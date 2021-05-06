 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 884,283 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,383 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 884,283 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 62,010 hospitalized for treatment, and 17644 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, May 4, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 883,418 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 926 new cases were confirmed on May 6, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 222,785 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of May 6, 2021, the state reports that 6,414,960 vaccine doses have been administered.

On May 6, in Columbus, 14,383 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 399 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,370 total cases today, May 6. There were 5,957 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,168 cases in Harris County, as of the May 6 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett8661914625108070
Fulton8227614652127697
Cobb607931741096584
DeKalb57898777693173
Hall25047211444325
Clayton23805271345121
Non-GA Resident237205654476157
Cherokee22395850530514
Chatham20211291842825
Richmond20030456241690
Henry19245590529827
Forsyth1794144061817
Whitfield14850195022915
Muscogee14383192539954
Bibb13352245840541
Clarke1278322251377
Douglas11996314917643
Bartow11230337920716
Columbia11070577616042
Paulding10801597416747
Houston10099446319461
Floyd10000193118540
Barrow875411751324
Coweta8685536320612
Jackson8520129214011
Walton8090248523520
Lowndes7810483914367
Newton7533353521919
Carroll74183912131109
Glynn6712142215319
Fayette6683223815315
Walker6552891807
Gordon6500162910411
Rockdale6058155815219
Troup5957153018738
Catoosa5697625646
Dougherty5558197228122
Bulloch526615216450
Habersham46533991538
Coffee4236105513734
Murray4178747815
Spalding4076217015533
Polk395016748213
Baldwin384365811315
Effingham3808776653
Laurens3716183914423
Thomas356984111310
Colquitt352911367940
Liberty3454542612
Tift343514459629
Chattahoochee3370610132
Camden3211729306
Oconee3058945648
Ware3020182715325
Stephens2987117802
White29781896713
Toombs29364559815
Lumpkin2800150629
Wayne27528287810
Madison27494764610
Bryan2732887363
Dawson2723322421
Pickens25378676415
Gilmer24914517212
Unknown2368809121
Franklin2349307439
Butts2330789776
Chattooga2247565638
Harris2168376581
Decatur21517755515
Fannin21252506111
Union2052167703
Appling1921385665
Monroe18717578713
Peach1860772527
Tattnall18484584619
Upson1818164210719
Sumter1810740929
Putnam1801380560
Burke17797873624
Emanuel17378105328
Haralson17169153548
Hart17086473716
McDuffie1690798417
Banks1638177332
Washington16314096224
Lee15991130508
Jones1583426534
Jefferson1581361597
Grady15555914713
Rabun1540189418
Mitchell1539539748
Elbert15287545814
Meriwether15254727312
Greene1506315568
Ben Hill14915926118
Crisp14436375624
Lamar13506854611
Jeff Davis1298586368
Bacon1289351288
Pierce126711974313
Dade1214195131
Worth1195591617
Morgan1194912237
Oglethorpe1193280281
Cook1162659385
Towns11061194412
Charlton1096301258
Dodge108510175646
Pike106712032614
Berrien10597763212
Early1014156445
Brooks9454443611
Brantley933680325
Hancock83476623
Screven8141702110
Bleckley8016503417
Stewart791100250
Dooly7892823214
Johnson787328427
Atkinson785238181
Evans7601981712
Seminole751201181
Candler7491923729
Clinch737235251
Wilkinson731192280
Jenkins728125404
Montgomery723162212
Telfair7205794512
McIntosh696161142
Irwin6832241811
Miller68217194
Jasper6817181820
Long672183111
Wilkes669410216
Heard646228163
Treutlen625216243
Macon618254264
Pulaski6103143212
Turner602417345
Terrell568238452
Crawford526137172
Twiggs514208375
Lincoln513298242
Taylor512286223
Lanier50227894
Wilcox4763482918
Randolph469157331
Wheeler459168213
Calhoun447134150
Marion400161172
Talbot38591180
Warren376151143
Echols35911245
Schley21213950
Clay1835430
Baker1617090
Glascock145119712
Webster1063940
Taliaferro1012230
Quitman828620

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

77° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 77° 53°

Friday

73° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 73° 48°

Saturday

80° / 55°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 80° 55°

Sunday

87° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 87° 66°

Monday

76° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 77% 76° 63°

Tuesday

78° / 62°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 78° 62°

Wednesday

73° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 73° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

74°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

72°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

67°

9 PM
Clear
1%
67°

65°

10 PM
Clear
1%
65°

63°

11 PM
Clear
1%
63°

61°

12 AM
Clear
1%
61°

59°

1 AM
Clear
1%
59°

58°

2 AM
Clear
2%
58°

57°

3 AM
Clear
2%
57°

57°

4 AM
Clear
3%
57°

56°

5 AM
Clear
3%
56°

55°

6 AM
Clear
4%
55°

54°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
54°

56°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
56°

58°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
58°

60°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

64°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

69°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

70°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

71°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

71°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories