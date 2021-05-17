 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 890,581 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,534 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 890,581 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 62,680 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,804 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, May 14, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 889,414 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 339 new cases were confirmed on May 17, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 225,427 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of May 17, 2021, the state reports that 6,845,430 vaccine doses have been administered.

On May 17, in Columbus, 14,534 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 407 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,459 total cases today, May 17. There were 6,009 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,190 cases in Harris County, as of the May 17 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett87,05714,8351,08772
Fulton82,97114,8291,289101
Cobb61,25517,62997484
DeKalb58,3647,86994976
Hall25,1982,16144725
Clayton24,1392,75946321
Non-GA Resident23,8115,710479167
Cherokee22,5628,58830515
Chatham20,3222,94943025
Richmond20,2044,59942192
Henry19,4315,99730027
Forsyth18,0714,4791887
Whitfield14,9211,98223114
Muscogee14,5341,96140756
Bibb13,4002,48240740
Clarke12,8492,2371378
Douglas12,1223,19417845
Bartow11,2893,41221017
Columbia11,1215,81716241
Paulding10,9006,10816951
Houston10,1574,53719762
Floyd10,0271,94118941
Barrow8,8451,1941354
Coweta8,7695,40320712
Jackson8,5641,31314111
Walton8,1282,50923922
Lowndes7,8624,89014367
Newton7,6023,58822621
Carroll7,4553,951132110
Glynn6,7601,44315419
Fayette6,7472,26115415
Walker6,624917807
Gordon6,5171,64310611
Rockdale6,1241,58815219
Troup6,0091,53918739
Catoosa5,765647646
Dougherty5,6031,99828222
Bulloch5,2861,5336453
Habersham4,6674041538
Coffee4,2401,05513732
Murray4,212756815
Spalding4,1392,20015833
Polk3,9661,6928213
Baldwin3,85766911515
Effingham3,840783663
Laurens3,7331,85214623
Thomas3,60786011410
Colquitt3,5531,1428239
Liberty3,492543622
Chattahoochee3,459633132
Tift3,4501,4679729
Camden3,236733316
Oconee3,072947658
Ware3,0411,85215325
White2,9921916713
Stephens2,991117812
Toombs2,9564589815
Lumpkin2,8211536410
Madison2,7694814611
Bryan2,767894363
Wayne2,7678327810
Dawson2,742330442
Pickens2,5658926415
Gilmer2,5094757212
Franklin2,357307439
Butts2,354801786
Unknown2,33080551
Chattooga2,255583638
Harris2,190377581
Decatur2,1467845515
Fannin2,1362506111
Union2,070167703
Appling1,925389665
Monroe1,8867758713
Peach1,878780527
Tattnall1,8554574719
Upson1,8251,65010719
Sumter1,823750939
Putnam1,801386560
Burke1,7967913624
Emanuel1,7518165428
Haralson1,7219203549
Hart1,7126503716
McDuffie1,700806428
Banks1,650178352
Washington1,6414136224
Lee1,6051,144518
Jones1,588427525
Jefferson1,585363599
Grady1,5736134713
Rabun1,558198408
Meriwether1,5504797312
Mitchell1,545537748
Elbert1,5337575914
Greene1,513317568
Ben Hill1,4955956118
Crisp1,4496445624
Lamar1,3586874611
Jeff Davis1,304590368
Bacon1,288350289
Pierce1,2761,2094413
Dade1,227203131
Morgan1,204927237
Oglethorpe1,202283281
Worth1,198592617
Cook1,166664384
Charlton1,160301258
Towns1,1141204412
Dodge1,0871,0165646
Pike1,0771,2072614
Berrien1,0687903213
Early1,018156435
Brooks9474493612
Brantley946685325
Hancock84075633
Screven8191722110
Bleckley8036523417
Stewart803100250
Dooly7982833214
Johnson790328427
Atkinson786238202
Candler7641923729
Evans7612041712
Seminole750202181
Clinch741246251
Wilkinson735194280
Jenkins728125394
Montgomery727164212
Telfair7275804513
McIntosh700163142
Irwin6862261812
Miller68617194
Jasper6837201920
Long680184111
Wilkes671413217
Heard651230164
Treutlen630218243
Macon624260274
Pulaski6123153212
Turner604420345
Terrell576239462
Crawford523135172
Lincoln516301242
Taylor513287223
Twiggs513214395
Lanier50328094
Wilcox4783482918
Randolph470158331
Wheeler460169213
Calhoun452134150
Marion402162172
Talbot39292180
Warren384152143
Echols36011245
Schley21213950
Clay1855430
Baker1646890
Glascock146120712
Webster1063940
Taliaferro1012230
Quitman828620

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

81° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 81° 63°

Tuesday

83° / 63°
Cloudy
Cloudy 6% 83° 63°

Wednesday

86° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 86° 62°

Thursday

87° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 87° 61°

Friday

90° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 90° 63°

Saturday

92° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 92° 65°

Sunday

94° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 94° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
75°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

1 AM
Cloudy
1%
70°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
69°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
68°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
67°

65°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
65°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
65°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
64°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
66°

68°

9 AM
Cloudy
3%
68°

71°

10 AM
Cloudy
6%
71°

74°

11 AM
Cloudy
1%
74°

77°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

2 PM
Cloudy
2%
80°

82°

3 PM
Cloudy
2%
82°

81°

4 PM
Cloudy
5%
81°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
82°

82°

6 PM
Cloudy
2%
82°

79°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
79°

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories