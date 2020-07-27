UPDATE: Georgia reports almost 171K confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,893 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 170,843 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 17,138 hospitalized for treatment and 3,509 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 161,401 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 9,442 new cases have been confirmed since the last update, 2,890 were confirmed today.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 13,456 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 3,893 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 75 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 698 cases. Currently, there are 2,090 positive cases in Troup County and 567 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 16073 371 Gwinnett 15534 216 Non-Georgia Resident 14936 74 DeKalb 11281 207 Cobb 10240 288 Hall 4924 71 Chatham 4382 48 Clayton 4063 92 Muscogee 3893 75 Richmond 2903 74 Bibb 2731 53 Whitfield 2726 23 Lowndes 2668 25 Henry 2630 38 Cherokee 2481 52 Dougherty 2476 162 Unknown 2202 6 Glynn 2127 22 Troup 2090 52 Douglas 2078 46 Forsyth 1641 16 Carroll 1587 42 Columbia 1548 18 Houston 1497 41 Clarke 1475 15 Colquitt 1426 21 Newton 1386 24 Bartow 1367 55 Paulding 1231 18 Coffee 1208 22 Coweta 1207 17 Tift 1158 34 Floyd 1069 15 Ware 1028 20 Rockdale 990 12 Habersham 943 48 Bulloch 941 10 Barrow 940 32 Baldwin 854 37 Thomas 850 38 Gordon 834 21 Fayette 825 23 Jackson 793 13 Spalding 762 36 Walton 762 32 Sumter 698 55 Laurens 605 2 Harris 567 14 Mitchell 555 41 Effingham 542 1 Polk 531 5 Toombs 527 6 Wayne 526 2 Appling 518 16 Decatur 515 8 Chattahoochee 509 1 Camden 508 4 Liberty 485 2 Stephens 484 6 Lee 483 22 Bryan 475 6 Murray 470 2 Walker 469 14 Catoosa 457 8 Upson 448 45 Gilmer 437 3 Butts 411 36 Worth 399 23 Bacon 389 5 Jefferson 382 5 Monroe 376 22 Pierce 363 5 Grady 358 4 Crisp 348 14 Oconee 346 15 Cook 344 5 Burke 339 7 Washington 337 1 Tattnall 334 1 Emanuel 330 5 Brooks 328 13 Franklin 327 3 Early 326 31 Meriwether 323 5 Jeff Davis 319 5 Putnam 317 17 Ben Hill 303 1 Elbert 286 1 Charlton 279 3 Madison 277 4 Terrell 277 29 Atkinson 268 2 Hancock 264 34 Peach 256 10 White 254 5 Lumpkin 242 5 Dawson 241 3 McDuffie 239 9 Stewart 239 5 Fannin 238 2 Telfair 237 4 Randolph 235 26 Pickens 232 5 Dooly 231 14 Berrien 229 0 Jones 225 1 Echols 217 0 Greene 215 11 Jenkins 211 19 Banks 209 3 Johnson 209 5 Turner 209 18 Hart 207 0 Brantley 205 4 Dodge 203 2 Lanier 202 4 Lamar 200 8 Calhoun 182 6 Candler 181 1 Evans 176 1 Haralson 176 6 Union 176 6 Pike 167 3 Oglethorpe 164 7 Wilkes 164 3 Macon 161 10 Clinch 160 4 Screven 160 9 Rabun 159 3 Morgan 157 0 Wilkinson 157 10 Wilcox 150 18 Chattooga 145 2 Irwin 130 1 McIntosh 127 2 Marion 126 4 Talbot 121 3 Heard 120 3 Bleckley 116 3 Jasper 112 1 Miller 111 0 Montgomery 108 0 Lincoln 105 3 Towns 101 1 Dade 97 1 Long 95 1 Seminole 92 2 Crawford 81 0 Wheeler 80 1 Treutlen 78 2 Pulaski 74 2 Clay 69 2 Twiggs 69 2 Taylor 62 2 Baker 52 3 Warren 46 0 Schley 45 1 Webster 36 2 Quitman 25 1 Glascock 19 0 Taliaferro 7 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.