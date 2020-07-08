UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases approaches 104K, with 2,344 in Columbus

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 103,890 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 12,500 hospitalized for treatment and 2,922 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 100,470 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 9,032 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 2,344 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 55 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 590 cases. Currently, there are 1,678 positive cases in Troup County and 401 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Gwinnett10237175
Fulton9358319
DeKalb7362175
Non-Georgia Resident735251
Cobb6255248
Hall357363
Clayton251781
Muscogee234455
Chatham206838
Dougherty2036155
Lowndes169814
Troup167836
Cherokee159346
Henry156833
Whitfield152015
Bibb148241
Richmond138758
Glynn13228
Douglas123037
Colquitt118019
Unknown11592
Forsyth104215
Carroll91640
Tift90326
Houston85428
Bartow84442
Coweta80616
Clarke80415
Newton77912
Paulding76516
Habersham73838
Columbia69012
Coffee66617
Floyd65415
Baldwin61234
Rockdale60611
Sumter59050
Barrow57425
Ware55516
Bulloch5464
Thomas53332
Spalding51533
Walton49728
Mitchell47539
Fayette47219
Gordon47018
Jackson46910
Chattahoochee4330
Lee41322
Harris40111
Upson38245
Walker36312
Worth34322
Catoosa3348
Butts32534
Appling31014
Crisp30012
Toombs2965
Early29031
Bacon2865
Stephens2806
Laurens2791
Polk2741
Decatur2718
Murray2702
Grady2424
Terrell23828
Franklin2341
Camden2332
Meriwether2303
Monroe22618
Hancock22433
Pierce2235
Effingham2221
Dooly21712
Stewart2063
Randolph20425
Brooks20211
Gilmer2022
Putnam20112
Bryan2005
Oconee20011
Cook1963
Ben Hill1951
Echols1880
Turner18317
Atkinson1792
Emanuel1783
Liberty1711
Calhoun1686
Tattnall1670
Dawson1623
Burke1617
Jefferson1592
Washington1591
White1594
Berrien1540
Lumpkin1544
Lanier1533
Banks1461
Elbert1420
Lamar1396
Jeff Davis1363
Madison1364
Telfair1363
Jenkins13212
McDuffie1327
Wilcox13215
Macon1319
Peach13010
Dodge1272
Jones1230
Wayne1220
Brantley1203
Clinch1153
Fannin1121
Johnson1122
Greene1089
Pike1083
Pickens1075
Screven1027
Oglethorpe1007
Wilkinson1009
Haralson955
Hart910
Union893
Marion882
Talbot883
Wilkes871
Irwin841
Bleckley811
Jasper781
Dade771
Charlton762
Chattooga762
Heard753
Candler730
McIntosh711
Morgan670
Rabun593
Long581
Towns581
Pulaski572
Clay562
Wheeler560
Crawford540
Seminole542
Lincoln531
Miller530
Montgomery450
Baker433
Twiggs401
Taylor392
Treutlen361
Evans340
Warren300
Webster272
Schley261
Quitman191
Glascock130
Taliaferro20

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories