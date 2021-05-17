UPDATE: Georgia reports 890,581 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,534 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 890,581 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 62,680 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,804 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, May 14, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 889,414 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 339 new cases were confirmed on May 17, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 225,427 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of May 17, 2021, the state reports that 6,845,430 vaccine doses have been administered.

On May 17, in Columbus, 14,534 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 407 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,459 total cases today, May 17. There were 6,009 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,190 cases in Harris County, as of the May 17 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: