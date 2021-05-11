UPDATE: Georgia reports 887,443 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,451 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 887,443 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 62,324 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,722 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, May 10, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 886,723 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 757 new cases were confirmed on May 11, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 223,933 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of May 10, 2021, the state reports that 6,630,858 vaccine doses have been administered.

On May 11, in Columbus, 14,451 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 405 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,391 total cases today, May 11. There were 5,986 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2181 cases in Harris County, as of the May 11 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: