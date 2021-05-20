UPDATE: Georgia reports 891,502 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,551 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 891,502 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 62,877 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,849 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, May 18, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 891,073 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 475 new cases were confirmed on May 19, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 225,973 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of May 19, 2021, the state reports that 6,915,511 vaccine doses have been administered.

On May 19, in Columbus, 14,551 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 409 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,458 total cases today, May 19. There were 6,012 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,198 cases in Harris County, as of the May 19 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: