There were 5,897 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,154 cases in Harris County, as of the April 27 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTY CONFIRMED CASES ANTIGEN+ CONFIRMED DEATHS PROBABLE Gwinnett 86015 14341 1062 69 Fulton 81358 14369 1260 93 Cobb 60173 17077 955 83 DeKalb 57384 7171 914 69 Hall 24901 2048 435 25 Non-GA Resident 23567 5568 470 150 Clayton 23464 2639 444 21 Cherokee 22209 8375 301 14 Chatham 20074 2872 418 26 Richmond 19792 4477 407 88 Henry 19053 5787 292 27 Forsyth 17780 4309 177 7 Whitfield 14796 1939 228 14 Muscogee 14223 1897 393 53 Bibb 13297 2417 403 39 Clarke 12714 2212 136 7 Douglas 11865 3090 173 41 Bartow 11157 3339 207 16 Columbia 10988 5687 159 42 Paulding 10691 5866 166 46 Houston 10005 4400 190 61 Floyd 9952 1920 182 38 Barrow 8690 1154 132 4 Coweta 8623 5312 204 12 Jackson 8477 1277 140 11 Walton 8024 2451 234 20 Lowndes 7749 4804 140 65 Newton 7457 3423 217 19 Carroll 7389 3869 131 107 Glynn 6655 1398 153 19 Fayette 6604 2204 152 15 Gordon 6470 1609 101 11 Walker 6457 867 80 7 Rockdale 5988 1521 152 19 Troup 5897 1519 183 38 Catoosa 5627 608 64 5 Dougherty 5518 1941 278 22 Bulloch 5243 1507 64 48 Habersham 4634 398 151 8 Coffee 4230 1057 136 34 Murray 4157 739 79 5 Spalding 4033 2152 153 33 Polk 3927 1652 79 13 Baldwin 3831 645 112 16 Effingham 3779 762 64 3 Laurens 3703 1831 144 23 Thomas 3538 831 113 10 Colquitt 3513 1133 76 39 Tift 3420 1432 96 29 Liberty 3405 531 60 2 Chattahoochee 3296 603 13 2 Camden 3201 719 28 6 Oconee 3044 939 64 8 Ware 3000 1820 151 23 White 2967 184 67 13 Stephens 2965 114 79 2 Toombs 2913 452 97 15 Lumpkin 2779 145 62 7 Madison 2725 474 46 10 Wayne 2725 823 74 10 Bryan 2710 877 34 3 Dawson 2700 305 42 1 Pickens 2520 847 61 16 Gilmer 2472 445 71 12 Unknown 2371 790 11 0 Franklin 2331 306 43 9 Butts 2263 785 76 6 Chattooga 2225 550 60 8 Harris 2154 373 57 1 Decatur 2144 766 55 14 Fannin 2112 245 60 10 Union 2029 162 70 3 Appling 1911 386 66 5 Monroe 1857 751 86 13 Peach 1841 757 52 7 Tattnall 1841 455 46 19 Upson 1806 1620 107 19 Sumter 1796 731 92 8 Putnam 1789 379 57 0 Burke 1769 781 36 24 Emanuel 1732 805 53 28 Haralson 1714 901 34 47 Hart 1708 646 37 15 McDuffie 1667 785 41 7 Banks 1629 175 33 2 Washington 1606 407 60 24 Lee 1588 1118 50 8 Jefferson 1579 358 59 7 Jones 1571 420 53 4 Grady 1533 581 46 13 Mitchell 1529 528 74 7 Rabun 1525 181 41 8 Elbert 1524 752 57 14 Meriwether 1517 463 72 12 Greene 1497 311 56 8 Ben Hill 1489 588 61 18 Crisp 1432 634 55 23 Lamar 1340 680 45 11 Jeff Davis 1293 580 36 7 Bacon 1286 351 28 8 Pierce 1250 1192 42 13 Dade 1205 194 12 1 Morgan 1187 903 23 6 Oglethorpe 1185 279 28 1 Worth 1184 586 61 7 Cook 1161 653 37 5 Dodge 1082 1014 56 46 Towns 1081 118 42 12 Charlton 1065 296 25 8 Pike 1059 1190 26 14 Berrien 1055 765 31 12 Early 1009 156 43 5 Brooks 940 444 36 11 Brantley 925 678 32 5 Hancock 832 77 62 3 Screven 811 167 21 10 Bleckley 799 644 34 17 Johnson 785 327 42 7 Dooly 784 277 32 13 Stewart 784 100 23 0 Atkinson 779 238 18 1 Evans 756 198 17 12 Seminole 751 201 17 1 Candler 742 192 36 29 Clinch 735 231 25 1 Wilkinson 728 192 28 0 Jenkins 725 123 39 4 Telfair 721 567 45 12 Montgomery 717 161 21 2 McIntosh 694 159 14 2 Irwin 681 224 18 10 Miller 675 171 9 4 Jasper 671 714 18 20 Wilkes 670 401 21 6 Long 664 181 10 1 Heard 634 226 16 3 Treutlen 624 216 24 3 Macon 616 243 25 4 Pulaski 608 311 32 12 Turner 596 398 34 5 Terrell 563 232 45 2 Crawford 525 134 17 2 Twiggs 509 202 36 6 Lincoln 508 290 24 2 Taylor 508 286 22 3 Lanier 495 277 9 4 Wilcox 475 347 29 18 Randolph 467 156 32 1 Wheeler 459 165 21 3 Calhoun 445 134 15 0 Marion 397 162 17 2 Talbot 383 90 18 0 Warren 375 151 14 3 Echols 358 111 4 5 Schley 209 139 5 0 Clay 183 55 3 0 Baker 161 67 9 0 Glascock 144 119 7 12 Webster 106 39 4 0 Taliaferro 101 22 3 0 Quitman 81 86 2 0