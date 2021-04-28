UPDATE: Georgia reports 877,816 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,248 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 877,816 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 61,370 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,486 Georgians who have died to the virus.
COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 27, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 876,933 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 922 new cases were confirmed on April 28, 2021.
The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 219,463 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.
As of April 28, 2021, the state reports that 5,970,500 vaccine doses have been administered.
On April 28, in Columbus, 14,248 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 395 have died, according to the latest DPH report.
Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,296 total cases today, April 28. There were 5,902 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,156 cases in Harris County, as of the April 28 update.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.
As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED CASES
|ANTIGEN+
|CONFIRMED DEATHS
|PROBABLE DEATHS
|Gwinnett
|86089
|14389
|1066
|70
|Fulton
|81452
|14400
|1266
|93
|Cobb
|60249
|17119
|957
|84
|DeKalb
|57456
|7183
|918
|70
|Hall
|24922
|2055
|437
|25
|Non-GA Resident
|23584
|5583
|470
|153
|Clayton
|23497
|2658
|446
|21
|Cherokee
|22224
|8389
|301
|14
|Chatham
|20092
|2886
|421
|26
|Richmond
|19822
|4489
|411
|88
|Henry
|19073
|5809
|294
|27
|Forsyth
|17804
|4316
|179
|7
|Whitfield
|14802
|1942
|228
|14
|Muscogee
|14248
|1901
|395
|53
|Bibb
|13311
|2439
|404
|41
|Clarke
|12725
|2212
|137
|7
|Douglas
|11885
|3100
|173
|41
|Bartow
|11173
|3344
|207
|16
|Columbia
|11001
|5700
|159
|42
|Paulding
|10709
|5881
|166
|46
|Houston
|10014
|4413
|190
|61
|Floyd
|9961
|1921
|182
|38
|Barrow
|8698
|1158
|132
|4
|Coweta
|8632
|5326
|205
|12
|Jackson
|8482
|1279
|140
|11
|Walton
|8031
|2453
|234
|20
|Lowndes
|7757
|4809
|140
|66
|Newton
|7466
|3429
|218
|19
|Carroll
|7392
|3873
|131
|107
|Glynn
|6668
|1404
|153
|19
|Fayette
|6614
|2206
|152
|15
|Gordon
|6481
|1612
|103
|11
|Walker
|6461
|868
|80
|7
|Rockdale
|5998
|1533
|152
|19
|Troup
|5902
|1520
|186
|38
|Catoosa
|5636
|608
|64
|5
|Dougherty
|5524
|1942
|279
|22
|Bulloch
|5244
|1508
|64
|48
|Habersham
|4637
|398
|152
|8
|Coffee
|4230
|1057
|136
|34
|Murray
|4163
|741
|81
|5
|Spalding
|4040
|2156
|153
|33
|Polk
|3929
|1657
|80
|13
|Baldwin
|3830
|647
|112
|16
|Effingham
|3784
|763
|64
|3
|Laurens
|3704
|1832
|144
|23
|Thomas
|3540
|831
|113
|10
|Colquitt
|3515
|1133
|77
|39
|Tift
|3420
|1434
|96
|29
|Liberty
|3407
|532
|60
|2
|Chattahoochee
|3296
|603
|13
|2
|Camden
|3201
|724
|28
|6
|Oconee
|3047
|939
|64
|8
|Ware
|3002
|1823
|151
|23
|White
|2970
|185
|67
|13
|Stephens
|2969
|114
|79
|2
|Toombs
|2913
|453
|97
|14
|Lumpkin
|2781
|145
|62
|8
|Madison
|2728
|474
|46
|10
|Wayne
|2727
|824
|76
|10
|Bryan
|2715
|876
|35
|3
|Dawson
|2703
|311
|42
|1
|Pickens
|2522
|849
|63
|15
|Gilmer
|2472
|444
|71
|12
|Unknown
|2368
|793
|11
|1
|Franklin
|2333
|308
|43
|10
|Butts
|2278
|786
|76
|6
|Chattooga
|2225
|550
|60
|8
|Harris
|2156
|374
|57
|1
|Decatur
|2144
|767
|55
|15
|Fannin
|2114
|244
|60
|10
|Union
|2030
|163
|70
|3
|Appling
|1913
|385
|66
|5
|Monroe
|1860
|752
|87
|13
|Peach
|1843
|760
|52
|7
|Tattnall
|1842
|456
|46
|19
|Upson
|1808
|1628
|107
|19
|Sumter
|1797
|734
|92
|8
|Putnam
|1791
|379
|57
|0
|Burke
|1771
|784
|37
|24
|Emanuel
|1732
|805
|53
|28
|Haralson
|1714
|902
|34
|47
|Hart
|1707
|646
|37
|15
|McDuffie
|1673
|787
|41
|7
|Banks
|1629
|175
|33
|2
|Washington
|1609
|408
|60
|24
|Lee
|1590
|1118
|50
|8
|Jefferson
|1579
|358
|59
|7
|Jones
|1571
|425
|53
|4
|Grady
|1537
|581
|47
|13
|Mitchell
|1530
|530
|74
|7
|Elbert
|1525
|752
|58
|14
|Rabun
|1525
|182
|41
|8
|Meriwether
|1517
|467
|72
|12
|Greene
|1497
|311
|56
|8
|Ben Hill
|1489
|588
|61
|18
|Crisp
|1436
|634
|55
|23
|Lamar
|1339
|680
|45
|11
|Jeff Davis
|1293
|583
|36
|7
|Bacon
|1287
|351
|28
|8
|Pierce
|1252
|1196
|42
|13
|Dade
|1205
|194
|13
|1
|Morgan
|1188
|905
|23
|6
|Oglethorpe
|1186
|279
|28
|1
|Worth
|1184
|586
|61
|7
|Cook
|1161
|653
|37
|5
|Towns
|1084
|119
|42
|12
|Dodge
|1081
|1016
|56
|46
|Charlton
|1065
|297
|25
|8
|Pike
|1060
|1193
|26
|14
|Berrien
|1055
|765
|31
|12
|Early
|1009
|156
|43
|5
|Brooks
|940
|444
|36
|11
|Brantley
|926
|679
|32
|5
|Hancock
|832
|77
|62
|3
|Screven
|811
|168
|21
|10
|Bleckley
|800
|644
|34
|17
|Johnson
|787
|327
|42
|7
|Dooly
|784
|277
|32
|13
|Stewart
|784
|100
|23
|0
|Atkinson
|780
|238
|18
|1
|Evans
|756
|198
|17
|12
|Seminole
|751
|201
|17
|1
|Candler
|742
|192
|36
|29
|Clinch
|735
|234
|25
|1
|Wilkinson
|729
|193
|28
|0
|Jenkins
|725
|124
|40
|4
|Telfair
|721
|571
|45
|12
|Montgomery
|717
|161
|21
|2
|McIntosh
|694
|160
|14
|2
|Irwin
|681
|224
|18
|10
|Miller
|675
|171
|9
|4
|Jasper
|671
|715
|18
|20
|Wilkes
|670
|401
|21
|6
|Long
|664
|181
|10
|1
|Heard
|634
|226
|16
|3
|Treutlen
|624
|216
|24
|3
|Macon
|617
|243
|26
|4
|Pulaski
|607
|312
|32
|12
|Turner
|597
|411
|34
|5
|Terrell
|563
|232
|45
|2
|Crawford
|525
|133
|17
|2
|Twiggs
|510
|201
|37
|5
|Taylor
|509
|287
|22
|3
|Lincoln
|508
|293
|24
|2
|Lanier
|496
|277
|9
|4
|Wilcox
|475
|347
|29
|18
|Randolph
|467
|156
|32
|1
|Wheeler
|459
|166
|21
|3
|Calhoun
|445
|134
|15
|0
|Marion
|397
|162
|17
|2
|Talbot
|383
|90
|18
|0
|Warren
|375
|151
|14
|3
|Echols
|358
|112
|4
|5
|Schley
|210
|139
|5
|0
|Clay
|183
|55
|3
|0
|Baker
|161
|67
|9
|0
|Glascock
|144
|119
|7
|12
|Webster
|106
|39
|4
|0
|Taliaferro
|101
|22
|3
|0
|Quitman
|81
|86
|2
|0
- Demographics