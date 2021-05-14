 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 889,414 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,500 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 889,414 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 62,578 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,785 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, May 12, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 887,979 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 668 new cases were confirmed on May 14, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 224,912 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of May 14, 2021, the state reports that 6,766,484 vaccine doses have been administered.

On May 14, in Columbus, 14,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 406 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,430 total cases today, May 14. There were 5,998 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,188 cases in Harris County, as of the May 14 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett86,97014,7921,08672
Fulton82,85414,7971,288101
Cobb61,19317,58797484
DeKalb58,2747,84794876
Hall25,1732,15944725
Clayton24,0862,74946221
Non-GA Resident23,7935,689478167
Cherokee22,5348,57330515
Chatham20,2992,94543025
Richmond20,1644,59342092
Henry19,4015,96930027
Forsyth18,0484,4681887
Whitfield14,9081,97823114
Muscogee14,5001,95140656
Bibb13,3872,48140740
Clarke12,8342,2371378
Douglas12,1023,18617945
Bartow11,2723,40021016
Columbia11,1135,80216241
Paulding10,8776,07216950
Houston10,1534,51919662
Floyd10,0241,93618841
Barrow8,8241,1921354
Coweta8,7555,40020712
Jackson8,5541,30014011
Walton8,1232,50623922
Lowndes7,8514,88214367
Newton7,5863,57622421
Carroll7,4443,946132110
Glynn6,7471,44315419
Fayette6,7412,25615415
Walker6,615907807
Gordon6,5171,63610511
Rockdale6,1091,58015219
Troup5,9981,53918739
Catoosa5,759645646
Dougherty5,6011,99728222
Bulloch5,2821,5306451
Habersham4,6634041538
Coffee4,2391,05513732
Murray4,202751815
Spalding4,1272,19315733
Polk3,9631,6918213
Baldwin3,85466511515
Effingham3,837781663
Laurens3,7261,85014623
Thomas3,60685611410
Colquitt3,5501,1458239
Liberty3,482542612
Tift3,4501,4569729
Chattahoochee3,430624132
Camden3,231732316
Oconee3,071945658
Ware3,0361,85015325
White2,9911906713
Stephens2,990117812
Toombs2,9534589815
Lumpkin2,8201526410
Madison2,7634814611
Wayne2,7638327810
Bryan2,757897363
Dawson2,739330432
Pickens2,5578876415
Gilmer2,5094707212
Franklin2,355307439
Butts2,347797786
Unknown2,32980351
Chattooga2,251583638
Harris2,188376581
Decatur2,1537835515
Fannin2,1372496111
Union2,068167703
Appling1,925389665
Monroe1,8807718713
Peach1,876778527
Tattnall1,8524604719
Upson1,8251,65010719
Sumter1,817752929
Putnam1,801384560
Burke1,7957903624
Emanuel1,7448175328
Haralson1,7219183549
Hart1,7126503716
McDuffie1,698806418
Banks1,648178352
Washington1,6404126224
Lee1,6061,145518
Jones1,587427525
Jefferson1,585363599
Grady1,5696094713
Rabun1,554197408
Mitchell1,545539748
Meriwether1,5394777312
Elbert1,5317575914
Greene1,511317568
Ben Hill1,4945956118
Crisp1,4496445624
Lamar1,3586874611
Jeff Davis1,303591368
Bacon1,288350289
Pierce1,2761,2074413
Dade1,225200131
Morgan1,201925237
Oglethorpe1,200283281
Worth1,197593617
Cook1,165663384
Charlton1,155301258
Towns1,1111204412
Dodge1,0861,0175645
Pike1,0771,2062614
Berrien1,0647883213
Early1,019157435
Brooks9474493612
Brantley946685325
Hancock83875623
Screven8191722110
Bleckley8026513417
Dooly7932823214
Stewart793100250
Johnson790328427
Atkinson786238202
Evans7612031712
Candler7561923729
Seminole751202181
Clinch740246251
Wilkinson731194280
Jenkins728125394
Montgomery727164212
Telfair7275804513
McIntosh700163142
Miller68617194
Irwin6852261812
Jasper6837201920
Long678184111
Wilkes670413217
Heard651229164
Treutlen627221243
Macon622258274
Pulaski6123153212
Turner604420345
Terrell574239462
Crawford524135172
Lincoln516301242
Twiggs514213395
Taylor513286223
Lanier50328094
Wilcox4783482918
Randolph470158331
Wheeler459168213
Calhoun452135150
Marion402162172
Talbot39192180
Warren382153143
Echols36011245
Schley21213950
Clay1845430
Baker1646890
Glascock146119712
Webster1063940
Taliaferro1012230
Quitman828620

