UPDATE: Georgia reports 894,445 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,674 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 894,445 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 63,477 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,986 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, May 25, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 894,057 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 432 new cases were confirmed on May 26, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 227,027 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

On May 26, in Columbus, 14,674 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 415 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,553 total cases today, May 26. There were 6,022 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,223 cases in Harris County, as of the May 26 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTY CONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett87,36614,9931,10273
Fulton83,36314,9371,307101
Cobb61,54917,77198489
DeKalb58,6437,93796279
Hall25,2682,18645025
Clayton24,2642,78647123
Non-GA Resident23,8885,739480172
Cherokee22,6528,64131115
Chatham20,4442,95243026
Richmond20,2834,62941991
Henry19,5516,04530326
Forsyth18,1394,5071898
Whitfield14,9501,98823014
Muscogee14,6741,97741558
Bibb13,4342,50041041
Clarke12,8862,2471398
Douglas12,2053,21918044
Bartow11,3453,43921217
Columbia11,1575,84516444
Paulding10,9566,14617155
Houston10,1724,57720263
Floyd10,0571,95919342
Barrow8,8971,2121364
Coweta8,8125,42520813
Jackson8,5881,33014111
Walton8,1392,52623822
Lowndes7,9034,92714668
Newton7,6443,60823222
Carroll7,4783,986132111
Glynn6,7941,46015819
Fayette6,7692,26915816
Walker6,666948807
Gordon6,5341,66310711
Rockdale6,1591,60915218
Troup6,0221,55019139
Catoosa5,808669656
Dougherty5,6232,00028322
Bulloch5,2931,5366354
Habersham4,6734041558
Coffee4,2471,05914132
Murray4,233773835
Spalding4,1642,22216034
Polk3,9691,7028313
Baldwin3,87068111715
Effingham3,854789663
Laurens3,7431,86414723
Thomas3,62486111410
Colquitt3,5721,1418340
Chattahoochee3,553647133
Liberty3,539551622
Tift3,4581,4739829
Camden3,255743316
Oconee3,077946657
Ware3,0531,86115126
Stephens3,000117782
White2,9991916713
Toombs2,96345910015
Lumpkin2,8391556610
Bryan2,786895373
Madison2,7764844711
Wayne2,7768388010
Dawson2,760328452
Pickens2,5719006315
Gilmer2,5164767512
Franklin2,363309438
Butts2,354805807
Unknown2,31779771
Chattooga2,258600659
Harris2,223381581
Decatur2,1597895515
Fannin2,1432506212
Union2,075168693
Appling1,925392675
Monroe1,8987808712
Peach1,887786527
Tattnall1,8624594619
Upson1,8341,65311020
Sumter1,829754949
Putnam1,808393560
Burke1,8037964024
Emanuel1,7558185427
Haralson1,7199283550
Hart1,7156573718
McDuffie1,710811428
Banks1,655180352
Washington1,6394146226
Lee1,6111,139528
Jones1,595433525
Jefferson1,587365599
Grady1,5856194713
Rabun1,566197418
Meriwether1,5534827512
Mitchell1,546543758
Elbert1,5337605914
Greene1,515317568
Ben Hill1,4975976120
Crisp1,4516455725
Lamar1,3626894611
Jeff Davis1,304592358
Bacon1,2893602810
Pierce1,2791,2124311
Dade1,242206131
Charlton1,235305277
Oglethorpe1,211283281
Morgan1,206932237
Worth1,200598607
Cook1,167666384
Towns1,1191214412
Dodge1,0911,0195746
Pike1,0821,2222614
Berrien1,0697993213
Early1,023153435
Brantley956690355
Brooks9544523612
Hancock84277643
Screven8211732110
Stewart816100250
Bleckley8066573417
Dooly8032833214
Atkinson792239202
Johnson791328427
Candler7761923829
Evans7732041712
Seminole748202181
Clinch741246252
Wilkinson735199270
Montgomery732164212
Jenkins729126395
Telfair7285804413
McIntosh701163142
Irwin6912271813
Jasper6857201920
Miller68516894
Long682184121
Wilkes676417227
Heard651230165
Treutlen632219243
Macon626261285
Pulaski6123173212
Turner610420345
Terrell577236461
Crawford520135182
Lincoln519302253
Taylor514287223
Lanier50928094
Twiggs509216395
Wilcox4783483018
Randolph471158331
Wheeler460169213
Calhoun453135150
Marion406162192
Talbot39892170
Warren387156163
Echols36011345
Schley21113940
Clay1855330
Baker1636790
Glascock146121712
Webster1073940
Taliaferro1022230
Quitman828720

