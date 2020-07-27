UPDATE: Georgia reports almost 171K confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,893 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 170,843 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 17,138 hospitalized for treatment and 3,509 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 161,401 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 9,442 new cases have been confirmed since the last update, 2,890 were confirmed today.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 13,456 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 3,893 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 75 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 698 cases. Currently, there are 2,090 positive cases in Troup County and 567 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton16073371
Gwinnett15534216
Non-Georgia Resident1493674
DeKalb11281207
Cobb10240288
Hall492471
Chatham438248
Clayton406392
Muscogee389375
Richmond290374
Bibb273153
Whitfield272623
Lowndes266825
Henry263038
Cherokee248152
Dougherty2476162
Unknown22026
Glynn212722
Troup209052
Douglas207846
Forsyth164116
Carroll158742
Columbia154818
Houston149741
Clarke147515
Colquitt142621
Newton138624
Bartow136755
Paulding123118
Coffee120822
Coweta120717
Tift115834
Floyd106915
Ware102820
Rockdale99012
Habersham94348
Bulloch94110
Barrow94032
Baldwin85437
Thomas85038
Gordon83421
Fayette82523
Jackson79313
Spalding76236
Walton76232
Sumter69855
Laurens6052
Harris56714
Mitchell55541
Effingham5421
Polk5315
Toombs5276
Wayne5262
Appling51816
Decatur5158
Chattahoochee5091
Camden5084
Liberty4852
Stephens4846
Lee48322
Bryan4756
Murray4702
Walker46914
Catoosa4578
Upson44845
Gilmer4373
Butts41136
Worth39923
Bacon3895
Jefferson3825
Monroe37622
Pierce3635
Grady3584
Crisp34814
Oconee34615
Cook3445
Burke3397
Washington3371
Tattnall3341
Emanuel3305
Brooks32813
Franklin3273
Early32631
Meriwether3235
Jeff Davis3195
Putnam31717
Ben Hill3031
Elbert2861
Charlton2793
Madison2774
Terrell27729
Atkinson2682
Hancock26434
Peach25610
White2545
Lumpkin2425
Dawson2413
McDuffie2399
Stewart2395
Fannin2382
Telfair2374
Randolph23526
Pickens2325
Dooly23114
Berrien2290
Jones2251
Echols2170
Greene21511
Jenkins21119
Banks2093
Johnson2095
Turner20918
Hart2070
Brantley2054
Dodge2032
Lanier2024
Lamar2008
Calhoun1826
Candler1811
Evans1761
Haralson1766
Union1766
Pike1673
Oglethorpe1647
Wilkes1643
Macon16110
Clinch1604
Screven1609
Rabun1593
Morgan1570
Wilkinson15710
Wilcox15018
Chattooga1452
Irwin1301
McIntosh1272
Marion1264
Talbot1213
Heard1203
Bleckley1163
Jasper1121
Miller1110
Montgomery1080
Lincoln1053
Towns1011
Dade971
Long951
Seminole922
Crawford810
Wheeler801
Treutlen782
Pulaski742
Clay692
Twiggs692
Taylor622
Baker523
Warren460
Schley451
Webster362
Quitman251
Glascock190
Taliaferro70

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 74°
Skies clearing overnight
Skies clearing overnight 20% 93° 74°

Tuesday

89° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 89° 73°

Wednesday

85° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 85° 74°

Thursday

87° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 73°

Friday

91° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 91° 72°

Saturday

94° / 72°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 94° 72°

Sunday

94° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 94° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

90°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
89°

87°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
81°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
84°

85°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

86°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
86°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

88°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories