UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases approaches 50K, with 697 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 49,847 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 8,557 hospitalized for treatment and 2,147 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 48,894 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 5,599 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 697 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 490 cases. Currently, there are 363 positive cases in Troup County and 120 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 4724 250 Gwinnett 4267 135 DeKalb 3939 122 Cobb 3165 190 Hall 2566 50 Non-Georgia Resident 2319 31 Dougherty 1794 149 Clayton 1282 51 Unknown 1196 0 Cherokee 934 33 Henry 742 23 Muscogee 697 21 Richmond 609 25 Douglas 571 25 Carroll 568 28 Habersham 545 24 Forsyth 535 12 Chatham 525 27 Colquitt 523 15 Bartow 504 39 Bibb 494 29 Sumter 490 44 Coweta 440 9 Whitfield 427 7 Mitchell 416 32 Houston 390 19 Newton 382 11 Baldwin 380 27 Troup 363 11 Lee 361 22 Lowndes 356 4 Thomas 349 32 Paulding 340 11 Barrow 333 19 Rockdale 302 8 Clarke 299 15 Floyd 292 15 Coffee 289 15 Upson 289 34 Walton 288 15 Spalding 281 22 Tift 277 18 Columbia 266 8 Early 247 32 Fayette 241 13 Butts 240 24 Crisp 238 8 Ware 238 14 Worth 228 21 Terrell 217 26 Jackson 210 6 Decatur 205 6 Hancock 196 25 Dooly 186 12 Gordon 181 16 Randolph 181 19 Walker 178 0 Appling 172 13 Chattahoochee 166 0 Gilmer 158 1 Catoosa 146 0 Stephens 144 3 Glynn 139 2 Polk 138 1 Bacon 137 3 Calhoun 136 6 Turner 134 13 Echols 130 0 Burke 123 6 Franklin 123 1 Monroe 123 11 Harris 120 6 Oconee 120 9 Grady 119 4 Wilcox 117 13 Dawson 110 1 White 110 3 Pierce 109 4 Laurens 108 1 Macon 104 6 Lumpkin 101 1 Murray 100 1 Meriwether 99 2 Putnam 97 9 Banks 87 1 Liberty 85 1 Ben Hill 84 1 Johnson 83 2 Bryan 78 5 Bulloch 77 2 Effingham 77 1 Brooks 76 8 Elbert 76 0 Peach 76 4 Lamar 75 2 Washington 74 1 Greene 73 7 McDuffie 70 5 Wilkinson 70 7 Camden 68 1 Clinch 65 2 Oglethorpe 63 7 Brantley 61 2 Madison 61 1 Toombs 60 4 Marion 59 2 Pike 57 3 Screven 56 3 Atkinson 54 2 Stewart 54 1 Dodge 52 2 Berrien 51 0 Fannin 50 1 Haralson 50 4 Pickens 50 4 Bleckley 48 0 Jones 48 0 Union 48 1 Cook 47 2 Jefferson 47 1 Jasper 45 1 Seminole 45 2 Pulaski 43 2 Clay 42 2 Miller 42 0 Dade 40 1 Talbot 40 2 Jeff Davis 38 1 Morgan 38 0 Telfair 38 1 Heard 37 3 Hart 36 0 Baker 35 3 Wilkes 34 1 Irwin 33 1 Charlton 32 1 Tattnall 29 0 Crawford 28 0 Emanuel 28 2 Lanier 27 2 Towns 27 1 Chattooga 25 2 Rabun 25 1 Taylor 23 2 Jenkins 22 1 Wayne 22 0 Twiggs 18 1 Warren 18 0 Schley 17 1 Lincoln 16 0 Long 16 1 McIntosh 15 1 Quitman 14 1 Candler 13 0 Treutlen 13 0 Webster 13 1 Wheeler 13 0 Montgomery 11 0 Evans 6 0 Glascock 1 0 Taliaferro 1 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.