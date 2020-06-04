UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases approaches 50K, with 697 in Columbus

Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 49,847 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 8,557 hospitalized for treatment and 2,147 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 48,894 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 5,599 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 697 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 490 cases. Currently, there are 363 positive cases in Troup County and 120 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton4724250
Gwinnett4267135
DeKalb3939122
Cobb3165190
Hall256650
Non-Georgia Resident231931
Dougherty1794149
Clayton128251
Unknown11960
Cherokee93433
Henry74223
Muscogee69721
Richmond60925
Douglas57125
Carroll56828
Habersham54524
Forsyth53512
Chatham52527
Colquitt52315
Bartow50439
Bibb49429
Sumter49044
Coweta4409
Whitfield4277
Mitchell41632
Houston39019
Newton38211
Baldwin38027
Troup36311
Lee36122
Lowndes3564
Thomas34932
Paulding34011
Barrow33319
Rockdale3028
Clarke29915
Floyd29215
Coffee28915
Upson28934
Walton28815
Spalding28122
Tift27718
Columbia2668
Early24732
Fayette24113
Butts24024
Crisp2388
Ware23814
Worth22821
Terrell21726
Jackson2106
Decatur2056
Hancock19625
Dooly18612
Gordon18116
Randolph18119
Walker1780
Appling17213
Chattahoochee1660
Gilmer1581
Catoosa1460
Stephens1443
Glynn1392
Polk1381
Bacon1373
Calhoun1366
Turner13413
Echols1300
Burke1236
Franklin1231
Monroe12311
Harris1206
Oconee1209
Grady1194
Wilcox11713
Dawson1101
White1103
Pierce1094
Laurens1081
Macon1046
Lumpkin1011
Murray1001
Meriwether992
Putnam979
Banks871
Liberty851
Ben Hill841
Johnson832
Bryan785
Bulloch772
Effingham771
Brooks768
Elbert760
Peach764
Lamar752
Washington741
Greene737
McDuffie705
Wilkinson707
Camden681
Clinch652
Oglethorpe637
Brantley612
Madison611
Toombs604
Marion592
Pike573
Screven563
Atkinson542
Stewart541
Dodge522
Berrien510
Fannin501
Haralson504
Pickens504
Bleckley480
Jones480
Union481
Cook472
Jefferson471
Jasper451
Seminole452
Pulaski432
Clay422
Miller420
Dade401
Talbot402
Jeff Davis381
Morgan380
Telfair381
Heard373
Hart360
Baker353
Wilkes341
Irwin331
Charlton321
Tattnall290
Crawford280
Emanuel282
Lanier272
Towns271
Chattooga252
Rabun251
Taylor232
Jenkins221
Wayne220
Twiggs181
Warren180
Schley171
Lincoln160
Long161
McIntosh151
Quitman141
Candler130
Treutlen130
Webster131
Wheeler130
Montgomery110
Evans60
Glascock10
Taliaferro10

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

