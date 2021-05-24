UPDATE: Georgia reports 893,624 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,652 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 893,624 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 63,224 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,930 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, May 21, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 892,688 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 215 new cases were confirmed on May 24, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 226,648 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

On May 24, in Columbus, 14,652 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 412 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,550 total cases today, May 24. There were 6,018 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,220 cases in Harris County, as of the May 24 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: