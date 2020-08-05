UPDATE: Georgia reports over 201K confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,455 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 201,713 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 19,788 hospitalized for treatment and 3,984 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 197,435 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 3,817 cases were reported as of the latest GaDPH update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 15,410 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 4,455 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 89 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reports 696 cases. Currently, there are 2,213 positive cases in Troup County and 628 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton18996407
Gwinnett18550241
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State1531885
DeKalb12998231
Cobb12489310
Hall575986
Chatham536073
Clayton4716102
Muscogee445589
Richmond392187
Bibb335365
Whitfield331328
Henry313844
Cherokee308557
Lowndes303234
Dougherty2652169
Unknown254510
Douglas246450
Glynn239242
Troup221366
Columbia205021
Forsyth203522
Clarke186317
Houston184750
Carroll177947
Bartow173561
Newton168837
Paulding153821
Colquitt151922
Coweta140422
Coffee139425
Floyd135316
Tift128735
Rockdale122116
Barrow118032
Bulloch113714
Ware109724
Habersham108948
Gordon108323
Thomas103540
Fayette102825
Walton102037
Jackson100013
Baldwin98838
Spalding88440
Laurens7856
Sumter74156
Polk71411
Decatur71110
Camden7084
Chattahoochee6961
Wayne6967
Toombs6777
Effingham6721
Liberty6593
Mitchell63341
Harris62816
Walker61716
Appling61519
Bryan6018
Catoosa5879
Stephens57911
Murray5562
Gilmer5534
Lee52622
Upson49446
Butts46937
Jefferson4607
Tattnall4581
Emanuel4508
Washington4492
Monroe44025
Grady4395
Worth43623
Burke4277
Bacon4206
Cook4166
Jeff Davis4157
Oconee41315
Charlton4013
Putnam39317
Brooks38717
Pierce3866
Franklin3855
Ben Hill3713
Madison3685
Meriwether3676
Crisp36614
Early35231
Peach35112
Pickens3355
Elbert3341
Dawson3293
Lumpkin3166
White3145
McDuffie30610
Atkinson3012
Fannin3003
Terrell29630
Hancock29434
Greene28311
Jones2823
Hart2774
Randolph26626
Telfair2637
Berrien2620
Stewart2535
Lamar25210
Banks2473
Dooly24414
Union2386
Brantley2374
Turner23718
Evans2361
Morgan2360
Jenkins23524
Candler2334
Johnson23211
Echols2162
Chattooga2122
Lanier2104
Haralson2016
Dodge2003
Rabun2003
Calhoun1996
Wilkinson19910
Oglethorpe1987
Pike1984
Screven1829
Wilkes1823
Clinch1804
Macon17510
Wilcox17318
Seminole1704
McIntosh1642
Bleckley1625
Irwin1571
Marion1454
Montgomery1431
Heard1364
Jasper1351
Miller1320
Lincoln1304
Talbot1293
Towns1201
Dade1191
Long1141
Treutlen1043
Twiggs1023
Crawford980
Pulaski902
Clay852
Wheeler851
Taylor782
Baker623
Warren601
Schley561
Webster392
Quitman291
Glascock240
Taliaferro120

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

