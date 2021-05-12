 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 887,979 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,469 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 887,979 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 62,425 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,750 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, May 11, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 887,443 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 590 new cases were confirmed on May 12, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 224,318 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of May 12, 2021, the state reports that 6,679,175 vaccine doses have been administered.

On May 12, in Columbus, 14,469 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 405 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,399 total cases today, May 12. There were 5,990 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,187 cases in Harris County, as of the May 12 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett86,87914,7571,08672
Fulton82,69214,7511,288100
Cobb61,08117,52497384
DeKalb58,1627,81894175
Hall25,1412,15144525
Clayton24,0102,73246021
Non-GA Resident23,7565,681474163
Cherokee22,4968,55130415
Chatham20,2812,93643025
Richmond20,1304,57941991
Henry19,3645,94630027
Forsyth18,0304,4511887
Whitfield14,8931,97123114
Muscogee14,4691,94340555
Bibb13,3772,47240641
Clarke12,8162,2341377
Douglas12,0803,17217945
Bartow11,2643,39720916
Columbia11,1055,79516242
Paulding10,8546,04616850
Houston10,1364,50219562
Floyd10,0181,93918741
Barrow8,8011,1881354
Coweta8,7335,38920612
Jackson8,5461,29714011
Walton8,1122,49523722
Lowndes7,8384,87614367
Newton7,5703,56522319
Carroll7,4413,940132110
Glynn6,7361,43815419
Fayette6,7272,25115415
Walker6,594905797
Gordon6,5121,63610511
Rockdale6,0861,57615219
Troup5,9901,53818739
Catoosa5,754638646
Dougherty5,5881,99128122
Bulloch5,2791,5316450
Habersham4,6594011548
Coffee4,2391,05413733
Murray4,196751815
Spalding4,1102,18515633
Polk3,9571,6858213
Baldwin3,85066311415
Effingham3,828780653
Laurens3,7211,84714523
Thomas3,60085711310
Colquitt3,5391,1468140
Liberty3,477543612
Tift3,4461,4569729
Chattahoochee3,399616132
Camden3,228732316
Oconee3,068945658
Ware3,0311,84115325
Stephens2,990117812
White2,9881896713
Toombs2,9484589814
Lumpkin2,8141526410
Madison2,7594804611
Wayne2,7598327810
Bryan2,748896363
Dawson2,732329422
Pickens2,5538806415
Gilmer2,5034677212
Franklin2,351307439
Butts2,344794776
Unknown2,33279451
Chattooga2,251575638
Harris2,187376581
Decatur2,1477835515
Fannin2,1332506111
Union2,062166713
Appling1,924389665
Monroe1,8767688713
Peach1,872775527
Tattnall1,8524604719
Upson1,8221,64910719
Sumter1,814749929
Putnam1,803384560
Burke1,7897893624
Emanuel1,7408165328
Haralson1,7209183549
Hart1,7106483716
McDuffie1,698803418
Banks1,647178342
Washington1,6374096224
Lee1,6031,140518
Jones1,587426534
Jefferson1,585362597
Grady1,5656044713
Rabun1,550194408
Mitchell1,542539748
Meriwether1,5364777312
Elbert1,5317555914
Greene1,509317568
Ben Hill1,4925946118
Crisp1,4486435624
Lamar1,3586874611
Jeff Davis1,300591368
Bacon1,287350288
Pierce1,2741,2054413
Dade1,222197131
Morgan1,199923237
Worth1,197594617
Oglethorpe1,195281281
Cook1,163662385
Charlton1,147301258
Towns1,1091194412
Dodge1,0851,0185646
Pike1,0731,2062614
Berrien1,0627833212
Early1,016158435
Brooks9464473611
Brantley943685325
Hancock83576623
Screven8161722110
Bleckley8016513417
Dooly7922823214
Stewart791100250
Johnson790328427
Atkinson787240202
Evans7612031712
Candler7531923729
Seminole752202181
Clinch740245251
Wilkinson731193280
Jenkins728125404
Montgomery727162212
Telfair7265794512
McIntosh700163142
Irwin6852251811
Miller68517294
Jasper6827201920
Long677185111
Wilkes670413217
Heard650229164
Treutlen625220243
Macon620257274
Pulaski6123153212
Turner604419345
Terrell572238462
Crawford524136172
Lincoln516301242
Twiggs513212395
Taylor512286223
Lanier50428094
Wilcox4763482918
Randolph470158331
Wheeler459168213
Calhoun451135150
Marion402162172
Talbot38992180
Warren381152143
Echols36011245
Schley21213950
Clay1835430
Baker1636990
Glascock145119712
Webster1063940
Taliaferro1012230
Quitman828620

