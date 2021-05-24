 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 893,624 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,652 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 893,624 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 63,224 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,930 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, May 21, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 892,688 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 215 new cases were confirmed on May 24, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 226,648 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

On May 24, in Columbus, 14,652 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 412 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,550 total cases today, May 24. There were 6,018 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,220 cases in Harris County, as of the May 24 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett87,29614,9611,09674
Fulton83,29114,9211,304100
Cobb61,48717,75098387
DeKalb58,5767,92396177
Hall25,2542,18445025
Clayton24,2352,78746723
Non-GA Resident23,8715,732480171
Cherokee22,6408,63030715
Chatham20,4112,95143025
Richmond20,2814,62242391
Henry19,5216,02430126
Forsyth18,1294,5011888
Whitfield14,9421,98522914
Muscogee14,6521,97041258
Bibb13,4262,50440941
Clarke12,8722,2401398
Douglas12,1893,21518043
Bartow11,3303,43221117
Columbia11,1455,83716244
Paulding10,9416,14317155
Houston10,1684,56120062
Floyd10,0431,95319242
Barrow8,8801,2101354
Coweta8,8025,41720713
Jackson8,5821,33014111
Walton8,1342,52223822
Lowndes7,8904,91514568
Newton7,6333,59923022
Carroll7,4723,977132111
Glynn6,7841,45815719
Fayette6,7622,26915715
Walker6,658942797
Gordon6,5261,64810611
Rockdale6,1521,60515218
Troup6,0181,54819039
Catoosa5,803660656
Dougherty5,6141,99628322
Bulloch5,2891,5356354
Habersham4,6704051538
Coffee4,2501,05414032
Murray4,224773835
Spalding4,1562,22115833
Polk3,9731,6978313
Baldwin3,86767811615
Effingham3,853788663
Laurens3,7421,86214623
Thomas3,61985911410
Colquitt3,5591,1398340
Chattahoochee3,550647133
Liberty3,533548622
Tift3,4581,4709729
Camden3,252741316
Oconee3,075946657
Ware3,0491,85915125
Stephens3,003117812
White2,9971906713
Toombs2,9584609815
Lumpkin2,8351556610
Bryan2,783895373
Madison2,7764824711
Wayne2,7748328010
Dawson2,759328442
Pickens2,5739006515
Gilmer2,5134767312
Franklin2,359309428
Butts2,352805807
Unknown2,33279971
Chattooga2,254599648
Harris2,220380581
Decatur2,1557885515
Fannin2,1422506211
Union2,072167693
Appling1,925389675
Monroe1,8947788712
Peach1,887786547
Tattnall1,8644584719
Upson1,8311,65210920
Sumter1,829753949
Putnam1,808390560
Burke1,8017963624
Emanuel1,7538175427
Haralson1,7209283550
Hart1,7136523717
McDuffie1,710809428
Banks1,654180352
Washington1,6394146226
Lee1,6091,136528
Jones1,593432525
Jefferson1,587365599
Grady1,5836174713
Rabun1,565197418
Meriwether1,5524817412
Mitchell1,545538758
Elbert1,5337605914
Greene1,515317568
Ben Hill1,4955966118
Crisp1,4506455725
Lamar1,3626884611
Jeff Davis1,303590358
Bacon1,2873542810
Pierce1,2781,2124411
Dade1,239206131
Charlton1,226304277
Oglethorpe1,208283281
Morgan1,207931237
Worth1,198598607
Cook1,167666384
Towns1,1171214412
Dodge1,0891,0205646
Pike1,0821,2192714
Berrien1,0697993213
Early1,023153435
Brantley954690345
Brooks9544523612
Hancock84177643
Screven8201732110
Stewart816100250
Bleckley8056573417
Dooly8022833214
Johnson791328427
Atkinson790237202
Candler7761923829
Evans7712041712
Seminole748202181
Clinch739246251
Wilkinson736198270
Jenkins729126395
Montgomery729164212
Telfair7295804513
McIntosh701163142
Irwin6912261813
Miller68516894
Jasper6847191920
Long681184111
Wilkes676414227
Heard651230164
Treutlen632218243
Macon625261275
Pulaski6123173212
Turner608419345
Terrell576236461
Crawford520135172
Lincoln518301243
Taylor515287233
Twiggs510216395
Lanier50928094
Wilcox4773482918
Randolph471158331
Wheeler460169213
Calhoun453134150
Marion405162172
Talbot39792180
Warren385155153
Echols36011345
Schley21213950
Clay1855430
Baker1636790
Glascock146121712
Webster1073940
Taliaferro1012230
Quitman828620

