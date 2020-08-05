UPDATE: Georgia reports over 201K confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,455 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 201,713 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 19,788 hospitalized for treatment and 3,984 Georgians who have died to the virus.
Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 197,435 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 3,817 cases were reported as of the latest GaDPH update.
The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 15,410 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.
In Columbus, 4,455 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 89 have died, according to the latest DPH report.
Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reports 696 cases. Currently, there are 2,213 positive cases in Troup County and 628 reported in Harris County.
The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.
As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Total Deaths
|Fulton
|18996
|407
|Gwinnett
|18550
|241
|Non-GA Resident/Unknown State
|15318
|85
|DeKalb
|12998
|231
|Cobb
|12489
|310
|Hall
|5759
|86
|Chatham
|5360
|73
|Clayton
|4716
|102
|Muscogee
|4455
|89
|Richmond
|3921
|87
|Bibb
|3353
|65
|Whitfield
|3313
|28
|Henry
|3138
|44
|Cherokee
|3085
|57
|Lowndes
|3032
|34
|Dougherty
|2652
|169
|Unknown
|2545
|10
|Douglas
|2464
|50
|Glynn
|2392
|42
|Troup
|2213
|66
|Columbia
|2050
|21
|Forsyth
|2035
|22
|Clarke
|1863
|17
|Houston
|1847
|50
|Carroll
|1779
|47
|Bartow
|1735
|61
|Newton
|1688
|37
|Paulding
|1538
|21
|Colquitt
|1519
|22
|Coweta
|1404
|22
|Coffee
|1394
|25
|Floyd
|1353
|16
|Tift
|1287
|35
|Rockdale
|1221
|16
|Barrow
|1180
|32
|Bulloch
|1137
|14
|Ware
|1097
|24
|Habersham
|1089
|48
|Gordon
|1083
|23
|Thomas
|1035
|40
|Fayette
|1028
|25
|Walton
|1020
|37
|Jackson
|1000
|13
|Baldwin
|988
|38
|Spalding
|884
|40
|Laurens
|785
|6
|Sumter
|741
|56
|Polk
|714
|11
|Decatur
|711
|10
|Camden
|708
|4
|Chattahoochee
|696
|1
|Wayne
|696
|7
|Toombs
|677
|7
|Effingham
|672
|1
|Liberty
|659
|3
|Mitchell
|633
|41
|Harris
|628
|16
|Walker
|617
|16
|Appling
|615
|19
|Bryan
|601
|8
|Catoosa
|587
|9
|Stephens
|579
|11
|Murray
|556
|2
|Gilmer
|553
|4
|Lee
|526
|22
|Upson
|494
|46
|Butts
|469
|37
|Jefferson
|460
|7
|Tattnall
|458
|1
|Emanuel
|450
|8
|Washington
|449
|2
|Monroe
|440
|25
|Grady
|439
|5
|Worth
|436
|23
|Burke
|427
|7
|Bacon
|420
|6
|Cook
|416
|6
|Jeff Davis
|415
|7
|Oconee
|413
|15
|Charlton
|401
|3
|Putnam
|393
|17
|Brooks
|387
|17
|Pierce
|386
|6
|Franklin
|385
|5
|Ben Hill
|371
|3
|Madison
|368
|5
|Meriwether
|367
|6
|Crisp
|366
|14
|Early
|352
|31
|Peach
|351
|12
|Pickens
|335
|5
|Elbert
|334
|1
|Dawson
|329
|3
|Lumpkin
|316
|6
|White
|314
|5
|McDuffie
|306
|10
|Atkinson
|301
|2
|Fannin
|300
|3
|Terrell
|296
|30
|Hancock
|294
|34
|Greene
|283
|11
|Jones
|282
|3
|Hart
|277
|4
|Randolph
|266
|26
|Telfair
|263
|7
|Berrien
|262
|0
|Stewart
|253
|5
|Lamar
|252
|10
|Banks
|247
|3
|Dooly
|244
|14
|Union
|238
|6
|Brantley
|237
|4
|Turner
|237
|18
|Evans
|236
|1
|Morgan
|236
|0
|Jenkins
|235
|24
|Candler
|233
|4
|Johnson
|232
|11
|Echols
|216
|2
|Chattooga
|212
|2
|Lanier
|210
|4
|Haralson
|201
|6
|Dodge
|200
|3
|Rabun
|200
|3
|Calhoun
|199
|6
|Wilkinson
|199
|10
|Oglethorpe
|198
|7
|Pike
|198
|4
|Screven
|182
|9
|Wilkes
|182
|3
|Clinch
|180
|4
|Macon
|175
|10
|Wilcox
|173
|18
|Seminole
|170
|4
|McIntosh
|164
|2
|Bleckley
|162
|5
|Irwin
|157
|1
|Marion
|145
|4
|Montgomery
|143
|1
|Heard
|136
|4
|Jasper
|135
|1
|Miller
|132
|0
|Lincoln
|130
|4
|Talbot
|129
|3
|Towns
|120
|1
|Dade
|119
|1
|Long
|114
|1
|Treutlen
|104
|3
|Twiggs
|102
|3
|Crawford
|98
|0
|Pulaski
|90
|2
|Clay
|85
|2
|Wheeler
|85
|1
|Taylor
|78
|2
|Baker
|62
|3
|Warren
|60
|1
|Schley
|56
|1
|Webster
|39
|2
|Quitman
|29
|1
|Glascock
|24
|0
|Taliaferro
|12
|0
**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.