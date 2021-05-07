 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 885,148 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,402 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 885,148 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 62,104 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,675 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, May 6, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 884,283 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 924 new cases were confirmed on May 7, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 223,169 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of May 7, 2021, the state reports that 6,469,719 vaccine doses have been administered.

On May 7, in Columbus, 14,402 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 404 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,370 total cases today, May 7. There were 5,963 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,170 cases in Harris County, as of the May 7 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett8667714657108070
Fulton8236714679128499
Cobb608641743596984
DeKalb57956779293273
Hall25068212644325
Clayton23862271645321
Non-GA Resident237235656476160
Cherokee22433851330415
Chatham20233292342825
Richmond20046456741791
Henry19268591529927
Forsyth1797444221837
Whitfield14859195222915
Muscogee14402192840454
Bibb13361246040541
Clarke1279322271377
Douglas12013315017643
Bartow11241338120716
Columbia11080577816042
Paulding10811598316649
Houston10109446919461
Floyd10004193118541
Barrow876511771324
Coweta8692536920612
Jackson8527129414011
Walton8094249023720
Lowndes7817485114367
Newton7543354322119
Carroll74243917131109
Glynn6722142715319
Fayette6693223815315
Walker6564893807
Gordon6503163010411
Rockdale6061156415219
Troup5963153318738
Catoosa5713625646
Dougherty5563197728122
Bulloch527015256450
Habersham46553991538
Coffee4236105413733
Murray4181747815
Spalding4081217615633
Polk395316798213
Baldwin384665811315
Effingham3812777653
Laurens3714184014423
Thomas357684711310
Colquitt353011417940
Liberty3461542612
Tift343814499729
Chattahoochee3370610132
Camden3216730306
Oconee3061944648
Ware3022183415425
Stephens2989117812
White29801896713
Toombs29424569815
Lumpkin2803151629
Wayne27538297810
Madison27504784610
Bryan2738889363
Dawson2728325421
Pickens25388796415
Gilmer24944657212
Franklin2350307439
Unknown2337786112
Butts2334791776
Chattooga2250572638
Harris2170378581
Decatur21527815515
Fannin21272516111
Union2054166703
Appling1925387665
Monroe18767598713
Peach1861773527
Tattnall18484584619
Upson1818164410719
Sumter1811740929
Putnam1802381560
Burke17797873624
Emanuel17398105328
Haralson17179163548
Hart17086473716
McDuffie1692798417
Banks1639178342
Washington16324096224
Lee16001132508
Jones1584425534
Jefferson1582362597
Grady15596004713
Rabun1544190418
Mitchell1540539748
Elbert15287545814
Meriwether15264757312
Greene1507315568
Ben Hill14915946118
Crisp14466375624
Lamar13526854611
Jeff Davis1298589368
Bacon1288350288
Pierce126712004313
Dade1215194131
Worth1196591617
Morgan1194920237
Oglethorpe1193280281
Cook1162659385
Charlton1120301258
Towns11061194412
Dodge108510175646
Pike106712042614
Berrien10597783212
Early1015157445
Brooks9464453611
Brantley933682325
Hancock83476623
Screven8151702110
Bleckley8016503417
Stewart791100250
Dooly7892823214
Johnson787328427
Atkinson785240182
Evans7601991712
Seminole752202181
Candler7511923729
Clinch738244251
Wilkinson731192280
Jenkins728125404
Montgomery723162212
Telfair7215794512
McIntosh697162142
Irwin6842251811
Jasper6837191820
Miller68217294
Long674183111
Wilkes669410216
Heard646228164
Treutlen625216243
Macon618254274
Pulaski6103153212
Turner603417345
Terrell568238452
Crawford526137172
Lincoln514298242
Twiggs514208375
Taylor512286223
Lanier50327894
Wilcox4763482918
Randolph470157331
Wheeler459168213
Calhoun447134150
Marion401161172
Talbot38691180
Warren376151143
Echols35911245
Schley21213950
Clay1845430
Baker1617090
Glascock145119712
Webster1063940
Taliaferro1012230
Quitman828620

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Friday

72° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 48°

Saturday

80° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 80° 54°

Sunday

86° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 86° 65°

Monday

76° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 76° 62°

Tuesday

78° / 59°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 78° 59°

Wednesday

66° / 56°
Showers
Showers 48% 66° 56°

Thursday

73° / 53°
AM Showers
AM Showers 35% 73° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

71°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

70°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

67°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

63°

9 PM
Clear
0%
63°

60°

10 PM
Clear
0%
60°

58°

11 PM
Clear
1%
58°

56°

12 AM
Clear
1%
56°

55°

1 AM
Clear
1%
55°

53°

2 AM
Clear
2%
53°

51°

3 AM
Clear
3%
51°

51°

4 AM
Clear
3%
51°

50°

5 AM
Clear
3%
50°

49°

6 AM
Clear
3%
49°

49°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
49°

52°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
52°

58°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
58°

64°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
64°

68°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

72°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

74°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

76°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

78°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

KSC Sponsors

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories