US Hwy 27 widening project finally completed in Randolph Co.

CUTHBERT, Ga. — U.S. Highway 27 in Randolph County is now open.

Due to funding shortfalls, the widening portion through the county was delayed nearly three decades. But the $31 million project now means a continuous four lane connection for drivers through the Cuthbert area.

The Mayor of Cuthbert says he hopes the highway widening will bring businesses and tourists to his city.

“That four lane is going to bring tourism to our town. We have done extensive work on our downtown. We hope people want to take a break and stop in Cuthbert. We hope it will help bring industrial development,” says Steve Whatley.

Mayor Whatley also hopes drivers will use the highway as an alternative to avoid traffic getting to the beaches in Florida. The actual paving only took three years to complete.