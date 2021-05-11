 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 887,443 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,451 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 887,443 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 62,324 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,722 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, May 10, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 886,723 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 757 new cases were confirmed on May 11, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 223,933 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of May 10, 2021, the state reports that 6,630,858 vaccine doses have been administered.

On May 11, in Columbus, 14,451 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 405 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,391 total cases today, May 11. There were 5,986 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2181 cases in Harris County, as of the May 11 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett8684914713108371
Fulton82621147221287100
Cobb610301749997084
DeKalb58117781293473
Hall25126214244525
Clayton23983272745821
Non-GA Resident237545673477161
Cherokee22476853830415
Chatham20274293142925
Richmond20115456841891
Henry19342592730027
Forsyth1801044451857
Whitfield14884196623015
Muscogee14451193840554
Bibb13374247240641
Clarke1281222301377
Douglas12065316417845
Bartow11263339220716
Columbia11102579116242
Paulding10837602616749
Houston10134449719461
Floyd10019193718641
Barrow879511831344
Coweta8726538320612
Jackson8540129614011
Walton8109249223722
Lowndes7833486314367
Newton7564356022319
Carroll74343932131110
Glynn6733143415419
Fayette6725224915415
Walker6583905797
Gordon6511163510411
Rockdale6081157215219
Troup5986153718738
Catoosa5752636646
Dougherty5583197928122
Bulloch527815286450
Habersham46594011548
Coffee4239105413733
Murray4193750815
Spalding4109217815633
Polk395716838213
Baldwin384866211315
Effingham3824779653
Laurens3721184414423
Thomas359385511310
Colquitt353611458040
Liberty3471542612
Tift344514559729
Chattahoochee3391616132
Camden3222731306
Oconee3065945658
Ware3030184115325
Stephens2990117812
White29881896713
Toombs29484579815
Lumpkin2811151639
Wayne27598327810
Madison27584804610
Bryan2744893363
Dawson2732327421
Pickens25508796415
Gilmer24994677212
Unknown2365796120
Franklin2351307439
Butts2344793776
Chattooga2254574638
Harris2181376581
Decatur21487835515
Fannin21322506111
Union2060166713
Appling1924389665
Monroe18737688713
Peach1870774527
Tattnall18524604719
Upson1821164510719
Sumter1813749929
Putnam1804383560
Burke17887883624
Emanuel17408135328
Haralson17219173548
Hart17096473716
McDuffie1696800417
Banks1647178342
Washington16354096224
Lee16021139508
Jones1586426534
Jefferson1585362597
Grady15656014713
Rabun1550194418
Mitchell1542539748
Meriwether15334757312
Elbert15297555814
Greene1508316568
Ben Hill14925946118
Crisp14486415624
Lamar13576874611
Jeff Davis1300591368
Bacon1287350288
Pierce127212014413
Dade1223197131
Morgan1199921237
Worth1197595617
Oglethorpe1195281281
Cook1162662385
Charlton1146301258
Towns11091194412
Dodge108510185646
Pike107212052614
Berrien10627823212
Early1016158445
Brooks9464473611
Brantley943683325
Hancock83575623
Screven8161722110
Bleckley8016513417
Dooly7922823214
Stewart791100250
Johnson789328427
Atkinson787240182
Evans7612011712
Candler7531923729
Seminole752202181
Clinch738246251
Wilkinson731193280
Jenkins728125404
Montgomery727163212
Telfair7265794512
McIntosh699163142
Irwin6852251811
Miller68317294
Jasper6827201920
Long676184111
Wilkes670411217
Heard650229164
Treutlen625217243
Macon620257274
Pulaski6123153212
Turner604419345
Terrell572237462
Crawford525136172
Lincoln516301242
Twiggs514208395
Taylor512286223
Lanier50327994
Wilcox4763482918
Randolph470157331
Wheeler459168213
Calhoun450135150
Marion402162172
Talbot38792180
Warren381151143
Echols35911245
Schley21213950
Clay1845430
Baker1626990
Glascock145119712
Webster1063940
Taliaferro1012230
Quitman828620

