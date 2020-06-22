UPDATE: Georgia reports nearly 66K cases of COVID-19, with 1,213 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 65,928 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 9,953 hospitalized for treatment and 2,648 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 62,009 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus on June 19.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 8,079 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 1,213 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 34 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 536 cases. Currently, there are 1,027 positive cases in Troup County and 252 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Gwinnett 6407 162 Fulton 5705 304 DeKalb 4791 165 Cobb 3969 229 Non-Georgia Resident 3223 41 Hall 2946 58 Dougherty 1854 152 Unknown 1792 1 Clayton 1631 76 Muscogee 1213 34 Cherokee 1114 39 Troup 1027 28 Henry 964 31 Lowndes 939 4 Chatham 807 33 Whitfield 800 10 Richmond 755 42 Colquitt 748 17 Douglas 740 36 Forsyth 660 14 Habersham 639 34 Carroll 635 39 Bibb 609 37 Bartow 604 39 Coweta 554 14 Tift 549 25 Sumter 536 49 Houston 513 20 Newton 493 11 Paulding 470 13 Baldwin 450 33 Mitchell 436 38 Floyd 426 15 Barrow 423 25 Coffee 418 15 Clarke 391 15 Lee 381 22 Rockdale 379 9 Thomas 372 33 Walton 346 25 Columbia 345 8 Spalding 343 31 Ware 331 15 Upson 323 43 Chattahoochee 317 1 Glynn 308 3 Jackson 305 7 Gordon 298 18 Fayette 292 16 Worth 288 21 Walker 287 5 Catoosa 276 6 Crisp 258 11 Early 255 31 Harris 252 8 Butts 247 32 Decatur 244 8 Appling 220 13 Terrell 218 27 Hancock 208 32 Bacon 204 4 Randolph 195 23 Dooly 194 12 Polk 184 1 Gilmer 178 2 Echols 177 0 Turner 170 16 Murray 168 1 Stephens 165 5 Bulloch 164 3 Grady 164 4 Toombs 163 5 Calhoun 159 6 Franklin 158 1 Meriwether 154 2 Pierce 140 4 Monroe 137 15 Burke 135 6 Oconee 134 10 Laurens 133 1 White 129 4 Ben Hill 125 1 Dawson 124 3 Wilcox 122 15 Lumpkin 120 3 Putnam 120 11 Brooks 119 11 Lanier 116 2 Banks 114 0 Macon 112 9 Liberty 102 1 Bryan 101 5 Effingham 101 1 Camden 99 1 Atkinson 97 2 Cook 97 1 Berrien 95 0 Peach 93 9 Elbert 92 0 Lamar 91 6 Greene 89 9 Tattnall 88 0 Clinch 86 2 Stewart 84 1 Oglethorpe 81 7 Pike 81 3 Washington 81 1 Johnson 80 2 Pickens 80 5 Fannin 79 1 Screven 79 4 Madison 78 4 McDuffie 78 5 Brantley 76 2 Jeff Davis 75 2 Jenkins 75 9 Marion 75 3 Wilkinson 74 7 Jefferson 70 1 Dodge 67 2 Emanuel 66 2 Haralson 65 4 Telfair 64 2 Jasper 63 1 Talbot 62 2 Dade 60 1 Clay 56 2 Union 56 3 Bleckley 54 1 Jones 51 0 Hart 50 0 Chattooga 49 2 Wilkes 49 1 Seminole 48 2 Wayne 48 0 Heard 46 3 Irwin 46 1 Pulaski 46 2 Miller 45 0 Morgan 45 0 Charlton 41 2 Wheeler 38 0 Baker 36 3 Crawford 36 0 Towns 36 1 Rabun 35 4 Long 32 1 Montgomery 27 0 Taylor 26 2 McIntosh 25 1 Lincoln 24 1 Twiggs 23 1 Schley 22 1 Candler 21 0 Treutlen 19 1 Warren 19 0 Evans 17 0 Webster 17 1 Quitman 15 1 Glascock 3 0 Taliaferro 2 0

