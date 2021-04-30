UPDATE: Georgia reports 879,854 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,300 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 879,854 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 61,582 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,559 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 29, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 878,827 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,073 new cases were confirmed on April 30, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 220,333 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 30, 2021, the state reports that 6,134,012 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 30, in Columbus, 14,300 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 396 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,334 total cases today, April 30. There were 5,922 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,159 cases in Harris County, as of the April 30 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: