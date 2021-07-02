Uptown Columbus kick-starts Fourth of July celebrations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Uptown Columbus kick-started Fourth of July celebrations with their “Star Spangled Weekend” of free concerts.

Columbusites gathered in the 1000 block of Broadway with lawn chairs in hand, ready to enjoy a performance from local band DSOS. For many, this was their first live concert since the beginning of the pandemic.

Uptown Columbus brings events such as their beer and wine festival and food truck festival to the community; after a year of uncertainty, they were ready to bring the party back to Uptown.

“Those are our fundraising events that help us do things for Uptown… to clean the streets up, to do everything that we do here,” Katie Watson from Uptown Columbus said. “So it’s been a hard, hard thing for us not to have funds coming in and not being able to do anything. We’re on the track, we’re coming back and we’re coming back big.”

Restaurants in Uptown also stayed open late. Following recent crime in the area, there was increased police presence to ensure the safety of attendees.

The block party will continue tomorrow night at 7 p.m. when local band GP-38 brings it home.