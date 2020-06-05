UPDATE: Georgia’s number of COVID-19 cases top 50K, with 750 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 50,621 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 8,646 hospitalized for treatment and 2,174 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 49,847 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 5,748 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 750 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 493 cases. Currently, there are 395 positive cases in Troup County and 119 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesCases per 100KTotal DeathsHospitalizations
Fulton4790435.78250909
Cobb3223407.67194710
Dougherty17961997.66149441
Gwinnett4372450.19136707
DeKalb3986502.55124699
Clayton1310429.7452193
Hall25961258.0650354
Sumter4931676.9345137
Bartow514464.0239140
Upson2901103.633543
Cherokee944354.0734145
Mitchell4161886.113495
Thomas350787.743368
Early2472434.463222
Non-Georgia Resident2341031135
Bibb502329.9430143
Carroll578481.1928105
Chatham542185.528120
Baldwin387871.072772
Richmond619306.0727173
Terrell2172562.892652
Douglas583383.7925129
Habersham5491198.692577
Hancock1962392.292536
Butts242961.312428
Henry751313.092292
Lee3611204.52265
Spalding292422.512253
Muscogee750391.3921113
Worth2311146.862148
Barrow341394.752080
Houston393250.261996
Randolph1812679.891933
Tift291712.711970
Gordon194334.21635
Clarke315242.721550
Coffee292678.411568
Colquitt5451200.631549
Fayette244207.581540
Floyd311311.261543
Walton297309.981551
Ware240669.41456
Appling180969.781334
Turner1391721.151328
Wilcox1171331.061320
Dooly1891410.451238
Forsyth541214.251273
Monroe123443.611126
Paulding347201.111172
Troup395560.971186
Newton388345.341066
Coweta458301.31953
Oconee123294.7921
Putnam99452.36917
Brooks78495.96810
Columbia270170.21837
Crisp2381067.79839
Rockdale304320.13874
Greene76406.05719
Jackson221295.85736
Oglethorpe66433.07713
Whitfield438418.45730
Wilkinson71796.05723
Burke121541.58629
Calhoun1392200.41619
Decatur207786.41625
Harris119342.82616
Macon106816.14636
Bryan77196.74518
McDuffie72333.38519
Peach76277.63524
Grady119484.92428
Haralson51166414
Lowndes385326.61454
Pickens50149.12413
Pierce114583.27424
Toombs62229.77412
Bacon1411236.41312
Baker351123.23312
Heard36291.0337
Lamar76392.83312
Pike59312.83311
Screven57410.07318
Stephens143543.15327
White111349.52324
Atkinson55660.26210
Brantley62322.8825
Bulloch81101.93211
Chattooga25100.9423
Clay441541.1625
Clinch671006.6127
Cook51292.48210
Dodge52255.0928
Emanuel30132.3726
Glynn147170.84216
Johnson82848.77213
Lanier27260.8427
Marion59711.44211
Meriwether105499.52218
Pulaski43394.7526
Seminole46565.1128
Talbot40649.56213
Taylor23289.02210
Unknown10430234
Banks88440.4113
Ben Hill87522.6819
Berrien54280.1414
Camden69127.9617
Charlton32241.4916
Dade41253.6813
Dawson112414.49118
Effingham78121.83112
Fannin49186.1715
Franklin132565.82110
Gilmer159506.1121
Irwin34360.4418
Jasper46323.9717
Jeff Davis38250.8615
Jefferson49319.9917
Jenkins26303.1718
Laurens108228.35118
Liberty87140.54114
Long1680.3412
Lumpkin102301.76120
Madison65215.4112
McIntosh15102.9712
Murray100248.38111
Polk139319.67113
Quitman14610.2914
Rabun26153.07110
Schley18341.2317
Stewart55897.37113
Telfair38242.917
Towns29240.9819
Twiggs18222.6116
Union48189.46113
Washington74364.518
Webster14549.0214
Wilkes34339.5216
Bleckley50389.4703
Candler13119.9603
Catoosa147213.75011
Chattahoochee1721600.1506
Crawford29237.1604
Echols1363426.5605
Elbert77406.4406
Evans656.1400
Glascock133.0600
Hart39149.3901
Jones49171.3804
Lincoln16196.9206
Miller42728.6603
Montgomery12130.101
Morgan39203.7805
Taliaferro161.2700
Tattnall30118.0603
Treutlen14205.0101
Walker189271.5105
Warren18345.4909
Wayne2376.7303
Wheeler13164.3700

