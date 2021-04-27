 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 876,933 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,223 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 876,933 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 61,243 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,425 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 26, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 876,146 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 841 new cases were confirmed on April 27, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 218,946 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 27, 2021, the state reports that 5,890,940 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 27, in Columbus, 14,223 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 393 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,296 total cases today, April 27. There were 5,897 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,154 cases in Harris County, as of the April 27 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE
Gwinnett8601514341106269
Fulton8135814369126093
Cobb601731707795583
DeKalb57384717191469
Hall24901204843525
Non-GA Resident235675568470150
Clayton23464263944421
Cherokee22209837530114
Chatham20074287241826
Richmond19792447740788
Henry19053578729227
Forsyth1778043091777
Whitfield14796193922814
Muscogee14223189739353
Bibb13297241740339
Clarke1271422121367
Douglas11865309017341
Bartow11157333920716
Columbia10988568715942
Paulding10691586616646
Houston10005440019061
Floyd9952192018238
Barrow869011541324
Coweta8623531220412
Jackson8477127714011
Walton8024245123420
Lowndes7749480414065
Newton7457342321719
Carroll73893869131107
Glynn6655139815319
Fayette6604220415215
Gordon6470160910111
Walker6457867807
Rockdale5988152115219
Troup5897151918338
Catoosa5627608645
Dougherty5518194127822
Bulloch524315076448
Habersham46343981518
Coffee4230105713634
Murray4157739795
Spalding4033215215333
Polk392716527913
Baldwin383164511216
Effingham3779762643
Laurens3703183114423
Thomas353883111310
Colquitt351311337639
Tift342014329629
Liberty3405531602
Chattahoochee3296603132
Camden3201719286
Oconee3044939648
Ware3000182015123
White29671846713
Stephens2965114792
Toombs29134529715
Lumpkin2779145627
Madison27254744610
Wayne27258237410
Bryan2710877343
Dawson2700305421
Pickens25208476116
Gilmer24724457112
Unknown2371790110
Franklin2331306439
Butts2263785766
Chattooga2225550608
Harris2154373571
Decatur21447665514
Fannin21122456010
Union2029162703
Appling1911386665
Monroe18577518613
Peach1841757527
Tattnall18414554619
Upson1806162010719
Sumter1796731928
Putnam1789379570
Burke17697813624
Emanuel17328055328
Haralson17149013447
Hart17086463715
McDuffie1667785417
Banks1629175332
Washington16064076024
Lee15881118508
Jefferson1579358597
Jones1571420534
Grady15335814613
Mitchell1529528747
Rabun1525181418
Elbert15247525714
Meriwether15174637212
Greene1497311568
Ben Hill14895886118
Crisp14326345523
Lamar13406804511
Jeff Davis1293580367
Bacon1286351288
Pierce125011924213
Dade1205194121
Morgan1187903236
Oglethorpe1185279281
Worth1184586617
Cook1161653375
Dodge108210145646
Towns10811184212
Charlton1065296258
Pike105911902614
Berrien10557653112
Early1009156435
Brooks9404443611
Brantley925678325
Hancock83277623
Screven8111672110
Bleckley7996443417
Johnson785327427
Dooly7842773213
Stewart784100230
Atkinson779238181
Evans7561981712
Seminole751201171
Candler7421923629
Clinch735231251
Wilkinson728192280
Jenkins725123394
Telfair7215674512
Montgomery717161212
McIntosh694159142
Irwin6812241810
Miller67517194
Jasper6717141820
Wilkes670401216
Long664181101
Heard634226163
Treutlen624216243
Macon616243254
Pulaski6083113212
Turner596398345
Terrell563232452
Crawford525134172
Twiggs509202366
Lincoln508290242
Taylor508286223
Lanier49527794
Wilcox4753472918
Randolph467156321
Wheeler459165213
Calhoun445134150
Marion397162172
Talbot38390180
Warren375151143
Echols35811145
Schley20913950
Clay1835530
Baker1616790
Glascock144119712
Webster1063940
Taliaferro1012230
Quitman818620
