 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 886,723 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,430 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 886,723 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 62,206 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,702 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, May 7, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 885,148 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 370 new cases were confirmed on May 10, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 223,695 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of May 10, 2021, the state reports that 6,561,724 vaccine doses have been administered.

On May 10, in Columbus, 14,430 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 404 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,390 total cases today, May 10. There were 5,981 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,175 cases in Harris County, as of the May 10 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett8679214703108170
Fulton8254314712128599
Cobb609751748896984
DeKalb58086781093373
Hall25114214044325
Clayton23936272345721
Non-GA Resident237405671476161
Cherokee22465852930415
Chatham20259293242825
Richmond20099456641891
Henry19328592030027
Forsyth1799644421857
Whitfield14873196023015
Muscogee14430193340454
Bibb13366246340641
Clarke1280622301377
Douglas12043316417744
Bartow11254338620716
Columbia11094578416142
Paulding10829601416749
Houston10121448619461
Floyd10016193118541
Barrow878811821334
Coweta8716538320612
Jackson8535129514011
Walton8107249223720
Lowndes7829486314367
Newton7560355722319
Carroll74303928131110
Glynn6731143015319
Fayette6713224415315
Walker6569898807
Gordon6506163310411
Rockdale6073157015219
Troup5981153618738
Catoosa5733629646
Dougherty5577197928122
Bulloch527615286450
Habersham46584001538
Coffee4237105413733
Murray4192748815
Spalding4102217715633
Polk395516828213
Baldwin384666211315
Effingham3821776653
Laurens3718184114423
Thomas359085311310
Colquitt353611417940
Liberty3467542612
Tift344414559729
Chattahoochee3390613132
Camden3220731306
Oconee3063944658
Ware3030183515325
Stephens2989117812
White29851896713
Toombs29454579815
Lumpkin2804151639
Wayne27598327810
Madison27574794610
Bryan2741890363
Dawson2731328421
Pickens25488776415
Gilmer24984677212
Unknown2353792122
Franklin2349307439
Butts2342792776
Chattooga2254573638
Harris2175377581
Decatur21517835515
Fannin21312506111
Union2059167713
Appling1924389665
Monroe18747658713
Peach1865774527
Tattnall18524594719
Upson1820164510719
Sumter1811743929
Putnam1804383560
Burke17877883624
Emanuel17408105328
Haralson17219173548
Hart17096473716
McDuffie1695798417
Banks1642178342
Washington16354106224
Lee16011139508
Jones1585426534
Jefferson1583362597
Grady15616014713
Rabun1549190418
Mitchell1542539748
Meriwether15314757312
Elbert15297555814
Greene1507315568
Ben Hill14915946118
Crisp14476385624
Lamar13556874611
Jeff Davis1299591368
Bacon1288350288
Pierce127112014413
Dade1218195131
Morgan1199921237
Worth1197591617
Oglethorpe1195279281
Cook1162661385
Charlton1141300258
Towns11081194412
Dodge108510185646
Pike107112042614
Berrien10617823212
Early1016157445
Brooks9464473611
Brantley936683325
Hancock83575623
Screven8161722110
Bleckley8016513417
Dooly7922823214
Stewart791100250
Atkinson788240182
Johnson788328427
Evans7601991712
Candler7531923729
Seminole752202181
Clinch738246251
Wilkinson731193280
Jenkins728125404
Montgomery725162212
Telfair7245794512
McIntosh699163142
Irwin6842251811
Miller68317294
Jasper6817201920
Long676184111
Wilkes670410217
Heard649229164
Treutlen625216243
Macon619255274
Pulaski6113153212
Turner604419345
Terrell572237452
Crawford526137172
Lincoln515301242
Twiggs515208395
Taylor512286223
Lanier50327994
Wilcox4763482918
Randolph470157331
Wheeler459168213
Calhoun450135150
Marion402161172
Talbot38691180
Warren381151143
Echols35911245
Schley21213950
Clay1845430
Baker1626990
Glascock145119712
Webster1063940
Taliaferro1012230
Quitman828620

