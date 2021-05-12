UPDATE: Georgia reports 887,979 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,469 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 887,979 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 62,425 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,750 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, May 11, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 887,443 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 590 new cases were confirmed on May 12, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 224,318 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of May 12, 2021, the state reports that 6,679,175 vaccine doses have been administered.

On May 12, in Columbus, 14,469 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 405 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,399 total cases today, May 12. There were 5,990 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,187 cases in Harris County, as of the May 12 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: