UPDATE: Georgia reports nearly 244K confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,163 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 243,982 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 22,664 hospitalized for treatment, and 4,849 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Aug. 18, as the state of Georgia reported 241,677 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,391 new cases have been reported since the last update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 18,600 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 5,163 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 117 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 844 total cases today, Aug. 19. There were 2,438 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 696 total cases in Harris County, as of the Aug. 19 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT.

