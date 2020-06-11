UPDATE: Georgia reports almost 55K COVID-19 cases, with 919 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 54,973 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 9,073 hospitalized for treatment and 2,375 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 53,249 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 6,381 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 919 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 25 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 502 cases. Currently, there are 613 positive cases in Troup County and 185 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 5031 273 Gwinnett 4980 150 DeKalb 4229 139 Cobb 3471 214 Hall 2699 54 Non-Georgia Resident 2641 38 Dougherty 1827 150 Clayton 1399 59 Unknown 1019 2 Cherokee 1000 37 Muscogee 919 25 Henry 810 25 Richmond 658 35 Douglas 634 27 Colquitt 615 16 Troup 613 13 Carroll 593 37 Chatham 584 29 Forsyth 579 13 Habersham 576 28 Whitfield 539 9 Bartow 532 39 Lowndes 531 4 Bibb 525 34 Sumter 502 49 Coweta 488 11 Mitchell 427 37 Houston 415 20 Baldwin 414 30 Newton 407 11 Paulding 397 13 Barrow 377 21 Lee 370 22 Thomas 358 33 Tift 357 22 Floyd 356 15 Clarke 332 15 Rockdale 329 8 Coffee 321 14 Walton 317 21 Spalding 308 24 Upson 295 38 Columbia 290 8 Fayette 258 14 Butts 255 26 Worth 255 21 Early 254 31 Ware 254 14 Jackson 247 7 Crisp 240 10 Gordon 234 17 Chattahoochee 232 0 Decatur 219 7 Terrell 218 26 Walker 211 1 Hancock 201 29 Appling 200 13 Dooly 196 13 Randolph 188 20 Harris 185 6 Catoosa 184 0 Glynn 172 2 Gilmer 167 1 Bacon 164 3 Polk 157 1 Echols 153 0 Stephens 148 4 Calhoun 145 6 Turner 145 14 Franklin 134 1 Grady 133 4 Oconee 129 9 Murray 127 1 Monroe 126 14 Burke 125 6 Pierce 125 4 White 122 3 Meriwether 119 2 Dawson 118 3 Wilcox 118 14 Laurens 116 1 Lumpkin 106 1 Macon 106 7 Putnam 104 10 Banks 103 1 Ben Hill 96 1 Brooks 91 10 Toombs 91 4 Bulloch 87 3 Greene 86 7 Liberty 86 1 Effingham 84 1 Bryan 83 5 Elbert 83 0 Johnson 83 2 Peach 80 8 Lamar 79 5 Washington 75 1 Clinch 73 2 McDuffie 73 5 Wilkinson 73 7 Atkinson 71 2 Oglethorpe 71 7 Camden 70 1 Madison 68 2 Pike 65 3 Brantley 64 2 Fannin 63 1 Cook 62 1 Marion 61 2 Screven 60 4 Stewart 60 1 Berrien 59 0 Pickens 59 4 Haralson 56 4 Jasper 55 1 Bleckley 54 0 Dodge 53 2 Union 53 2 Jefferson 52 1 Clay 51 2 Jeff Davis 51 1 Jones 50 0 Seminole 47 2 Pulaski 46 2 Dade 45 1 Miller 45 0 Talbot 45 2 Telfair 45 1 Jenkins 44 6 Heard 41 3 Morgan 40 0 Hart 39 0 Baker 37 3 Charlton 37 1 Tattnall 37 0 Emanuel 36 2 Lanier 36 2 Wilkes 35 1 Irwin 34 1 Wayne 33 0 Towns 32 1 Crawford 31 0 Chattooga 30 2 Rabun 30 2 Taylor 25 2 Twiggs 20 1 Long 19 1 Montgomery 19 0 Warren 19 0 Schley 18 1 Candler 17 0 Lincoln 17 1 Treutlen 17 0 McIntosh 16 1 Quitman 15 1 Wheeler 15 0 Webster 14 1 Evans 7 0 Glascock 1 0 Taliaferro 1 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.