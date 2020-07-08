UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases approaches 104K, with 2,344 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 103,890 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 12,500 hospitalized for treatment and 2,922 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 100,470 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 9,032 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 2,344 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 55 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 590 cases. Currently, there are 1,678 positive cases in Troup County and 401 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Gwinnett 10237 175 Fulton 9358 319 DeKalb 7362 175 Non-Georgia Resident 7352 51 Cobb 6255 248 Hall 3573 63 Clayton 2517 81 Muscogee 2344 55 Chatham 2068 38 Dougherty 2036 155 Lowndes 1698 14 Troup 1678 36 Cherokee 1593 46 Henry 1568 33 Whitfield 1520 15 Bibb 1482 41 Richmond 1387 58 Glynn 1322 8 Douglas 1230 37 Colquitt 1180 19 Unknown 1159 2 Forsyth 1042 15 Carroll 916 40 Tift 903 26 Houston 854 28 Bartow 844 42 Coweta 806 16 Clarke 804 15 Newton 779 12 Paulding 765 16 Habersham 738 38 Columbia 690 12 Coffee 666 17 Floyd 654 15 Baldwin 612 34 Rockdale 606 11 Sumter 590 50 Barrow 574 25 Ware 555 16 Bulloch 546 4 Thomas 533 32 Spalding 515 33 Walton 497 28 Mitchell 475 39 Fayette 472 19 Gordon 470 18 Jackson 469 10 Chattahoochee 433 0 Lee 413 22 Harris 401 11 Upson 382 45 Walker 363 12 Worth 343 22 Catoosa 334 8 Butts 325 34 Appling 310 14 Crisp 300 12 Toombs 296 5 Early 290 31 Bacon 286 5 Stephens 280 6 Laurens 279 1 Polk 274 1 Decatur 271 8 Murray 270 2 Grady 242 4 Terrell 238 28 Franklin 234 1 Camden 233 2 Meriwether 230 3 Monroe 226 18 Hancock 224 33 Pierce 223 5 Effingham 222 1 Dooly 217 12 Stewart 206 3 Randolph 204 25 Brooks 202 11 Gilmer 202 2 Putnam 201 12 Bryan 200 5 Oconee 200 11 Cook 196 3 Ben Hill 195 1 Echols 188 0 Turner 183 17 Atkinson 179 2 Emanuel 178 3 Liberty 171 1 Calhoun 168 6 Tattnall 167 0 Dawson 162 3 Burke 161 7 Jefferson 159 2 Washington 159 1 White 159 4 Berrien 154 0 Lumpkin 154 4 Lanier 153 3 Banks 146 1 Elbert 142 0 Lamar 139 6 Jeff Davis 136 3 Madison 136 4 Telfair 136 3 Jenkins 132 12 McDuffie 132 7 Wilcox 132 15 Macon 131 9 Peach 130 10 Dodge 127 2 Jones 123 0 Wayne 122 0 Brantley 120 3 Clinch 115 3 Fannin 112 1 Johnson 112 2 Greene 108 9 Pike 108 3 Pickens 107 5 Screven 102 7 Oglethorpe 100 7 Wilkinson 100 9 Haralson 95 5 Hart 91 0 Union 89 3 Marion 88 2 Talbot 88 3 Wilkes 87 1 Irwin 84 1 Bleckley 81 1 Jasper 78 1 Dade 77 1 Charlton 76 2 Chattooga 76 2 Heard 75 3 Candler 73 0 McIntosh 71 1 Morgan 67 0 Rabun 59 3 Long 58 1 Towns 58 1 Pulaski 57 2 Clay 56 2 Wheeler 56 0 Crawford 54 0 Seminole 54 2 Lincoln 53 1 Miller 53 0 Montgomery 45 0 Baker 43 3 Twiggs 40 1 Taylor 39 2 Treutlen 36 1 Evans 34 0 Warren 30 0 Webster 27 2 Schley 26 1 Quitman 19 1 Glascock 13 0 Taliaferro 2 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.