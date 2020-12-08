Vaccine distribution in Georgia to start soon, take months

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Gov. Brian Kemp says Georgia should begin distributing coronavirus vaccines before the end of next week, though most people won’t get shots for several more months.

The Republican governor told a news conference Tuesday that health care workers and nursing home residents will be the first to get vaccinated.

Kemp urged Georgia residents to keep wearing masks and social distancing long into 2021 until shots can be administered to the general population statewide.

The federal Food and Drug Administration is expected to soon approve COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna.

The vaccine arrives as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have been rising rapidly in Georgia.