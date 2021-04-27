UPDATE: Georgia reports 876,933 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,223 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 876,933 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 61,243 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,425 Georgians who have died to the virus.
COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 26, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 876,146 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 841 new cases were confirmed on April 27, 2021.
The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 218,946 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.
As of April 27, 2021, the state reports that 5,890,940 vaccine doses have been administered.
On April 27, in Columbus, 14,223 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 393 have died, according to the latest DPH report.
Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,296 total cases today, April 27. There were 5,897 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,154 cases in Harris County, as of the April 27 update.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.
As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED CASES
|ANTIGEN+
|CONFIRMED DEATHS
|PROBABLE
|Gwinnett
|86015
|14341
|1062
|69
|Fulton
|81358
|14369
|1260
|93
|Cobb
|60173
|17077
|955
|83
|DeKalb
|57384
|7171
|914
|69
|Hall
|24901
|2048
|435
|25
|Non-GA Resident
|23567
|5568
|470
|150
|Clayton
|23464
|2639
|444
|21
|Cherokee
|22209
|8375
|301
|14
|Chatham
|20074
|2872
|418
|26
|Richmond
|19792
|4477
|407
|88
|Henry
|19053
|5787
|292
|27
|Forsyth
|17780
|4309
|177
|7
|Whitfield
|14796
|1939
|228
|14
|Muscogee
|14223
|1897
|393
|53
|Bibb
|13297
|2417
|403
|39
|Clarke
|12714
|2212
|136
|7
|Douglas
|11865
|3090
|173
|41
|Bartow
|11157
|3339
|207
|16
|Columbia
|10988
|5687
|159
|42
|Paulding
|10691
|5866
|166
|46
|Houston
|10005
|4400
|190
|61
|Floyd
|9952
|1920
|182
|38
|Barrow
|8690
|1154
|132
|4
|Coweta
|8623
|5312
|204
|12
|Jackson
|8477
|1277
|140
|11
|Walton
|8024
|2451
|234
|20
|Lowndes
|7749
|4804
|140
|65
|Newton
|7457
|3423
|217
|19
|Carroll
|7389
|3869
|131
|107
|Glynn
|6655
|1398
|153
|19
|Fayette
|6604
|2204
|152
|15
|Gordon
|6470
|1609
|101
|11
|Walker
|6457
|867
|80
|7
|Rockdale
|5988
|1521
|152
|19
|Troup
|5897
|1519
|183
|38
|Catoosa
|5627
|608
|64
|5
|Dougherty
|5518
|1941
|278
|22
|Bulloch
|5243
|1507
|64
|48
|Habersham
|4634
|398
|151
|8
|Coffee
|4230
|1057
|136
|34
|Murray
|4157
|739
|79
|5
|Spalding
|4033
|2152
|153
|33
|Polk
|3927
|1652
|79
|13
|Baldwin
|3831
|645
|112
|16
|Effingham
|3779
|762
|64
|3
|Laurens
|3703
|1831
|144
|23
|Thomas
|3538
|831
|113
|10
|Colquitt
|3513
|1133
|76
|39
|Tift
|3420
|1432
|96
|29
|Liberty
|3405
|531
|60
|2
|Chattahoochee
|3296
|603
|13
|2
|Camden
|3201
|719
|28
|6
|Oconee
|3044
|939
|64
|8
|Ware
|3000
|1820
|151
|23
|White
|2967
|184
|67
|13
|Stephens
|2965
|114
|79
|2
|Toombs
|2913
|452
|97
|15
|Lumpkin
|2779
|145
|62
|7
|Madison
|2725
|474
|46
|10
|Wayne
|2725
|823
|74
|10
|Bryan
|2710
|877
|34
|3
|Dawson
|2700
|305
|42
|1
|Pickens
|2520
|847
|61
|16
|Gilmer
|2472
|445
|71
|12
|Unknown
|2371
|790
|11
|0
|Franklin
|2331
|306
|43
|9
|Butts
|2263
|785
|76
|6
|Chattooga
|2225
|550
|60
|8
|Harris
|2154
|373
|57
|1
|Decatur
|2144
|766
|55
|14
|Fannin
|2112
|245
|60
|10
|Union
|2029
|162
|70
|3
|Appling
|1911
|386
|66
|5
|Monroe
|1857
|751
|86
|13
|Peach
|1841
|757
|52
|7
|Tattnall
|1841
|455
|46
|19
|Upson
|1806
|1620
|107
|19
|Sumter
|1796
|731
|92
|8
|Putnam
|1789
|379
|57
|0
|Burke
|1769
|781
|36
|24
|Emanuel
|1732
|805
|53
|28
|Haralson
|1714
|901
|34
|47
|Hart
|1708
|646
|37
|15
|McDuffie
|1667
|785
|41
|7
|Banks
|1629
|175
|33
|2
|Washington
|1606
|407
|60
|24
|Lee
|1588
|1118
|50
|8
|Jefferson
|1579
|358
|59
|7
|Jones
|1571
|420
|53
|4
|Grady
|1533
|581
|46
|13
|Mitchell
|1529
|528
|74
|7
|Rabun
|1525
|181
|41
|8
|Elbert
|1524
|752
|57
|14
|Meriwether
|1517
|463
|72
|12
|Greene
|1497
|311
|56
|8
|Ben Hill
|1489
|588
|61
|18
|Crisp
|1432
|634
|55
|23
|Lamar
|1340
|680
|45
|11
|Jeff Davis
|1293
|580
|36
|7
|Bacon
|1286
|351
|28
|8
|Pierce
|1250
|1192
|42
|13
|Dade
|1205
|194
|12
|1
|Morgan
|1187
|903
|23
|6
|Oglethorpe
|1185
|279
|28
|1
|Worth
|1184
|586
|61
|7
|Cook
|1161
|653
|37
|5
|Dodge
|1082
|1014
|56
|46
|Towns
|1081
|118
|42
|12
|Charlton
|1065
|296
|25
|8
|Pike
|1059
|1190
|26
|14
|Berrien
|1055
|765
|31
|12
|Early
|1009
|156
|43
|5
|Brooks
|940
|444
|36
|11
|Brantley
|925
|678
|32
|5
|Hancock
|832
|77
|62
|3
|Screven
|811
|167
|21
|10
|Bleckley
|799
|644
|34
|17
|Johnson
|785
|327
|42
|7
|Dooly
|784
|277
|32
|13
|Stewart
|784
|100
|23
|0
|Atkinson
|779
|238
|18
|1
|Evans
|756
|198
|17
|12
|Seminole
|751
|201
|17
|1
|Candler
|742
|192
|36
|29
|Clinch
|735
|231
|25
|1
|Wilkinson
|728
|192
|28
|0
|Jenkins
|725
|123
|39
|4
|Telfair
|721
|567
|45
|12
|Montgomery
|717
|161
|21
|2
|McIntosh
|694
|159
|14
|2
|Irwin
|681
|224
|18
|10
|Miller
|675
|171
|9
|4
|Jasper
|671
|714
|18
|20
|Wilkes
|670
|401
|21
|6
|Long
|664
|181
|10
|1
|Heard
|634
|226
|16
|3
|Treutlen
|624
|216
|24
|3
|Macon
|616
|243
|25
|4
|Pulaski
|608
|311
|32
|12
|Turner
|596
|398
|34
|5
|Terrell
|563
|232
|45
|2
|Crawford
|525
|134
|17
|2
|Twiggs
|509
|202
|36
|6
|Lincoln
|508
|290
|24
|2
|Taylor
|508
|286
|22
|3
|Lanier
|495
|277
|9
|4
|Wilcox
|475
|347
|29
|18
|Randolph
|467
|156
|32
|1
|Wheeler
|459
|165
|21
|3
|Calhoun
|445
|134
|15
|0
|Marion
|397
|162
|17
|2
|Talbot
|383
|90
|18
|0
|Warren
|375
|151
|14
|3
|Echols
|358
|111
|4
|5
|Schley
|209
|139
|5
|0
|Clay
|183
|55
|3
|0
|Baker
|161
|67
|9
|0
|Glascock
|144
|119
|7
|12
|Webster
|106
|39
|4
|0
|Taliaferro
|101
|22
|3
|0
|Quitman
|81
|86
|2
|0
- Demographics