UPDATE: Georgia reports more than 81K confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,679 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 81,291 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 11,051 hospitalized for treatment and 2,805 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 79,417 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 8,547 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 1,679 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 47 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 554 cases. Currently, there are 1,398 positive cases in Troup County and 324 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Gwinnett8082170
Fulton6965312
DeKalb5841173
Cobb4877243
Non-Georgia Resident401147
Hall318760
Unknown26992
Clayton193979
Dougherty1903154
Muscogee167947
Troup139832
Chatham132137
Cherokee131543
Henry120333
Lowndes119911
Whitfield110110
Richmond95248
Colquitt95118
Douglas91736
Bibb84839
Forsyth82815
Glynn7886
Tift75026
Carroll70439
Bartow68842
Habersham67835
Coweta66715
Houston62923
Newton59911
Paulding58315
Sumter55450
Coffee54017
Clarke53115
Barrow52325
Floyd51415
Baldwin49934
Columbia4709
Rockdale45911
Mitchell45038
Thomas43532
Ware42415
Chattahoochee4100
Spalding40032
Walton39928
Lee38822
Gordon38018
Jackson37010
Upson35543
Fayette34117
Bulloch3394
Harris3249
Walker31811
Worth31522
Catoosa3128
Butts27433
Crisp27312
Early26031
Appling25814
Decatur2538
Toombs2445
Bacon2364
Terrell22527
Stephens2246
Murray2142
Hancock21232
Dooly21012
Polk2052
Randolph19725
Franklin1931
Grady1924
Echols1840
Gilmer1842
Meriwether1832
Turner17716
Pierce1704
Laurens1671
Ben Hill1651
Calhoun1625
Monroe16017
Brooks15411
Oconee15410
Putnam14812
Atkinson1472
Burke1447
White1424
Dawson1413
Effingham1411
Lumpkin1393
Tattnall1380
Banks1330
Cook1331
Lanier1323
Camden1282
Bryan1275
Wilcox12615
Liberty1211
Stewart1193
Telfair1183
Berrien1160
Emanuel1163
Lamar1156
Macon1159
Jeff Davis1102
Clinch1083
Washington1051
Elbert1040
Jenkins10411
Peach1039
Dodge1002
Greene989
Jefferson981
Fannin971
Brantley942
Pickens935
Madison924
McDuffie926
Screven926
Johnson902
Pike903
Oglethorpe897
Marion792
Wilkinson768
Haralson735
Jones730
Talbot732
Union713
Wayne700
Jasper681
Dade661
Irwin641
Chattooga612
Bleckley601
Hart590
Clay572
Wilkes561
Morgan520
Charlton512
Seminole512
Pulaski502
Wheeler490
Heard483
Miller470
Towns451
Baker433
Long431
Crawford420
Rabun423
McIntosh411
Candler370
Lincoln371
Montgomery310
Taylor282
Twiggs271
Schley251
Evans230
Treutlen231
Warren220
Webster221
Quitman171
Glascock70
Taliaferro20

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

