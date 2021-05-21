 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 892,688 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,620 in Columbus

Georgia
Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 892,688 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 63,086 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,906 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, May 20, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 892,151 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 584 new cases were confirmed on May 21, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 226,324 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of May 21, 2021, the state reports that 7,007,020 vaccine doses have been administered.

On May 21, in Columbus, 14,620 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 412 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,523 total cases today, May 21. There were 6,013 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,210 cases in Harris County, as of the May 21 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett87,21214,9401,09173
Fulton83,17614,8861,298100
Cobb61,41517,72398087
DeKalb58,5337,90695877
Hall25,2422,17444925
Clayton24,1952,78046723
Non-GA Resident23,8425,730479171
Cherokee22,6218,61130715
Chatham20,3902,95143025
Richmond20,2544,62042391
Henry19,4896,01630026
Forsyth18,1124,4901888
Whitfield14,9371,98123114
Muscogee14,6201,96941258
Bibb13,4222,50140941
Clarke12,8692,2381398
Douglas12,1613,20817943
Bartow11,3173,42621018
Columbia11,1365,83316244
Paulding10,9326,13317055
Houston10,1654,55320062
Floyd10,0391,95119242
Barrow8,8631,2011354
Coweta8,7975,41320713
Jackson8,5751,32514111
Walton8,1362,52124122
Lowndes7,8834,91314468
Newton7,6253,59523022
Carroll7,4633,970132111
Glynn6,7771,45715619
Fayette6,7582,26615615
Walker6,653932807
Gordon6,5231,64710611
Rockdale6,1411,59915218
Troup6,0131,54718939
Catoosa5,787655646
Dougherty5,6022,00028322
Bulloch5,2861,5356353
Habersham4,6684051538
Coffee4,2501,05414032
Murray4,222763815
Spalding4,1472,21715833
Polk3,9681,6978313
Baldwin3,86767211615
Effingham3,849785663
Laurens3,7381,86114623
Thomas3,61285811410
Colquitt3,5561,1408240
Liberty3,530547622
Chattahoochee3,523643132
Tift3,4551,4689729
Camden3,249740316
Oconee3,075946657
Ware3,0481,86215425
Stephens2,996117812
White2,9941916713
Toombs2,9594589815
Lumpkin2,8331556510
Bryan2,779895373
Madison2,7744814711
Wayne2,7718348010
Dawson2,757329442
Pickens2,5718976415
Gilmer2,5104757312
Franklin2,358307428
Butts2,349806797
Unknown2,347796103
Chattooga2,253595638
Harris2,210380581
Decatur2,1527895515
Fannin2,1402496111
Union2,074167703
Appling1,926389675
Monroe1,8887788712
Peach1,887786547
Tattnall1,8604584719
Upson1,8281,65210920
Sumter1,827752949
Putnam1,806389560
Burke1,8007933624
Emanuel1,7538175427
Haralson1,7209253550
Hart1,7126523717
McDuffie1,707806428
Banks1,654179352
Washington1,6414136426
Lee1,6091,139528
Jones1,591431525
Jefferson1,586365599
Grady1,5776194713
Rabun1,564198418
Meriwether1,5514817412
Mitchell1,544537758
Elbert1,5337605914
Greene1,515317568
Ben Hill1,4955956118
Crisp1,4496455725
Lamar1,3626884611
Jeff Davis1,303590358
Bacon1,2873552810
Pierce1,2801,2124411
Dade1,236206131
Charlton1,216303267
Morgan1,207930237
Oglethorpe1,205283281
Worth1,198598617
Cook1,167666384
Towns1,1161214412
Dodge1,0881,0195646
Pike1,0801,2132714
Berrien1,0697983213
Early1,019153435
Brooks9524513612
Brantley950688325
Hancock83976633
Screven8201722110
Stewart811100250
Bleckley8046563417
Dooly8012833214
Johnson790329427
Atkinson789237202
Candler7751923829
Evans7712041712
Seminole748202181
Clinch739246251
Wilkinson735195280
Jenkins729126395
Telfair7285804513
Montgomery727164212
McIntosh701163142
Irwin6912261813
Miller68516994
Jasper6847191920
Long681184111
Wilkes672413217
Heard651230164
Treutlen631219243
Macon625261275
Pulaski6123163212
Turner607420345
Terrell576239461
Crawford520136172
Lincoln518301243
Taylor514287233
Twiggs510216395
Lanier50428094
Wilcox4773482918
Randolph471158331
Wheeler460169213
Calhoun452134150
Marion403162172
Talbot39392180
Warren384153153
Echols36011345
Schley21213950
Clay1855430
Baker1646890
Glascock146121712
Webster1073940
Taliaferro1012230
Quitman828620

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories