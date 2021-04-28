UPDATE: Georgia reports 877,816 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,248 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 877,816 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 61,370 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,486 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 27, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 876,933 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 922 new cases were confirmed on April 28, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 219,463 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 28, 2021, the state reports that 5,970,500 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 28, in Columbus, 14,248 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 395 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,296 total cases today, April 28. There were 5,902 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,156 cases in Harris County, as of the April 28 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTY CONFIRMED CASES ANTIGEN+ CONFIRMED DEATHS PROBABLE DEATHS Gwinnett 86089 14389 1066 70 Fulton 81452 14400 1266 93 Cobb 60249 17119 957 84 DeKalb 57456 7183 918 70 Hall 24922 2055 437 25 Non-GA Resident 23584 5583 470 153 Clayton 23497 2658 446 21 Cherokee 22224 8389 301 14 Chatham 20092 2886 421 26 Richmond 19822 4489 411 88 Henry 19073 5809 294 27 Forsyth 17804 4316 179 7 Whitfield 14802 1942 228 14 Muscogee 14248 1901 395 53 Bibb 13311 2439 404 41 Clarke 12725 2212 137 7 Douglas 11885 3100 173 41 Bartow 11173 3344 207 16 Columbia 11001 5700 159 42 Paulding 10709 5881 166 46 Houston 10014 4413 190 61 Floyd 9961 1921 182 38 Barrow 8698 1158 132 4 Coweta 8632 5326 205 12 Jackson 8482 1279 140 11 Walton 8031 2453 234 20 Lowndes 7757 4809 140 66 Newton 7466 3429 218 19 Carroll 7392 3873 131 107 Glynn 6668 1404 153 19 Fayette 6614 2206 152 15 Gordon 6481 1612 103 11 Walker 6461 868 80 7 Rockdale 5998 1533 152 19 Troup 5902 1520 186 38 Catoosa 5636 608 64 5 Dougherty 5524 1942 279 22 Bulloch 5244 1508 64 48 Habersham 4637 398 152 8 Coffee 4230 1057 136 34 Murray 4163 741 81 5 Spalding 4040 2156 153 33 Polk 3929 1657 80 13 Baldwin 3830 647 112 16 Effingham 3784 763 64 3 Laurens 3704 1832 144 23 Thomas 3540 831 113 10 Colquitt 3515 1133 77 39 Tift 3420 1434 96 29 Liberty 3407 532 60 2 Chattahoochee 3296 603 13 2 Camden 3201 724 28 6 Oconee 3047 939 64 8 Ware 3002 1823 151 23 White 2970 185 67 13 Stephens 2969 114 79 2 Toombs 2913 453 97 14 Lumpkin 2781 145 62 8 Madison 2728 474 46 10 Wayne 2727 824 76 10 Bryan 2715 876 35 3 Dawson 2703 311 42 1 Pickens 2522 849 63 15 Gilmer 2472 444 71 12 Unknown 2368 793 11 1 Franklin 2333 308 43 10 Butts 2278 786 76 6 Chattooga 2225 550 60 8 Harris 2156 374 57 1 Decatur 2144 767 55 15 Fannin 2114 244 60 10 Union 2030 163 70 3 Appling 1913 385 66 5 Monroe 1860 752 87 13 Peach 1843 760 52 7 Tattnall 1842 456 46 19 Upson 1808 1628 107 19 Sumter 1797 734 92 8 Putnam 1791 379 57 0 Burke 1771 784 37 24 Emanuel 1732 805 53 28 Haralson 1714 902 34 47 Hart 1707 646 37 15 McDuffie 1673 787 41 7 Banks 1629 175 33 2 Washington 1609 408 60 24 Lee 1590 1118 50 8 Jefferson 1579 358 59 7 Jones 1571 425 53 4 Grady 1537 581 47 13 Mitchell 1530 530 74 7 Elbert 1525 752 58 14 Rabun 1525 182 41 8 Meriwether 1517 467 72 12 Greene 1497 311 56 8 Ben Hill 1489 588 61 18 Crisp 1436 634 55 23 Lamar 1339 680 45 11 Jeff Davis 1293 583 36 7 Bacon 1287 351 28 8 Pierce 1252 1196 42 13 Dade 1205 194 13 1 Morgan 1188 905 23 6 Oglethorpe 1186 279 28 1 Worth 1184 586 61 7 Cook 1161 653 37 5 Towns 1084 119 42 12 Dodge 1081 1016 56 46 Charlton 1065 297 25 8 Pike 1060 1193 26 14 Berrien 1055 765 31 12 Early 1009 156 43 5 Brooks 940 444 36 11 Brantley 926 679 32 5 Hancock 832 77 62 3 Screven 811 168 21 10 Bleckley 800 644 34 17 Johnson 787 327 42 7 Dooly 784 277 32 13 Stewart 784 100 23 0 Atkinson 780 238 18 1 Evans 756 198 17 12 Seminole 751 201 17 1 Candler 742 192 36 29 Clinch 735 234 25 1 Wilkinson 729 193 28 0 Jenkins 725 124 40 4 Telfair 721 571 45 12 Montgomery 717 161 21 2 McIntosh 694 160 14 2 Irwin 681 224 18 10 Miller 675 171 9 4 Jasper 671 715 18 20 Wilkes 670 401 21 6 Long 664 181 10 1 Heard 634 226 16 3 Treutlen 624 216 24 3 Macon 617 243 26 4 Pulaski 607 312 32 12 Turner 597 411 34 5 Terrell 563 232 45 2 Crawford 525 133 17 2 Twiggs 510 201 37 5 Taylor 509 287 22 3 Lincoln 508 293 24 2 Lanier 496 277 9 4 Wilcox 475 347 29 18 Randolph 467 156 32 1 Wheeler 459 166 21 3 Calhoun 445 134 15 0 Marion 397 162 17 2 Talbot 383 90 18 0 Warren 375 151 14 3 Echols 358 112 4 5 Schley 210 139 5 0 Clay 183 55 3 0 Baker 161 67 9 0 Glascock 144 119 7 12 Webster 106 39 4 0 Taliaferro 101 22 3 0 Quitman 81 86 2 0