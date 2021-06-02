UPDATE: Georgia reports 896,622 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,714 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 896,622 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 63,869 hospitalized for treatment, and 18,085 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, May 27, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 894,892 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 397 new cases were confirmed on June 2, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 227,949 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

On June 2, in Columbus, 14,714 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 419 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,619 total cases today, June 2. There were 6,027 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,238 cases in Harris County, as of the June 2 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.