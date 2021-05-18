UPDATE: Georgia reports 891,073 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,540 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 891,073 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 62,786 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,825 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, May 17, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 890,581 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 531 new cases were confirmed on May 18, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 225,702 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of May 18, 2021, the state reports that 6,871,253 vaccine doses have been administered.

On May 18, in Columbus, 14,540 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 409 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,458 total cases today, May 18. There were 6,010 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,192 cases in Harris County, as of the May 18 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: