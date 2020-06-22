UPDATE: Georgia reports nearly 66K cases of COVID-19, with 1,213 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 65,928 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 9,953 hospitalized for treatment and 2,648 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 62,009 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus on June 19.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 8,079 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 1,213 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 34 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 536 cases. Currently, there are 1,027 positive cases in Troup County and 252 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Gwinnett6407162
Fulton5705304
DeKalb4791165
Cobb3969229
Non-Georgia Resident322341
Hall294658
Dougherty1854152
Unknown17921
Clayton163176
Muscogee121334
Cherokee111439
Troup102728
Henry96431
Lowndes9394
Chatham80733
Whitfield80010
Richmond75542
Colquitt74817
Douglas74036
Forsyth66014
Habersham63934
Carroll63539
Bibb60937
Bartow60439
Coweta55414
Tift54925
Sumter53649
Houston51320
Newton49311
Paulding47013
Baldwin45033
Mitchell43638
Floyd42615
Barrow42325
Coffee41815
Clarke39115
Lee38122
Rockdale3799
Thomas37233
Walton34625
Columbia3458
Spalding34331
Ware33115
Upson32343
Chattahoochee3171
Glynn3083
Jackson3057
Gordon29818
Fayette29216
Worth28821
Walker2875
Catoosa2766
Crisp25811
Early25531
Harris2528
Butts24732
Decatur2448
Appling22013
Terrell21827
Hancock20832
Bacon2044
Randolph19523
Dooly19412
Polk1841
Gilmer1782
Echols1770
Turner17016
Murray1681
Stephens1655
Bulloch1643
Grady1644
Toombs1635
Calhoun1596
Franklin1581
Meriwether1542
Pierce1404
Monroe13715
Burke1356
Oconee13410
Laurens1331
White1294
Ben Hill1251
Dawson1243
Wilcox12215
Lumpkin1203
Putnam12011
Brooks11911
Lanier1162
Banks1140
Macon1129
Liberty1021
Bryan1015
Effingham1011
Camden991
Atkinson972
Cook971
Berrien950
Peach939
Elbert920
Lamar916
Greene899
Tattnall880
Clinch862
Stewart841
Oglethorpe817
Pike813
Washington811
Johnson802
Pickens805
Fannin791
Screven794
Madison784
McDuffie785
Brantley762
Jeff Davis752
Jenkins759
Marion753
Wilkinson747
Jefferson701
Dodge672
Emanuel662
Haralson654
Telfair642
Jasper631
Talbot622
Dade601
Clay562
Union563
Bleckley541
Jones510
Hart500
Chattooga492
Wilkes491
Seminole482
Wayne480
Heard463
Irwin461
Pulaski462
Miller450
Morgan450
Charlton412
Wheeler380
Baker363
Crawford360
Towns361
Rabun354
Long321
Montgomery270
Taylor262
McIntosh251
Lincoln241
Twiggs231
Schley221
Candler210
Treutlen191
Warren190
Evans170
Webster171
Quitman151
Glascock30
Taliaferro20

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

