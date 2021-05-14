UPDATE: Georgia reports 889,414 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,500 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 889,414 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 62,578 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,785 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, May 12, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 887,979 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 668 new cases were confirmed on May 14, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 224,912 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of May 14, 2021, the state reports that 6,766,484 vaccine doses have been administered.

On May 14, in Columbus, 14,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 406 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,430 total cases today, May 14. There were 5,998 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,188 cases in Harris County, as of the May 14 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: