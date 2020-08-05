UPDATE: Georgia reports over 201K confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,455 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 201,713 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 19,788 hospitalized for treatment and 3,984 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 197,435 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 3,817 cases were reported as of the latest GaDPH update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 15,410 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 4,455 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 89 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reports 696 cases. Currently, there are 2,213 positive cases in Troup County and 628 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 18996 407 Gwinnett 18550 241 Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15318 85 DeKalb 12998 231 Cobb 12489 310 Hall 5759 86 Chatham 5360 73 Clayton 4716 102 Muscogee 4455 89 Richmond 3921 87 Bibb 3353 65 Whitfield 3313 28 Henry 3138 44 Cherokee 3085 57 Lowndes 3032 34 Dougherty 2652 169 Unknown 2545 10 Douglas 2464 50 Glynn 2392 42 Troup 2213 66 Columbia 2050 21 Forsyth 2035 22 Clarke 1863 17 Houston 1847 50 Carroll 1779 47 Bartow 1735 61 Newton 1688 37 Paulding 1538 21 Colquitt 1519 22 Coweta 1404 22 Coffee 1394 25 Floyd 1353 16 Tift 1287 35 Rockdale 1221 16 Barrow 1180 32 Bulloch 1137 14 Ware 1097 24 Habersham 1089 48 Gordon 1083 23 Thomas 1035 40 Fayette 1028 25 Walton 1020 37 Jackson 1000 13 Baldwin 988 38 Spalding 884 40 Laurens 785 6 Sumter 741 56 Polk 714 11 Decatur 711 10 Camden 708 4 Chattahoochee 696 1 Wayne 696 7 Toombs 677 7 Effingham 672 1 Liberty 659 3 Mitchell 633 41 Harris 628 16 Walker 617 16 Appling 615 19 Bryan 601 8 Catoosa 587 9 Stephens 579 11 Murray 556 2 Gilmer 553 4 Lee 526 22 Upson 494 46 Butts 469 37 Jefferson 460 7 Tattnall 458 1 Emanuel 450 8 Washington 449 2 Monroe 440 25 Grady 439 5 Worth 436 23 Burke 427 7 Bacon 420 6 Cook 416 6 Jeff Davis 415 7 Oconee 413 15 Charlton 401 3 Putnam 393 17 Brooks 387 17 Pierce 386 6 Franklin 385 5 Ben Hill 371 3 Madison 368 5 Meriwether 367 6 Crisp 366 14 Early 352 31 Peach 351 12 Pickens 335 5 Elbert 334 1 Dawson 329 3 Lumpkin 316 6 White 314 5 McDuffie 306 10 Atkinson 301 2 Fannin 300 3 Terrell 296 30 Hancock 294 34 Greene 283 11 Jones 282 3 Hart 277 4 Randolph 266 26 Telfair 263 7 Berrien 262 0 Stewart 253 5 Lamar 252 10 Banks 247 3 Dooly 244 14 Union 238 6 Brantley 237 4 Turner 237 18 Evans 236 1 Morgan 236 0 Jenkins 235 24 Candler 233 4 Johnson 232 11 Echols 216 2 Chattooga 212 2 Lanier 210 4 Haralson 201 6 Dodge 200 3 Rabun 200 3 Calhoun 199 6 Wilkinson 199 10 Oglethorpe 198 7 Pike 198 4 Screven 182 9 Wilkes 182 3 Clinch 180 4 Macon 175 10 Wilcox 173 18 Seminole 170 4 McIntosh 164 2 Bleckley 162 5 Irwin 157 1 Marion 145 4 Montgomery 143 1 Heard 136 4 Jasper 135 1 Miller 132 0 Lincoln 130 4 Talbot 129 3 Towns 120 1 Dade 119 1 Long 114 1 Treutlen 104 3 Twiggs 102 3 Crawford 98 0 Pulaski 90 2 Clay 85 2 Wheeler 85 1 Taylor 78 2 Baker 62 3 Warren 60 1 Schley 56 1 Webster 39 2 Quitman 29 1 Glascock 24 0 Taliaferro 12 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.