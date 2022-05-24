U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has defeated five Republican challengers in a Georgia primary that tested conservative voters’ tolerance of her divisive politics.

Greene advances to the November election, where she will face the winner of a three-way Democratic primary in northwest Georgia’s 14th District, a seat drawn to give Republicans a huge advantage.

Jennifer Strahan and other Republican challengers sought unsuccessfully to convince voters that Greene’s combative rhetoric and willingness to embrace conspiracy theories did little to help her constituents.

Greene spent more than $6.6 million defending her seat. She remained on the ballot after voters mounted a failed effort to disqualify her by claiming she encouraged the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.