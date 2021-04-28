 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 877,816 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,248 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 877,816 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 61,370 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,486 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 27, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 876,933 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 922 new cases were confirmed on April 28, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 219,463 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 28, 2021, the state reports that 5,970,500 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 28, in Columbus, 14,248 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 395 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,296 total cases today, April 28. There were 5,902 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,156 cases in Harris County, as of the April 28 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett8608914389106670
Fulton8145214400126693
Cobb602491711995784
DeKalb57456718391870
Hall24922205543725
Non-GA Resident235845583470153
Clayton23497265844621
Cherokee22224838930114
Chatham20092288642126
Richmond19822448941188
Henry19073580929427
Forsyth1780443161797
Whitfield14802194222814
Muscogee14248190139553
Bibb13311243940441
Clarke1272522121377
Douglas11885310017341
Bartow11173334420716
Columbia11001570015942
Paulding10709588116646
Houston10014441319061
Floyd9961192118238
Barrow869811581324
Coweta8632532620512
Jackson8482127914011
Walton8031245323420
Lowndes7757480914066
Newton7466342921819
Carroll73923873131107
Glynn6668140415319
Fayette6614220615215
Gordon6481161210311
Walker6461868807
Rockdale5998153315219
Troup5902152018638
Catoosa5636608645
Dougherty5524194227922
Bulloch524415086448
Habersham46373981528
Coffee4230105713634
Murray4163741815
Spalding4040215615333
Polk392916578013
Baldwin383064711216
Effingham3784763643
Laurens3704183214423
Thomas354083111310
Colquitt351511337739
Tift342014349629
Liberty3407532602
Chattahoochee3296603132
Camden3201724286
Oconee3047939648
Ware3002182315123
White29701856713
Stephens2969114792
Toombs29134539714
Lumpkin2781145628
Madison27284744610
Wayne27278247610
Bryan2715876353
Dawson2703311421
Pickens25228496315
Gilmer24724447112
Unknown2368793111
Franklin23333084310
Butts2278786766
Chattooga2225550608
Harris2156374571
Decatur21447675515
Fannin21142446010
Union2030163703
Appling1913385665
Monroe18607528713
Peach1843760527
Tattnall18424564619
Upson1808162810719
Sumter1797734928
Putnam1791379570
Burke17717843724
Emanuel17328055328
Haralson17149023447
Hart17076463715
McDuffie1673787417
Banks1629175332
Washington16094086024
Lee15901118508
Jefferson1579358597
Jones1571425534
Grady15375814713
Mitchell1530530747
Elbert15257525814
Rabun1525182418
Meriwether15174677212
Greene1497311568
Ben Hill14895886118
Crisp14366345523
Lamar13396804511
Jeff Davis1293583367
Bacon1287351288
Pierce125211964213
Dade1205194131
Morgan1188905236
Oglethorpe1186279281
Worth1184586617
Cook1161653375
Towns10841194212
Dodge108110165646
Charlton1065297258
Pike106011932614
Berrien10557653112
Early1009156435
Brooks9404443611
Brantley926679325
Hancock83277623
Screven8111682110
Bleckley8006443417
Johnson787327427
Dooly7842773213
Stewart784100230
Atkinson780238181
Evans7561981712
Seminole751201171
Candler7421923629
Clinch735234251
Wilkinson729193280
Jenkins725124404
Telfair7215714512
Montgomery717161212
McIntosh694160142
Irwin6812241810
Miller67517194
Jasper6717151820
Wilkes670401216
Long664181101
Heard634226163
Treutlen624216243
Macon617243264
Pulaski6073123212
Turner597411345
Terrell563232452
Crawford525133172
Twiggs510201375
Taylor509287223
Lincoln508293242
Lanier49627794
Wilcox4753472918
Randolph467156321
Wheeler459166213
Calhoun445134150
Marion397162172
Talbot38390180
Warren375151143
Echols35811245
Schley21013950
Clay1835530
Baker1616790
Glascock144119712
Webster1063940
Taliaferro1012230
Quitman818620
  • Demographics

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 84° 62°

Thursday

86° / 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 12% 86° 68°

Friday

81° / 58°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 81° 58°

Saturday

83° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 83° 59°

Sunday

87° / 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 22% 87° 68°

Monday

86° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 35% 86° 71°

Tuesday

85° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 85° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
84°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
84°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
83°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
81°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
77°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
75°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
72°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
71°

70°

2 AM
Clear
5%
70°

68°

3 AM
Clear
6%
68°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
67°

65°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
65°

64°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
64°

63°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
63°

65°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
65°

68°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

70°

10 AM
Cloudy
4%
70°

73°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
73°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
77°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

82°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

84°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
84°

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories