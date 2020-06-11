UPDATE: Georgia reports almost 55K COVID-19 cases, with 919 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 54,973 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 9,073 hospitalized for treatment and 2,375 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 53,249 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 6,381 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 919 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 25 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 502 cases. Currently, there are 613 positive cases in Troup County and 185 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton5031273
Gwinnett4980150
DeKalb4229139
Cobb3471214
Hall269954
Non-Georgia Resident264138
Dougherty1827150
Clayton139959
Unknown10192
Cherokee100037
Muscogee91925
Henry81025
Richmond65835
Douglas63427
Colquitt61516
Troup61313
Carroll59337
Chatham58429
Forsyth57913
Habersham57628
Whitfield5399
Bartow53239
Lowndes5314
Bibb52534
Sumter50249
Coweta48811
Mitchell42737
Houston41520
Baldwin41430
Newton40711
Paulding39713
Barrow37721
Lee37022
Thomas35833
Tift35722
Floyd35615
Clarke33215
Rockdale3298
Coffee32114
Walton31721
Spalding30824
Upson29538
Columbia2908
Fayette25814
Butts25526
Worth25521
Early25431
Ware25414
Jackson2477
Crisp24010
Gordon23417
Chattahoochee2320
Decatur2197
Terrell21826
Walker2111
Hancock20129
Appling20013
Dooly19613
Randolph18820
Harris1856
Catoosa1840
Glynn1722
Gilmer1671
Bacon1643
Polk1571
Echols1530
Stephens1484
Calhoun1456
Turner14514
Franklin1341
Grady1334
Oconee1299
Murray1271
Monroe12614
Burke1256
Pierce1254
White1223
Meriwether1192
Dawson1183
Wilcox11814
Laurens1161
Lumpkin1061
Macon1067
Putnam10410
Banks1031
Ben Hill961
Brooks9110
Toombs914
Bulloch873
Greene867
Liberty861
Effingham841
Bryan835
Elbert830
Johnson832
Peach808
Lamar795
Washington751
Clinch732
McDuffie735
Wilkinson737
Atkinson712
Oglethorpe717
Camden701
Madison682
Pike653
Brantley642
Fannin631
Cook621
Marion612
Screven604
Stewart601
Berrien590
Pickens594
Haralson564
Jasper551
Bleckley540
Dodge532
Union532
Jefferson521
Clay512
Jeff Davis511
Jones500
Seminole472
Pulaski462
Dade451
Miller450
Talbot452
Telfair451
Jenkins446
Heard413
Morgan400
Hart390
Baker373
Charlton371
Tattnall370
Emanuel362
Lanier362
Wilkes351
Irwin341
Wayne330
Towns321
Crawford310
Chattooga302
Rabun302
Taylor252
Twiggs201
Long191
Montgomery190
Warren190
Schley181
Candler170
Lincoln171
Treutlen170
McIntosh161
Quitman151
Wheeler150
Webster141
Evans70
Glascock10
Taliaferro10

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

