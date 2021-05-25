 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 894,057 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,659 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 894,057 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 63,336 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,962 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, May 24, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 893,624 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 468 new cases were confirmed on May 25, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 226,866 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

On May 25, in Columbus, 14,659 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 413 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,550 total cases today, May 25. There were 6,020 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,222 cases in Harris County, as of the May 25 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett87,33614,9871,09974
Fulton83,31714,9281,306100
Cobb61,51617,77298489
DeKalb58,6257,93596277
Hall25,2622,18745025
Clayton24,2502,78546923
Non-GA Resident23,8825,738480171
Cherokee22,6538,63830915
Chatham20,4332,95143026
Richmond20,2874,62442591
Henry19,5396,04130226
Forsyth18,1344,5051888
Whitfield14,9421,98722914
Muscogee14,6591,97441358
Bibb13,4292,50141041
Clarke12,8792,2451398
Douglas12,1963,21818044
Bartow11,3333,43821117
Columbia11,1525,83816244
Paulding10,9496,14517155
Houston10,1724,56720063
Floyd10,0451,95619342
Barrow8,8891,2111354
Coweta8,8135,42420713
Jackson8,5861,33014111
Walton8,1392,52523822
Lowndes7,8964,92514568
Newton7,6393,60423122
Carroll7,4743,980132111
Glynn6,7881,45715719
Fayette6,7672,26815715
Walker6,662949797
Gordon6,5241,65110611
Rockdale6,1561,60815218
Troup6,0201,54819139
Catoosa5,806666656
Dougherty5,6201,99528322
Bulloch5,2921,5366354
Habersham4,6714041538
Coffee4,2481,05614132
Murray4,228773835
Spalding4,1612,22115933
Polk3,9721,6988313
Baldwin3,86868111715
Effingham3,854789663
Laurens3,7421,86414623
Thomas3,61985911410
Colquitt3,5691,1408340
Chattahoochee3,550647133
Liberty3,534548622
Tift3,4571,4739829
Camden3,253741316
Oconee3,077946657
Ware3,0501,86215125
Stephens3,003117812
White3,0001906713
Toombs2,96146010015
Lumpkin2,8371556610
Bryan2,785896373
Madison2,7764824711
Wayne2,7748358010
Dawson2,758328442
Pickens2,5739006515
Gilmer2,5144767412
Franklin2,360309428
Butts2,353804807
Unknown2,32779971
Chattooga2,256600648
Harris2,222382581
Decatur2,1597895515
Fannin2,1432506211
Union2,074167693
Appling1,925390675
Monroe1,8977798712
Peach1,889786557
Tattnall1,8654584719
Upson1,8321,65310920
Sumter1,829753949
Putnam1,807392560
Burke1,8017963724
Emanuel1,7538175427
Haralson1,7209283550
Hart1,7146533717
McDuffie1,710809428
Banks1,653180352
Washington1,6394146226
Lee1,6101,136528
Jones1,594432525
Jefferson1,587365599
Grady1,5836174713
Rabun1,565197418
Meriwether1,5514827512
Mitchell1,545541758
Elbert1,5337605914
Greene1,517317568
Ben Hill1,4965966118
Crisp1,4506455725
Lamar1,3626884611
Jeff Davis1,304590358
Bacon1,2893552810
Pierce1,2781,2124411
Dade1,239206131
Charlton1,226304277
Oglethorpe1,210283281
Morgan1,207931237
Worth1,199597607
Cook1,167666384
Towns1,1181214412
Dodge1,0901,0195646
Pike1,0831,2212814
Berrien1,0697993213
Early1,023153435
Brantley954690345
Brooks9544523612
Hancock84177643
Screven8211732110
Stewart816100250
Bleckley8066573417
Dooly8032833214
Atkinson791237202
Johnson791328427
Candler7761923829
Evans7712041712
Seminole748202181
Clinch741246252
Wilkinson735199270
Montgomery731164212
Jenkins729126395
Telfair7295804513
McIntosh701163142
Irwin6912271813
Jasper6857201920
Miller68516894
Long681184111
Wilkes676414227
Heard651230164
Treutlen632218243
Macon625261275
Pulaski6123173212
Turner608420345
Terrell577236461
Crawford520135172
Lincoln518301243
Taylor515287233
Lanier50928094
Twiggs509216395
Wilcox4783483018
Randolph471158331
Wheeler460169213
Calhoun453135150
Marion405162182
Talbot39892180
Warren386155153
Echols36011345
Schley21213950
Clay1855430
Baker1636790
Glascock146121712
Webster1073940
Taliaferro1012230
Quitman828620

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories