UPDATE: Georgia reports 894,445 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,674 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 894,445 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 63,477 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,986 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, May 25, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 894,057 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 432 new cases were confirmed on May 26, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 227,027 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

On May 26, in Columbus, 14,674 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 415 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,553 total cases today, May 26. There were 6,022 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,223 cases in Harris County, as of the May 26 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: