UPDATE: Georgia reports 892,688 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,620 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 892,688 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 63,086 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,906 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, May 20, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 892,151 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 584 new cases were confirmed on May 21, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 226,324 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of May 21, 2021, the state reports that 7,007,020 vaccine doses have been administered.

On May 21, in Columbus, 14,620 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 412 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,523 total cases today, May 21. There were 6,013 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,210 cases in Harris County, as of the May 21 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: