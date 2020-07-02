UPDATE: Georgia reports 87,709 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 1,833 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 87,709 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 11,500 hospitalized for treatment and 2,849 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 84,237 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 8,645 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 1,833 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 50 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 562 cases. Currently, there are 1,516 positive cases in Troup County and 341 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Gwinnett 8619 173 Fulton 7527 314 DeKalb 6172 173 Cobb 5301 245 Non-Georgia Resident 5234 48 Hall 3310 60 Unknown 2764 2 Clayton 2076 79 Dougherty 1922 155 Muscogee 1833 50 Troup 1516 35 Chatham 1505 37 Cherokee 1368 44 Henry 1285 33 Lowndes 1263 12 Whitfield 1181 10 Richmond 1041 53 Douglas 1021 36 Colquitt 1016 18 Glynn 972 6 Bibb 969 41 Forsyth 871 15 Tift 767 26 Carroll 741 40 Bartow 727 42 Coweta 708 16 Habersham 705 36 Houston 688 24 Newton 644 11 Paulding 638 16 Clarke 607 15 Coffee 580 17 Sumter 562 50 Floyd 552 15 Baldwin 543 34 Columbia 531 9 Barrow 523 25 Rockdale 495 11 Thomas 468 32 Ware 459 16 Mitchell 451 38 Spalding 441 32 Walton 427 28 Chattahoochee 421 0 Bulloch 411 4 Gordon 411 18 Lee 393 22 Jackson 391 10 Upson 369 43 Fayette 363 19 Harris 341 9 Walker 330 12 Catoosa 319 8 Worth 319 22 Butts 280 33 Crisp 276 12 Early 267 31 Appling 266 14 Decatur 261 8 Toombs 256 5 Bacon 254 4 Stephens 240 6 Murray 229 2 Terrell 228 27 Hancock 217 32 Grady 211 4 Dooly 210 12 Polk 209 1 Laurens 202 1 Randolph 200 25 Franklin 198 1 Meriwether 195 3 Gilmer 191 2 Echols 185 0 Pierce 181 5 Turner 177 16 Ben Hill 174 1 Monroe 170 18 Calhoun 163 6 Effingham 163 1 Oconee 161 10 Putnam 160 12 Brooks 158 11 Atkinson 155 2 Cook 148 1 Camden 147 2 Burke 146 7 Dawson 146 3 Lanier 145 3 White 145 4 Bryan 142 5 Lumpkin 142 3 Tattnall 142 0 Banks 140 1 Stewart 135 3 Liberty 131 1 Wilcox 131 15 Washington 126 1 Lamar 125 6 Berrien 121 0 Emanuel 120 3 Telfair 119 3 Macon 118 9 Jefferson 117 1 Jenkins 117 12 Jeff Davis 114 3 Peach 113 9 Clinch 108 3 Elbert 108 0 Dodge 107 2 Madison 103 4 McDuffie 102 7 Fannin 101 1 Brantley 99 3 Greene 98 9 Jones 95 0 Pickens 95 5 Screven 95 7 Johnson 92 2 Oglethorpe 91 7 Pike 91 3 Marion 83 2 Wayne 81 0 Haralson 79 5 Talbot 78 3 Wilkinson 78 8 Union 75 3 Jasper 69 1 Dade 68 1 Hart 67 0 Irwin 65 1 Bleckley 64 1 Chattooga 63 2 Wilkes 59 1 Charlton 58 2 Clay 56 2 Heard 54 3 Morgan 54 0 Wheeler 53 0 Long 51 1 Pulaski 51 2 Rabun 50 3 Seminole 50 2 Crawford 49 0 Miller 49 0 McIntosh 48 1 Candler 46 0 Towns 45 1 Baker 43 3 Lincoln 40 1 Montgomery 32 0 Taylor 29 2 Evans 28 0 Treutlen 27 1 Twiggs 26 1 Schley 25 1 Warren 23 0 Webster 23 2 Quitman 17 1 Glascock 8 0 Taliaferro 2 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.