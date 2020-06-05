UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases top 50K, with 750 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 50,621 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 8,646 hospitalized for treatment and 2,174 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 49,847 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 5,748 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 750 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 493 cases. Currently, there are 395 positive cases in Troup County and 119 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: