Vernon Jones withdraws from Georgia Governor’s race, backs Perdue

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Vernon Jones has withdrawn from the Georgia Governor’s race. Jones made the announcement on his Twitter account on Monday.

Jones said he will instead be supporting David Perdue in his bid for Governor. He also thanked his supporters and asked for their continued support as he runs for the United States Congress.

The following statement was posted to Jones Twitter account:

“After much prayer & consideration I have decided that I can best serve the people of Georgia in the Congress of the United States. I believe that strong conservative voices need to be heard as we lead America into the future. Because of this decision I am officially withdrawing my candidacy for Governor effective today and will be supporting David Perdue for Governor. He is a good man who loves our state and loves our Country. I’d like to thank the thousands of Georgians that welcomed me into their homes and communities. I would ask for their continued support as I seek to represent them in the United States Congress. Together as conservatives we will Take Georgia Back.” – Vernon Jones