UPDATE: Georgia reports 894,057 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,659 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 894,057 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 63,336 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,962 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, May 24, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 893,624 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 468 new cases were confirmed on May 25, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 226,866 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

On May 25, in Columbus, 14,659 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 413 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,550 total cases today, May 25. There were 6,020 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,222 cases in Harris County, as of the May 25 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: