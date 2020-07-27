UPDATE: Georgia reports almost 171K confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,893 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 170,843 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 17,138 hospitalized for treatment and 3,509 Georgians who have died to the virus.
Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 161,401 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 9,442 new cases have been confirmed since the last update, 2,890 were confirmed today.
The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 13,456 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.
In Columbus, 3,893 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 75 have died, according to the latest DPH report.
Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 698 cases. Currently, there are 2,090 positive cases in Troup County and 567 reported in Harris County.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.
As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Total Deaths
|Fulton
|16073
|371
|Gwinnett
|15534
|216
|Non-Georgia Resident
|14936
|74
|DeKalb
|11281
|207
|Cobb
|10240
|288
|Hall
|4924
|71
|Chatham
|4382
|48
|Clayton
|4063
|92
|Muscogee
|3893
|75
|Richmond
|2903
|74
|Bibb
|2731
|53
|Whitfield
|2726
|23
|Lowndes
|2668
|25
|Henry
|2630
|38
|Cherokee
|2481
|52
|Dougherty
|2476
|162
|Unknown
|2202
|6
|Glynn
|2127
|22
|Troup
|2090
|52
|Douglas
|2078
|46
|Forsyth
|1641
|16
|Carroll
|1587
|42
|Columbia
|1548
|18
|Houston
|1497
|41
|Clarke
|1475
|15
|Colquitt
|1426
|21
|Newton
|1386
|24
|Bartow
|1367
|55
|Paulding
|1231
|18
|Coffee
|1208
|22
|Coweta
|1207
|17
|Tift
|1158
|34
|Floyd
|1069
|15
|Ware
|1028
|20
|Rockdale
|990
|12
|Habersham
|943
|48
|Bulloch
|941
|10
|Barrow
|940
|32
|Baldwin
|854
|37
|Thomas
|850
|38
|Gordon
|834
|21
|Fayette
|825
|23
|Jackson
|793
|13
|Spalding
|762
|36
|Walton
|762
|32
|Sumter
|698
|55
|Laurens
|605
|2
|Harris
|567
|14
|Mitchell
|555
|41
|Effingham
|542
|1
|Polk
|531
|5
|Toombs
|527
|6
|Wayne
|526
|2
|Appling
|518
|16
|Decatur
|515
|8
|Chattahoochee
|509
|1
|Camden
|508
|4
|Liberty
|485
|2
|Stephens
|484
|6
|Lee
|483
|22
|Bryan
|475
|6
|Murray
|470
|2
|Walker
|469
|14
|Catoosa
|457
|8
|Upson
|448
|45
|Gilmer
|437
|3
|Butts
|411
|36
|Worth
|399
|23
|Bacon
|389
|5
|Jefferson
|382
|5
|Monroe
|376
|22
|Pierce
|363
|5
|Grady
|358
|4
|Crisp
|348
|14
|Oconee
|346
|15
|Cook
|344
|5
|Burke
|339
|7
|Washington
|337
|1
|Tattnall
|334
|1
|Emanuel
|330
|5
|Brooks
|328
|13
|Franklin
|327
|3
|Early
|326
|31
|Meriwether
|323
|5
|Jeff Davis
|319
|5
|Putnam
|317
|17
|Ben Hill
|303
|1
|Elbert
|286
|1
|Charlton
|279
|3
|Madison
|277
|4
|Terrell
|277
|29
|Atkinson
|268
|2
|Hancock
|264
|34
|Peach
|256
|10
|White
|254
|5
|Lumpkin
|242
|5
|Dawson
|241
|3
|McDuffie
|239
|9
|Stewart
|239
|5
|Fannin
|238
|2
|Telfair
|237
|4
|Randolph
|235
|26
|Pickens
|232
|5
|Dooly
|231
|14
|Berrien
|229
|0
|Jones
|225
|1
|Echols
|217
|0
|Greene
|215
|11
|Jenkins
|211
|19
|Banks
|209
|3
|Johnson
|209
|5
|Turner
|209
|18
|Hart
|207
|0
|Brantley
|205
|4
|Dodge
|203
|2
|Lanier
|202
|4
|Lamar
|200
|8
|Calhoun
|182
|6
|Candler
|181
|1
|Evans
|176
|1
|Haralson
|176
|6
|Union
|176
|6
|Pike
|167
|3
|Oglethorpe
|164
|7
|Wilkes
|164
|3
|Macon
|161
|10
|Clinch
|160
|4
|Screven
|160
|9
|Rabun
|159
|3
|Morgan
|157
|0
|Wilkinson
|157
|10
|Wilcox
|150
|18
|Chattooga
|145
|2
|Irwin
|130
|1
|McIntosh
|127
|2
|Marion
|126
|4
|Talbot
|121
|3
|Heard
|120
|3
|Bleckley
|116
|3
|Jasper
|112
|1
|Miller
|111
|0
|Montgomery
|108
|0
|Lincoln
|105
|3
|Towns
|101
|1
|Dade
|97
|1
|Long
|95
|1
|Seminole
|92
|2
|Crawford
|81
|0
|Wheeler
|80
|1
|Treutlen
|78
|2
|Pulaski
|74
|2
|Clay
|69
|2
|Twiggs
|69
|2
|Taylor
|62
|2
|Baker
|52
|3
|Warren
|46
|0
|Schley
|45
|1
|Webster
|36
|2
|Quitman
|25
|1
|Glascock
|19
|0
|Taliaferro
|7
|0
**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.