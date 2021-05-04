 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 882,764 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,359 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 882,764 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 61,798 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,604 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, May 3, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 882,074 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 751 new cases were confirmed on May 4, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 222,073 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of May 4, 2021, the state reports that 6,290,402 vaccine doses have been administered.

On May 4, in Columbus, 14,359 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 398 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,334 total cases today, May 4. There were 5,949 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,164 cases in Harris County, as of the May 4 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett8651414577107570
Fulton8207214597127694
Cobb606701732796484
DeKalb57845774492773
Hall25008209443925
Clayton23724270244821
Non-GA Resident237075635474153
Cherokee22352847230214
Chatham20190291342726
Richmond19964454241490
Henry19206588629627
Forsyth1791343851817
Whitfield14838194922915
Muscogee14359192039854
Bibb13343245640541
Clarke1277322211377
Douglas11957313117441
Bartow11217337420716
Columbia11051574916042
Paulding10780594416647
Houston10074445619461
Floyd9997192818439
Barrow874311731324
Coweta8670535420512
Jackson8510128814011
Walton8080248123520
Lowndes7798482214167
Newton7514352721819
Carroll74103901131109
Glynn6695141515319
Fayette6675222915315
Walker6522884807
Gordon6493162510311
Rockdale6036155715219
Troup5949152518738
Catoosa5676621646
Dougherty5551196828122
Bulloch526315176450
Habersham46503981538
Coffee4236105613834
Murray4173746815
Spalding4063216615533
Polk394316738213
Baldwin384065711315
Effingham3804771653
Laurens3710183714423
Thomas355783411310
Colquitt352611367940
Liberty3438539612
Tift343014419629
Chattahoochee3334608132
Camden3207726306
Oconee3053944648
Ware3013182615225
Stephens2980116802
White29761886713
Toombs29314569815
Lumpkin2795149629
Wayne27508297810
Madison27464764610
Bryan2733885363
Dawson2719319421
Pickens25348596415
Gilmer24894497212
Unknown2372793121
Franklin23463074310
Butts2327788776
Chattooga2242563638
Harris2164375581
Decatur21477695515
Fannin21262496110
Union2047166703
Appling1920385665
Monroe18707568713
Peach1858771527
Tattnall18484574619
Upson1815163810719
Sumter1806739929
Putnam1798381560
Burke17797873724
Emanuel17358095328
Haralson17159103547
Hart17076473715
McDuffie1686799417
Banks1635177332
Washington16264086224
Lee15961122508
Jefferson1580361597
Jones1579429534
Grady15525884713
Mitchell1536536748
Rabun1532186418
Elbert15287535814
Meriwether15234697212
Greene1504315568
Ben Hill14915926118
Crisp14396385624
Lamar13466834611
Jeff Davis1297585368
Bacon1289351288
Pierce126111964213
Dade1211194131
Worth1194590617
Morgan1192911237
Oglethorpe1189280281
Cook1162656385
Towns11041194412
Dodge108410165646
Charlton1081301258
Pike106511982614
Berrien10577733212
Early1013156435
Brooks9424443611
Brantley932679325
Hancock83476623
Screven8121702110
Bleckley8016483417
Stewart791100250
Dooly7872803213
Johnson787329427
Atkinson783238181
Evans7581991712
Seminole751201181
Candler7481923729
Clinch736235251
Wilkinson731193280
Jenkins728125404
Montgomery724162212
Telfair7205774512
McIntosh696161142
Irwin6822241810
Miller68217194
Jasper6797181820
Long669182101
Wilkes669410216
Heard645228163
Treutlen625216243
Macon618254264
Pulaski6103133212
Turner599414345
Terrell567236452
Crawford525138172
Twiggs513207375
Taylor511286223
Lincoln510297242
Lanier50027794
Wilcox4763472918
Randolph468157331
Wheeler459168213
Calhoun447134150
Marion398161172
Talbot38490180
Warren376150143
Echols35811245
Schley21213950
Clay1835530
Baker1616990
Glascock145119712
Webster1063940
Taliaferro1012230
Quitman828620

