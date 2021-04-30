 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 879,854 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,300 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 879,854 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 61,582 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,559 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 29, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 878,827 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,073 new cases were confirmed on April 30, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 220,333 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 30, 2021, the state reports that 6,134,012 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 30, in Columbus, 14,300 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 396 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,334 total cases today, April 30. There were 5,922 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,159 cases in Harris County, as of the April 30 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett8624114463107370
Fulton8170014458127294
Cobb604241721196184
DeKalb57610720792172
Hall24956207043925
Non-GA Resident236075594473153
Clayton23605268044721
Cherokee22278842830114
Chatham20132289942626
Richmond19889449941389
Henry19118584629527
Forsyth1784643371807
Whitfield14817194522814
Muscogee14300191639654
Bibb13324244740441
Clarke1274422151377
Douglas11916310517441
Bartow11196335920716
Columbia11028570416042
Paulding10735591316547
Houston10047443219161
Floyd9969192718439
Barrow871011641324
Coweta8645535020512
Jackson8495128614011
Walton8058246523520
Lowndes7783481414167
Newton7485344321819
Carroll74023878131107
Glynn6679140815319
Fayette6643222115315
Gordon6491162410311
Walker6487878807
Rockdale6017154715219
Troup5922152118738
Catoosa5647615646
Dougherty5540195128022
Bulloch525115136449
Habersham46413981538
Coffee4230105813834
Murray4168742815
Spalding4049215715533
Polk393316628113
Baldwin383165311216
Effingham3793768653
Laurens3707183514423
Thomas354483411310
Colquitt351911367840
Liberty3422535602
Tift342214399629
Chattahoochee3334606132
Camden3202726296
Oconee3050940648
Ware3007182315224
Stephens2976115792
White29731866713
Toombs29164539815
Lumpkin2788147628
Wayne27378257710
Madison27364754610
Bryan2718884363
Dawson2706316421
Pickens25278526415
Gilmer24764477212
Unknown2382803113
Franklin23403074310
Butts2309786766
Chattooga2230558638
Harris2159375571
Decatur21447705515
Fannin21192486110
Union2036167703
Appling1915386665
Monroe18637538713
Peach1849770527
Tattnall18424564619
Upson1810163410719
Sumter1802736929
Putnam1794380570
Burke17747843724
Emanuel17338095328
Haralson17149043547
Hart17086473715
McDuffie1675792417
Banks1631177332
Washington16134086224
Lee15921119508
Jefferson1580359597
Jones1575428534
Grady15425864713
Mitchell1534534748
Rabun1529184418
Elbert15267535814
Meriwether15194677212
Greene1498311568
Ben Hill14905896118
Crisp14376355623
Lamar13426814511
Jeff Davis1295585368
Bacon1287351288
Pierce125711964213
Dade1210194131
Worth1190587617
Oglethorpe1189279281
Morgan1188906237
Cook1162653375
Towns10931194312
Dodge108210175646
Charlton1067298258
Pike106211972614
Berrien10567693212
Early1010156435
Brooks9404443611
Brantley929679325
Hancock83376623
Screven8121692110
Bleckley8006453417
Stewart791100250
Johnson787328427
Dooly7842803213
Atkinson781237181
Evans7581981712
Seminole751201181
Candler7441923629
Clinch735234251
Wilkinson730193280
Jenkins726125404
Telfair7215724512
Montgomery717162212
McIntosh695161142
Irwin6822241810
Miller67917194
Jasper6757171820
Wilkes669401216
Long665181101
Heard638228163
Treutlen624216243
Macon618249264
Pulaski6083123212
Turner597413345
Terrell566233452
Crawford525136172
Twiggs511202375
Lincoln510293242
Taylor510286223
Lanier49627794
Wilcox4763472918
Randolph467157321
Wheeler459168213
Calhoun446134150
Marion397162172
Talbot38490180
Warren375151143
Echols35811245
Schley21213950
Clay1835530
Baker1616990
Glascock145119712
Webster1063940
Taliaferro1012230
Quitman818620

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 80° 58°

Saturday

83° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 83° 60°

Sunday

85° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 85° 67°

Monday

83° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 76% 83° 71°

Tuesday

86° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 86° 70°

Wednesday

77° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 69% 77° 63°

Thursday

79° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 79° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

76°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

72°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
72°

70°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
70°

67°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
67°

67°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
67°

66°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
66°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
63°

62°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
62°

61°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
61°

60°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
60°

59°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
59°

61°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°

64°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

68°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

72°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

75°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

81°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories