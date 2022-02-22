Guilty verdicts reached in hate crimes trial over Arbery killing

FILE – This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows from left, Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. Legal experts say federal hate crimes charges in the 2020 chase and killing of Ahmaud Arbery could prove more difficult to prosecute than the fall murder trial that ended in convictions of three white men. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 in U.S. District Court in Brunswick, Georgia.(Glynn County Detention Center via AP, File)

UPDATE – The three men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting have been found guilty of federal hate crimes.

A jury delivered its verdict Tuesday after several hours of deliberations.

The jury found that father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan violated Arbery’s civil rights in the fatal chase and targeted him because he was Black.

During the trial, prosecutors showed roughly two dozen text messages and social media posts in which Travis McMichael and Bryan used racist slurs and made derogatory comments about Black people.

The McMichaels and Bryan had pleaded not guilty to the hate crime charges.

