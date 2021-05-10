UPDATE: Georgia reports 886,723 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,430 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 886,723 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 62,206 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,702 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, May 7, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 885,148 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 370 new cases were confirmed on May 10, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 223,695 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of May 10, 2021, the state reports that 6,561,724 vaccine doses have been administered.

On May 10, in Columbus, 14,430 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 404 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,390 total cases today, May 10. There were 5,981 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,175 cases in Harris County, as of the May 10 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: