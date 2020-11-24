 

 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 408,644 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,811 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 408,644 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 34,268 hospitalized for treatment, and 8,648 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Nov. 23 as the state of Georgia reported 406,220 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 2,452 new cases have been confirmed today, Nov. 24.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 46,088 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,811 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 186 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,949 total cases today, Nov. 24. There were 3,250 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 935 total cases in Harris County, as of the Nov. 24 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Fulton36285310065628
Gwinnett35448298448526
Cobb25569339748813
DeKalb25218153042917
Non-GA Resident16224128420735
Hall120213061908
Chatham103922432006
Clayton95516591935
Richmond923374019421
Cherokee883713471114
Henry734910231277
Whitfield7343182790
Bibb720226421713
Muscogee68113641864
Clarke65081251531
Forsyth5907659601
Columbia52221040714
Lowndes507111029430
Floyd4881519734
Douglas4797703815
Bartow4330658996
Houston41954921042
Glynn40791411108
Carroll399113688211
Paulding38651028742
Coweta34671594674
Dougherty34052641985
Newton32954441063
Bulloch32764423517
Troup32506061163
Barrow3072252560
Jackson3020222494
Gordon2987392555
Walton2739425753
Fayette2556527601
Coffee2543316705
Baldwin2484133691
Rockdale2483172502
Walker245991491
Habersham221330782
Colquitt2194363416
Laurens21813751066
Tift2179225678
Unknown209647711
Effingham2051111311
Polk1958404321
Chattahoochee19492812
Catoosa193939290
Ware1894688708
Spalding1853476706
Thomas1709186774
Camden169483182
Murray164867210
Toombs162461603
Liberty145076280
Stephens144518452
Wayne1431197442
Bryan140362161
Decatur1375186405
Emanuel1271144424
White124617270
Lumpkin123127191
Appling122497380
Gilmer117963274
Franklin113061193
Chattooga1102110312
Dawson107439110
Union103914331
Sumter1009201692
Tattnall1002130196
Oconee992341350
Pickens98794132
Burke985228122
Madison972129136
Washington959115187
Fannin95439296
Jefferson94044381
Harris93584280
Ben Hill92362354
Upson920561716
Peach911126270
Grady90591274
Putnam89082300
Elbert888254166
Mitchell88679481
Monroe884135592
Butts860181451
Haralson853429193
Jeff Davis832120284
Lee807120321
McDuffie778142201
Pierce733460263
Cook730121161
Jones73046200
Banks71424111
Dodge7093533614
Crisp702207266
Hart70192206
Charlton686100116
Bacon66285194
Greene63182262
Meriwether630143190
Worth62088351
Early60875360
Candler58036265
Morgan57322271
Stewart57350170
Brooks56875264
Berrien5571321710
Rabun5526110
Bleckley545161292
Towns53820198
Lamar529151233
Brantley528240161
Evans5183685
Telfair517128253
Atkinson5166990
Clinch48946130
Jenkins48611340
Dade4812170
Oglethorpe48061131
Hancock47313450
Screven46829112
Seminole46860120
Johnson46163273
Pike453328124
Dooly41664181
Wilkinson40621180
Irwin40427111
Montgomery3883391
Wheeler37051161
Pulaski36971240
Turner36473251
Wilkes3586370
McIntosh3502381
Terrell34944321
Miller3455921
Randolph34521300
Lanier3345873
Treutlen32852131
Long3051950
Macon28542141
Wilcox28284252
Heard2807870
Lincoln2774282
Jasper27217542
Calhoun26922110
Taylor26676130
Echols2551620
Twiggs2449141
Crawford2202460
Marion21526100
Talbot2002880
Warren1852762
Clay1252430
Schley1203720
Baker1031760
Glascock631720
Webster461620
Quitman443610
Taliaferro34400

