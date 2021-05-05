 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 883,418 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,371 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 883,418 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 61,897 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,625 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, May 4, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 882,764 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 735 new cases were confirmed on May 5, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 222,437 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of May 5, 2021, the state reports that 6,348,671 vaccine doses have been administered.

On May 5, in Columbus, 14,371 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 399 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,349 total cases today, May 5. There were 5,952 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,166 cases in Harris County, as of the May 5 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett8657114607107770
Fulton8214614625127697
Cobb607301737096484
DeKalb57865775092873
Hall25022210744325
Clayton23762270944821
Non-GA Resident237035644476157
Cherokee22380848930414
Chatham20198291542726
Richmond19997454941590
Henry19228589829627
Forsyth1792543961817
Whitfield14835194922915
Muscogee14371192439954
Bibb13346245640541
Clarke1277722231377
Douglas11971314717641
Bartow11224337720716
Columbia11061575816042
Paulding10787596016747
Houston10087445819461
Floyd9991193218540
Barrow874611721324
Coweta8677536020612
Jackson8514129214011
Walton8085248023520
Lowndes7802482614167
Newton7519353621819
Carroll74163907131109
Glynn6703142015319
Fayette6682223315315
Walker6535888807
Gordon6499162410411
Rockdale6053155715219
Troup5952152718738
Catoosa5686621646
Dougherty5554197128122
Bulloch526315216450
Habersham46523991538
Coffee4235105513834
Murray4175747815
Spalding4069216815533
Polk394716728213
Baldwin384065711315
Effingham3805774653
Laurens3710183914423
Thomas356283911310
Colquitt352811367940
Liberty3446540612
Tift343214449629
Chattahoochee3349610132
Camden3208728306
Oconee3054944648
Ware3016182715225
Stephens2981117802
White29771896713
Toombs29324559815
Lumpkin2796149629
Wayne27528307810
Madison27464764610
Bryan2734885363
Dawson2723322421
Pickens25328656415
Gilmer24904497212
Unknown2378801121
Franklin2349307439
Butts2330788776
Chattooga2245564638
Harris2166376581
Decatur21497745515
Fannin21272496110
Union2049167703
Appling1921385665
Monroe18707578713
Peach1860771527
Tattnall18484574619
Upson1817164010719
Sumter1808738929
Putnam1798381560
Burke17797873724
Emanuel17368105328
Haralson17159133548
Hart17086473716
McDuffie1687799417
Banks1634177332
Washington16284086224
Lee15961123508
Jones1582426534
Jefferson1580361597
Grady15545894713
Mitchell1536537748
Rabun1534187418
Elbert15287545814
Meriwether15244697312
Greene1504315568
Ben Hill14915926118
Crisp14416385624
Lamar13476854611
Jeff Davis1297585368
Bacon1289351288
Pierce126411974313
Dade1212194131
Worth1195590617
Morgan1192911237
Oglethorpe1192280281
Cook1162656385
Towns11061194412
Dodge108410175646
Charlton1081301258
Pike106512022614
Berrien10577743212
Early1014156435
Brooks9434443611
Brantley933681325
Hancock83476623
Screven8121702110
Bleckley8016503417
Stewart791100250
Dooly7872823214
Johnson787328427
Atkinson783238181
Evans7591981712
Seminole751201181
Candler7481923729
Clinch736235251
Wilkinson730193280
Jenkins728125404
Montgomery724162212
Telfair7205784512
McIntosh696161142
Irwin6822241811
Miller68217194
Jasper6807191820
Long672183101
Wilkes669410216
Heard646228163
Treutlen625216243
Macon618254264
Pulaski6103133212
Turner600417345
Terrell567236452
Crawford525137172
Twiggs514208375
Lincoln511297242
Taylor511286223
Lanier50127894
Wilcox4763472918
Randolph468157331
Wheeler459168213
Calhoun447134150
Marion400161172
Talbot38490180
Warren376150143
Echols35811245
Schley21213950
Clay1835430
Baker1616990
Glascock145119712
Webster1063940
Taliaferro1022230
Quitman828620

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

