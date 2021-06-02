 

 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 896,622 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,714 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 896,622 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 63,869 hospitalized for treatment, and 18,085 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, May 27, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 894,892 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 397 new cases were confirmed on June 2, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 227,949 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

On June 2, in Columbus, 14,714 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 419 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,619 total cases today, June 2. There were 6,027 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,238 cases in Harris County, as of the June 2 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett87,55515,0761,10774
Fulton83,48414,9801,320103
Cobb61,70617,86299092
DeKalb58,7827,96096679
Hall25,3162,20345825
Clayton24,3672,80747824
Non-GA Resident23,9555,770482177
Cherokee22,7088,67031316
Chatham20,5312,96343228
Richmond20,3194,65242591
Henry19,6106,08030326
Forsyth18,1914,5271919
Whitfield14,9602,00223114
Muscogee14,7141,98741960
Bibb13,4682,51441443
Clarke12,8942,2491398
Douglas12,2423,23618344
Bartow11,3533,45621617
Columbia11,1715,86316544
Paulding10,9786,16517055
Houston10,1884,59020363
Floyd10,0651,97619342
Barrow8,9141,2221364
Coweta8,8315,44121013
Jackson8,5951,34813511
Walton8,1542,52923922
Lowndes7,9284,94114568
Newton7,6573,62423322
Carroll7,4863,997132111
Glynn6,8041,46715919
Fayette6,7832,28615916
Walker6,686966807
Gordon6,5391,66910611
Rockdale6,1791,62415419
Troup6,0271,55319240
Catoosa5,833683656
Dougherty5,6512,00028322
Bulloch5,2941,5386456
Habersham4,6764041528
Coffee4,2501,06314033
Murray4,239776836
Spalding4,1902,23016134
Polk3,9711,7038314
Baldwin3,87568711715
Effingham3,866789663
Laurens3,7451,86914623
Thomas3,64086611410
Chattahoochee3,619656133
Colquitt3,5941,1478341
Liberty3,590552623
Tift3,4671,4729829
Camden3,266744316
Oconee3,084946667
Ware3,0641,87415126
Stephens3,012115782
White3,0081926713
Toombs2,96846110115
Lumpkin2,8441556610
Bryan2,797898383
Wayne2,7818408010
Madison2,7774834610
Dawson2,763329452
Pickens2,5818986315
Gilmer2,5174867512
Franklin2,370311439
Butts2,361811817
Unknown2,35679050
Chattooga2,256607659
Harris2,238384592
Decatur2,1637985515
Fannin2,1482546212
Union2,080170703
Appling1,927393675
Monroe1,9047828712
Peach1,893788537
Tattnall1,8664594619
Sumter1,834755959
Upson1,8341,65811120
Putnam1,811395560
Burke1,8048024024
Emanuel1,7598205527
Haralson1,7209293551
Hart1,7206613719
McDuffie1,710811428
Banks1,659179382
Washington1,6424156226
Lee1,6151,139508
Jones1,605435525
Grady1,5966384913
Jefferson1,592366609
Rabun1,569199418
Meriwether1,5604827612
Mitchell1,550546748
Elbert1,5327605915
Greene1,514317548
Ben Hill1,5076006120
Crisp1,4546435826
Lamar1,3656894611
Jeff Davis1,306593358
Bacon1,2903602910
Pierce1,2821,2124411
Dade1,250208131
Charlton1,243307277
Oglethorpe1,214284291
Morgan1,208932247
Worth1,201597617
Cook1,168668394
Towns1,1221234412
Dodge1,0911,0205747
Pike1,0891,2302714
Berrien1,0737993313
Early1,032152435
Brantley957692355
Brooks9574533612
Hancock84378653
Stewart830100250
Screven8241732110
Bleckley8066593417
Dooly8032833214
Atkinson794239202
Johnson793328437
Candler7761923829
Evans7732041712
Seminole750202181
Clinch740246252
Wilkinson736199270
Montgomery733164192
Jenkins729128395
Telfair7295834513
Irwin7032281812
McIntosh701162142
Long689186121
Jasper6867211820
Miller68516894
Wilkes677416237
Heard652230175
Treutlen636219263
Macon625260295
Pulaski6133173312
Turner612421345
Terrell581236471
Lincoln524303253
Crawford520135182
Taylor515286223
Twiggs512216395
Lanier51028394
Wilcox4793493018
Randolph475156331
Wheeler462170213
Calhoun454135150
Marion406161192
Talbot40192180
Warren388156173
Echols36211245
Schley21113940
Clay1865130
Baker1636790
Glascock146121712
Webster1073940
Taliaferro1022230
Quitman818720

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories