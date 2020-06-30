UPDATE: Georgia reports more than 81K confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,679 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 81,291 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 11,051 hospitalized for treatment and 2,805 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 79,417 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 8,547 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 1,679 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 47 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 554 cases. Currently, there are 1,398 positive cases in Troup County and 324 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Gwinnett 8082 170 Fulton 6965 312 DeKalb 5841 173 Cobb 4877 243 Non-Georgia Resident 4011 47 Hall 3187 60 Unknown 2699 2 Clayton 1939 79 Dougherty 1903 154 Muscogee 1679 47 Troup 1398 32 Chatham 1321 37 Cherokee 1315 43 Henry 1203 33 Lowndes 1199 11 Whitfield 1101 10 Richmond 952 48 Colquitt 951 18 Douglas 917 36 Bibb 848 39 Forsyth 828 15 Glynn 788 6 Tift 750 26 Carroll 704 39 Bartow 688 42 Habersham 678 35 Coweta 667 15 Houston 629 23 Newton 599 11 Paulding 583 15 Sumter 554 50 Coffee 540 17 Clarke 531 15 Barrow 523 25 Floyd 514 15 Baldwin 499 34 Columbia 470 9 Rockdale 459 11 Mitchell 450 38 Thomas 435 32 Ware 424 15 Chattahoochee 410 0 Spalding 400 32 Walton 399 28 Lee 388 22 Gordon 380 18 Jackson 370 10 Upson 355 43 Fayette 341 17 Bulloch 339 4 Harris 324 9 Walker 318 11 Worth 315 22 Catoosa 312 8 Butts 274 33 Crisp 273 12 Early 260 31 Appling 258 14 Decatur 253 8 Toombs 244 5 Bacon 236 4 Terrell 225 27 Stephens 224 6 Murray 214 2 Hancock 212 32 Dooly 210 12 Polk 205 2 Randolph 197 25 Franklin 193 1 Grady 192 4 Echols 184 0 Gilmer 184 2 Meriwether 183 2 Turner 177 16 Pierce 170 4 Laurens 167 1 Ben Hill 165 1 Calhoun 162 5 Monroe 160 17 Brooks 154 11 Oconee 154 10 Putnam 148 12 Atkinson 147 2 Burke 144 7 White 142 4 Dawson 141 3 Effingham 141 1 Lumpkin 139 3 Tattnall 138 0 Banks 133 0 Cook 133 1 Lanier 132 3 Camden 128 2 Bryan 127 5 Wilcox 126 15 Liberty 121 1 Stewart 119 3 Telfair 118 3 Berrien 116 0 Emanuel 116 3 Lamar 115 6 Macon 115 9 Jeff Davis 110 2 Clinch 108 3 Washington 105 1 Elbert 104 0 Jenkins 104 11 Peach 103 9 Dodge 100 2 Greene 98 9 Jefferson 98 1 Fannin 97 1 Brantley 94 2 Pickens 93 5 Madison 92 4 McDuffie 92 6 Screven 92 6 Johnson 90 2 Pike 90 3 Oglethorpe 89 7 Marion 79 2 Wilkinson 76 8 Haralson 73 5 Jones 73 0 Talbot 73 2 Union 71 3 Wayne 70 0 Jasper 68 1 Dade 66 1 Irwin 64 1 Chattooga 61 2 Bleckley 60 1 Hart 59 0 Clay 57 2 Wilkes 56 1 Morgan 52 0 Charlton 51 2 Seminole 51 2 Pulaski 50 2 Wheeler 49 0 Heard 48 3 Miller 47 0 Towns 45 1 Baker 43 3 Long 43 1 Crawford 42 0 Rabun 42 3 McIntosh 41 1 Candler 37 0 Lincoln 37 1 Montgomery 31 0 Taylor 28 2 Twiggs 27 1 Schley 25 1 Evans 23 0 Treutlen 23 1 Warren 22 0 Webster 22 1 Quitman 17 1 Glascock 7 0 Taliaferro 2 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.