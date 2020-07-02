UPDATE: Georgia reports 87,709 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 1,833 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 87,709 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 11,500 hospitalized for treatment and 2,849 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 84,237 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 8,645 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 1,833 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 50 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 562 cases. Currently, there are 1,516 positive cases in Troup County and 341 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Gwinnett8619173
Fulton7527314
DeKalb6172173
Cobb5301245
Non-Georgia Resident523448
Hall331060
Unknown27642
Clayton207679
Dougherty1922155
Muscogee183350
Troup151635
Chatham150537
Cherokee136844
Henry128533
Lowndes126312
Whitfield118110
Richmond104153
Douglas102136
Colquitt101618
Glynn9726
Bibb96941
Forsyth87115
Tift76726
Carroll74140
Bartow72742
Coweta70816
Habersham70536
Houston68824
Newton64411
Paulding63816
Clarke60715
Coffee58017
Sumter56250
Floyd55215
Baldwin54334
Columbia5319
Barrow52325
Rockdale49511
Thomas46832
Ware45916
Mitchell45138
Spalding44132
Walton42728
Chattahoochee4210
Bulloch4114
Gordon41118
Lee39322
Jackson39110
Upson36943
Fayette36319
Harris3419
Walker33012
Catoosa3198
Worth31922
Butts28033
Crisp27612
Early26731
Appling26614
Decatur2618
Toombs2565
Bacon2544
Stephens2406
Murray2292
Terrell22827
Hancock21732
Grady2114
Dooly21012
Polk2091
Laurens2021
Randolph20025
Franklin1981
Meriwether1953
Gilmer1912
Echols1850
Pierce1815
Turner17716
Ben Hill1741
Monroe17018
Calhoun1636
Effingham1631
Oconee16110
Putnam16012
Brooks15811
Atkinson1552
Cook1481
Camden1472
Burke1467
Dawson1463
Lanier1453
White1454
Bryan1425
Lumpkin1423
Tattnall1420
Banks1401
Stewart1353
Liberty1311
Wilcox13115
Washington1261
Lamar1256
Berrien1210
Emanuel1203
Telfair1193
Macon1189
Jefferson1171
Jenkins11712
Jeff Davis1143
Peach1139
Clinch1083
Elbert1080
Dodge1072
Madison1034
McDuffie1027
Fannin1011
Brantley993
Greene989
Jones950
Pickens955
Screven957
Johnson922
Oglethorpe917
Pike913
Marion832
Wayne810
Haralson795
Talbot783
Wilkinson788
Union753
Jasper691
Dade681
Hart670
Irwin651
Bleckley641
Chattooga632
Wilkes591
Charlton582
Clay562
Heard543
Morgan540
Wheeler530
Long511
Pulaski512
Rabun503
Seminole502
Crawford490
Miller490
McIntosh481
Candler460
Towns451
Baker433
Lincoln401
Montgomery320
Taylor292
Evans280
Treutlen271
Twiggs261
Schley251
Warren230
Webster232
Quitman171
Glascock80
Taliaferro20

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

