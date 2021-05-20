 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 891,502 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,551 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 891,502 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 62,877 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,849 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, May 18, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 891,073 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 475 new cases were confirmed on May 19, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 225,973 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of May 19, 2021, the state reports that 6,915,511 vaccine doses have been administered.

On May 19, in Columbus, 14,551 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 409 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,458 total cases today, May 19. There were 6,012 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,198 cases in Harris County, as of the May 19 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett87,13914,8961,08774
Fulton83,06514,8571,293100
Cobb61,31717,69597886
DeKalb58,4587,89295176
Hall25,2152,16944925
Clayton24,1692,77246622
Non-GA Resident23,8025,719479169
Cherokee22,5848,60830615
Chatham20,3582,95043025
Richmond20,2274,61242292
Henry19,4576,01330027
Forsyth18,0924,4851887
Whitfield14,9311,98123114
Muscogee14,5511,97140958
Bibb13,4122,49140740
Clarke12,8612,2381388
Douglas12,1323,20717945
Bartow11,2933,41821117
Columbia11,1275,82516242
Paulding10,9196,12117053
Houston10,1624,54919762
Floyd10,0321,94419042
Barrow8,8571,1981354
Coweta8,7815,41320712
Jackson8,5711,31914111
Walton8,1312,51624022
Lowndes7,8744,90414467
Newton7,6173,59222921
Carroll7,4573,960132111
Glynn6,7661,45215519
Fayette6,7522,26415515
Walker6,638930807
Gordon6,5231,64310611
Rockdale6,1331,59315219
Troup6,0121,54318839
Catoosa5,777653646
Dougherty5,6021,99628322
Bulloch5,2871,5356353
Habersham4,6694041538
Coffee4,2441,05413833
Murray4,221758815
Spalding4,1412,21615833
Polk3,9661,6958213
Baldwin3,86567011515
Effingham3,844785663
Laurens3,7361,86114623
Thomas3,61085911410
Colquitt3,5521,1428240
Liberty3,506545622
Chattahoochee3,458633132
Tift3,4521,4689729
Camden3,244735316
Oconee3,074947658
Ware3,0441,86015325
Stephens2,993118812
White2,9931916713
Toombs2,9554589815
Lumpkin2,8271536510
Bryan2,776894373
Madison2,7724814611
Wayne2,7708337910
Dawson2,753328442
Pickens2,5658966415
Gilmer2,5094767212
Franklin2,357307429
Butts2,350805786
Unknown2,33480561
Chattooga2,251590638
Harris2,198379581
Decatur2,1497855515
Fannin2,1372506111
Union2,070167703
Appling1,924387665
Monroe1,8857758713
Peach1,883787527
Tattnall1,8604584719
Sumter1,826750939
Upson1,8251,65010819
Putnam1,803388560
Burke1,7967933624
Emanuel1,7528175428
Haralson1,7189253550
Hart1,7136513816
McDuffie1,702806428
Banks1,651179352
Washington1,6404136424
Lee1,6081,140528
Jones1,590429525
Jefferson1,585365599
Grady1,5756164713
Rabun1,561198408
Meriwether1,5514807412
Mitchell1,545536758
Elbert1,5337605914
Greene1,514317568
Ben Hill1,4945956118
Crisp1,4496455625
Lamar1,3616874611
Jeff Davis1,305590368
Bacon1,286352289
Pierce1,2791,2124413
Dade1,230205131
Morgan1,207929237
Oglethorpe1,205283281
Worth1,199595617
Charlton1,190301258
Cook1,166664384
Towns1,1141214412
Dodge1,0871,0175646
Pike1,0781,2102714
Berrien1,0697943213
Early1,019155435
Brantley949687325
Brooks9484493612
Hancock83975633
Screven8191722110
Bleckley8036553417
Stewart803100250
Dooly7992833214
Johnson790328427
Atkinson788238202
Candler7741923829
Evans7692021712
Seminole749202181
Clinch738246251
Wilkinson736195280
Jenkins729125394
Montgomery727164212
Telfair7275804513
McIntosh700163142
Irwin6912261813
Miller68516994
Jasper6837201920
Long680184111
Wilkes672413217
Heard651230164
Treutlen630218243
Macon624260274
Pulaski6123153212
Turner606420345
Terrell576239462
Crawford520135172
Lincoln517301242
Taylor514287223
Twiggs512216395
Lanier50428094
Wilcox4773482918
Randolph470159331
Wheeler460169213
Calhoun452134150
Marion402162172
Talbot39392180
Warren384152143
Echols36011245
Schley21213950
Clay1855430
Baker1646890
Glascock146121712
Webster1063940
Taliaferro1012230
Quitman828620

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

82° / 61°
Fair
Fair 0% 82° 61°

Friday

88° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 88° 61°

Saturday

88° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 88° 62°

Sunday

94° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 94° 66°

Monday

97° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 97° 69°

Tuesday

98° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 98° 71°

Wednesday

97° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 97° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

79°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

76°

9 PM
Clear
0%
76°

74°

10 PM
Clear
0%
74°

72°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
72°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
71°

70°

1 AM
Clear
0%
70°

68°

2 AM
Clear
1%
68°

66°

3 AM
Clear
2%
66°

65°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
65°

64°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
64°

63°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
63°

62°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
62°

64°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
64°

69°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
69°

73°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
73°

77°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

80°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

87°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories