UPDATE: Georgia reports 891,073 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,540 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 891,073 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 62,786 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,825 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, May 17, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 890,581 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 531 new cases were confirmed on May 18, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 225,702 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of May 18, 2021, the state reports that 6,871,253 vaccine doses have been administered.

On May 18, in Columbus, 14,540 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 409 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,458 total cases today, May 18. There were 6,010 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,192 cases in Harris County, as of the May 18 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett87,08714,8641,08772
Fulton83,02114,8371,292101
Cobb61,28017,67097785
DeKalb58,4217,88094976
Hall25,2042,16544825
Clayton24,1542,76546521
Non-GA Resident23,8045,712479167
Cherokee22,5758,59530515
Chatham20,3512,94043025
Richmond20,2164,60642192
Henry19,4406,00530027
Forsyth18,0814,4851887
Whitfield14,9251,98623114
Muscogee14,5401,96540957
Bibb13,4022,48440740
Clarke12,8542,2371378
Douglas12,1293,19817845
Bartow11,2933,41521117
Columbia11,1255,82416241
Paulding10,9136,11717052
Houston10,1584,54519762
Floyd10,0301,94319042
Barrow8,8511,1951354
Coweta8,7745,41020712
Jackson8,5671,31614111
Walton8,1292,51423922
Lowndes7,8714,89614367
Newton7,6113,58922721
Carroll7,4573,955132110
Glynn6,7611,44315419
Fayette6,7532,26015415
Walker6,633928807
Gordon6,5171,64410611
Rockdale6,1301,59015219
Troup6,0101,54018839
Catoosa5,771652646
Dougherty5,6041,99728222
Bulloch5,2861,5366453
Habersham4,6654041538
Coffee4,2411,05513732
Murray4,219756815
Spalding4,1422,20815833
Polk3,9651,6928213
Baldwin3,86367011515
Effingham3,841784663
Laurens3,7341,85614623
Thomas3,60885811410
Colquitt3,5521,1428239
Liberty3,506544622
Chattahoochee3,458633132
Tift3,4501,4699729
Camden3,241735316
Oconee3,073947658
Ware3,0411,86015325
White2,9931916713
Stephens2,992117812
Toombs2,9584589815
Lumpkin2,8261536510
Madison2,7714814611
Bryan2,770894363
Wayne2,7698337810
Dawson2,751329442
Pickens2,5658956415
Gilmer2,5104757212
Franklin2,356307429
Butts2,349803786
Unknown2,32980651
Chattooga2,252587638
Harris2,192378581
Decatur2,1487835515
Fannin2,1372506111
Union2,070167703
Appling1,925388665
Monroe1,8867758713
Peach1,881781527
Tattnall1,8574584719
Sumter1,826750939
Upson1,8251,65010819
Putnam1,801387560
Burke1,7967933624
Emanuel1,7518165428
Haralson1,7219213549
Hart1,7136513816
McDuffie1,701806428
Banks1,651179352
Washington1,6414136324
Lee1,6061,144518
Jones1,590429525
Jefferson1,585364599
Grady1,5736144713
Rabun1,560198408
Meriwether1,5494797312
Mitchell1,545536758
Elbert1,5337605914
Greene1,513317568
Ben Hill1,4955956118
Crisp1,4496455625
Lamar1,3586884611
Jeff Davis1,304590368
Bacon1,288351289
Pierce1,2781,2124413
Dade1,231205131
Morgan1,205927237
Oglethorpe1,203283281
Worth1,198593617
Charlton1,190301258
Cook1,166664384
Towns1,1141214412
Dodge1,0871,0175646
Pike1,0781,2092714
Berrien1,0687903213
Early1,019156435
Brantley949686325
Brooks9484493612
Hancock83975633
Screven8191722110
Bleckley8036543417
Stewart803100250
Dooly7992833214
Johnson790328427
Atkinson788238202
Candler7711923729
Evans7652011712
Seminole748202181
Clinch738246251
Wilkinson736195280
Jenkins728125394
Montgomery727164212
Telfair7275804513
McIntosh700163142
Irwin6912261812
Miller68517194
Jasper6837201920
Long680184111
Wilkes672413217
Heard651230164
Treutlen630218243
Macon624260274
Pulaski6123153212
Turner605420345
Terrell575239462
Crawford521135172
Lincoln516301242
Taylor514287223
Twiggs514216395
Lanier50328094
Wilcox4783482918
Randolph470158331
Wheeler460169213
Calhoun452134150
Marion402162172
Talbot39292180
Warren384152143
Echols36011245
Schley21213950
Clay1855430
Baker1646890
Glascock146120712
Webster1063940
Taliaferro1012230
Quitman828620

