UPDATE: Georgia reports 892,151 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,584 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 892,151 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 62,994 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,869 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, May 19, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 891,502 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 686 new cases were confirmed on May 20, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 226,157 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of May 20, 2021, the state reports that 6,957,648 vaccine doses have been administered.

On May 20, in Columbus, 14,584 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 411 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,476 total cases today, May 20. There were 6,013 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,203 cases in Harris County, as of the May 20 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: