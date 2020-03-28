Valley Hospitality gives back to furloughed employees during

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Valley Hospitality held an event today called “Feeding Our Valley Family”.

Staff workers at the hospital handed out boxes of food to employees, who had to be on temporary leave due to the Coronavirus.

Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Cassie Meyers, says they started out with 100 boxes of food and 100 bags of produce.









“Our employees have been really appreciative and really thankful. Like I said we’re lucky enough to partner with Feeding the Valley, so those food boxes have been really crucial. You go to the grocery stores right now and everything is a little sparse, a little empty and so anything that we can do to kind of manage that,” Meyers said.

Valley Hospitality says they will be doing this every Saturday for the employees who are on leave.

If you are a furloughed staffer from Valley Hospitality, you will need to bring your severance letter in order to get a box of food.