 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 892,151 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,584 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 892,151 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 62,994 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,869 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, May 19, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 891,502 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 686 new cases were confirmed on May 20, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 226,157 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of May 20, 2021, the state reports that 6,957,648 vaccine doses have been administered.

On May 20, in Columbus, 14,584 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 411 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,476 total cases today, May 20. There were 6,013 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,203 cases in Harris County, as of the May 20 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTY CONFIRMED CASES ANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett87,18314,9231,08873
Fulton83,12214,8761,295100
Cobb61,36517,71298086
DeKalb58,4987,89895577
Hall25,2352,17244925
Clayton24,1832,77446722
Non-GA Resident23,8375,725479169
Cherokee22,6058,60930615
Chatham20,3782,95243025
Richmond20,2424,61742192
Henry19,4746,01830026
Forsyth18,0964,4891888
Whitfield14,9371,98023114
Muscogee14,5841,97041158
Bibb13,4192,49840740
Clarke12,8662,2381388
Douglas12,1473,20917943
Bartow11,3123,42121117
Columbia11,1325,82816242
Paulding10,9276,12617055
Houston10,1664,55019862
Floyd10,0311,94619042
Barrow8,8601,1971354
Coweta8,7905,41220712
Jackson8,5741,32314111
Walton8,1332,51824122
Lowndes7,8774,90614467
Newton7,6183,59523021
Carroll7,4593,965132111
Glynn6,7761,45515619
Fayette6,7562,26515515
Walker6,645930807
Gordon6,5221,64610611
Rockdale6,1371,59615219
Troup6,0131,54218839
Catoosa5,779653646
Dougherty5,6021,99528322
Bulloch5,2851,5356353
Habersham4,6684041538
Coffee4,2471,05413833
Murray4,219763815
Spalding4,1432,21615833
Polk3,9671,6958213
Baldwin3,86767111515
Effingham3,848785663
Laurens3,7371,86114623
Thomas3,61285811410
Colquitt3,5551,1428240
Liberty3,529546622
Chattahoochee3,476640132
Tift3,4541,4689729
Camden3,247737316
Oconee3,076947658
Ware3,0461,86215325
Stephens2,994117812
White2,9941916713
Toombs2,9574579815
Lumpkin2,8331546510
Bryan2,778894373
Madison2,7744814611
Wayne2,7708347910
Dawson2,754329442
Pickens2,5708976415
Gilmer2,5104767212
Franklin2,357307428
Butts2,349806797
Unknown2,33980661
Chattooga2,254591638
Harris2,203379581
Decatur2,1497875515
Fannin2,1402496111
Union2,072167703
Appling1,924387665
Monroe1,8867768713
Peach1,885787537
Tattnall1,8604584719
Sumter1,826750939
Upson1,8251,65110819
Putnam1,806389560
Burke1,7997933624
Emanuel1,7528175427
Haralson1,7199253550
Hart1,7146523817
McDuffie1,705806428
Banks1,654179352
Washington1,6404136425
Lee1,6081,141528
Jones1,591432525
Jefferson1,585365599
Grady1,5786174713
Rabun1,563198408
Meriwether1,5514807412
Mitchell1,545536758
Elbert1,5337605914
Greene1,515317568
Ben Hill1,4955956118
Crisp1,4496455625
Lamar1,3616884611
Jeff Davis1,305590368
Bacon1,287354289
Pierce1,2791,2124413
Dade1,234205131
Morgan1,207930237
Oglethorpe1,205283281
Charlton1,204303267
Worth1,199595617
Cook1,167665384
Towns1,1151214412
Dodge1,0871,0185646
Pike1,0781,2112714
Berrien1,0697953213
Early1,019155435
Brantley949687325
Brooks9494493612
Hancock83975633
Screven8201722110
Stewart809100250
Bleckley8046553417
Dooly7992833214
Johnson790329427
Atkinson789237202
Candler7741923829
Evans7712021712
Seminole749202181
Clinch738246251
Wilkinson737195280
Jenkins729126395
Telfair7285814513
Montgomery727164212
McIntosh700163142
Irwin6912261813
Miller68516994
Jasper6847191920
Long681184111
Wilkes672413217
Heard651230164
Treutlen630218243
Macon625260274
Pulaski6123163212
Turner606420345
Terrell576239462
Crawford519135172
Lincoln518301243
Taylor514287233
Twiggs510216395
Lanier50428094
Wilcox4773482918
Randolph470159331
Wheeler460169213
Calhoun452134150
Marion403162172
Talbot39392180
Warren384152153
Echols36011245
Schley21213950
Clay1855430
Baker1646890
Glascock146121712
Webster1063940
Taliaferro1012230
Quitman828620

