 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 882,074 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,347 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 882,074 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 61,704 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,593 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 30, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 879,854 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 579 new cases were confirmed on May 3, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 221,585 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of May 3, 2021, the state reports that 6,246,017 vaccine doses have been administered.

On May 3, in Columbus, 14,347 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 397 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,334 total cases today, May 3. There were 5,946 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,164 cases in Harris County, as of the May 3 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett8644714538107570
Fulton8199714562127694
Cobb606181727496284
DeKalb57773771092674
Hall24992208843925
Non-GA Resident237095621473153
Clayton23693269544821
Cherokee22338845130214
Chatham20182291042726
Richmond19948452941389
Henry19196586129627
Forsyth1789743631827
Whitfield14830194722915
Muscogee14347191739754
Bibb13337245540541
Clarke1276222171377
Douglas11949312217441
Bartow11217337020716
Columbia11047573016042
Paulding10774593016547
Houston10063445219461
Floyd9978192718439
Barrow873911711324
Coweta8667535020512
Jackson8507128814011
Walton8073247123520
Lowndes7794482014167
Newton7505351821819
Carroll74073893131107
Glynn6691141015319
Fayette6668222315315
Walker6504877807
Gordon6492162710311
Rockdale6035155715219
Troup5946152118738
Catoosa5665616646
Dougherty5548195328122
Bulloch525715166449
Habersham46463981538
Coffee4234105713834
Murray4170744815
Spalding4059216015533
Polk394016708113
Baldwin383565711216
Effingham3801769653
Laurens3710183714423
Thomas355483411310
Colquitt352311367840
Liberty3435536612
Tift342714389629
Chattahoochee3334606132
Camden3205726296
Oconee3052942648
Ware3011182415225
Stephens2979115792
White29751876713
Toombs29294539815
Lumpkin2789148628
Wayne27498297810
Madison27424754610
Bryan2730887363
Dawson2708317421
Pickens25318556415
Gilmer24874497212
Unknown2394805122
Franklin23443074310
Butts2327787776
Chattooga2238560638
Harris2164375581
Decatur21477695515
Fannin21252486110
Union2042167703
Appling1919386665
Monroe18667568713
Peach1854772527
Tattnall18454574619
Upson1813163610719
Sumter1805738929
Putnam1797380570
Burke17787863724
Emanuel17348095328
Haralson17159083547
Hart17076473715
McDuffie1684796417
Banks1632177332
Washington16194086224
Lee15951119508
Jefferson1580360597
Jones1577428534
Grady15465864713
Mitchell1536535748
Rabun1531186418
Elbert15277535814
Meriwether15234697212
Greene1503314568
Ben Hill14915916118
Crisp14396385623
Lamar13466824611
Jeff Davis1297585368
Bacon1288351288
Pierce126011954213
Dade1210194131
Morgan1192909237
Worth1190589617
Oglethorpe1189280281
Cook1162654385
Towns11001194312
Dodge108410165646
Charlton1072298258
Pike106411972614
Berrien10577703212
Early1013156435
Brooks9404443611
Brantley932679325
Hancock83376623
Screven8121702110
Bleckley8006463417
Stewart791100250
Johnson787329427
Dooly7862803213
Atkinson783238181
Evans7581981712
Seminole751201181
Candler7471923729
Clinch736234251
Wilkinson732193280
Jenkins728125404
Telfair7215754512
Montgomery720162212
McIntosh696161142
Irwin6822241810
Miller68117194
Jasper6797171820
Wilkes669410216
Long667181101
Heard643228163
Treutlen625216243
Macon618252264
Pulaski6103123212
Turner598413345
Terrell567233452
Crawford525138172
Twiggs513203375
Taylor511286223
Lincoln510296242
Lanier50027794
Wilcox4763472918
Randolph468157331
Wheeler459168213
Calhoun446134150
Marion398161172
Talbot38490180
Warren376150143
Echols35811245
Schley21213950
Clay1835530
Baker1616990
Glascock145119712
Webster1063940
Taliaferro1012230
Quitman828620

