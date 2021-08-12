Urban League of Greater Atlanta to hold town hall on Thursday on redrawing district boundaries

(WRBL) – The Georgia Legislature will be redrawing district boundaries this year for Congress, state House and state Senate following the 2020 census.

The outcome of the redistricting could have an impact on the balance of power for years to come.

Following the results of the census, Georgia will not be given additional congressional seats during the coming decade for the first time since the 1980s.

On August 12, 2021, the Urban League of Greater Atlanta will convene a virtual Town Hall meeting for Muscogee County to discuss the census and redistricting.

John Moye with The Urban League of Greater Atlanta explains how redistricting will impact the Chattahoochee Valley and the state of Georgia.

“It’s so important particularly as the state legislature began to draw maps. Whether it’s state or federal or even county commission seats, we want to make sure that our citizens are involved in the process, because at the end of the day these representatives are actually representing them and certainly making key decisions with respect to budgeting their legislation,” said Moye.

You can watch the town hall live on WRBL.com Thursday night starting at 6:00 p.m. Eastern.