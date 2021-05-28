US Marshals in Tennessee arrest suspect in Georgia killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service says a man charged in a Georgia slaying has been arrested in Tennessee.

The Marshals Service said Thursday that a fugitive task force has arrested Julian Netters at a home in Memphis.

A murder warrant had been issued for Netters in connection with the fatal shooting of Shaquon Mckensey on April 24 in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

Investigators are looking for another man suspected of being involved in the Georgia killing.

Netters will be extradited to Georgia to face charges of murder and aggravated assault.