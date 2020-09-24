US government executes killer obsessed with witchcraft

Georgia

by: MICHAEL TARM, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) – The U.S. government has executed a former soldier who said an obsession with witchcraft led him to kill a Georgia nurse he believed had put a spell on him.

William Emmett LeCroy is the sixth federal inmate put to death this year at the U.S. prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Before that, there had been a 17-year hiatus without any federal executions.

Lawyers had asked President Donald Trump in a petition to commute LeCroy’s sentence for killing Joann Lee Tiesler in 2001.

They said LeCroy’s brother was killed during a routine traffic stop in 2010 and that another son’s death would devastate the LeCroy family.

