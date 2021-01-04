Veteran police officer killed in Atlanta car crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – A veteran police officer is dead after being hit by a vehicle as he was helping out at the scene of another accident in downtown Atlanta.

News outlets report that Sgt. Daniel Mobley was a 22-year veteran of the DeKalb County Police Department.

He was responding to a crash involving another officer on the Downtown Connector when he was hit.

Police Chief Mirtha Ramos said Mobley had just arrived at the scene of the crash when he was hit as he was getting out of his vehicle.

She called Mobley one of the department’s “guardian angels.”