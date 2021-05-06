UPDATE: Georgia reports 884,283 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,383 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 884,283 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 62,010 hospitalized for treatment, and 17644 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, May 4, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 883,418 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 926 new cases were confirmed on May 6, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 222,785 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of May 6, 2021, the state reports that 6,414,960 vaccine doses have been administered.

On May 6, in Columbus, 14,383 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 399 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,370 total cases today, May 6. There were 5,957 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,168 cases in Harris County, as of the May 6 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: