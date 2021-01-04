 

Veteran police officer killed in Atlanta car crash

Georgia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – A veteran police officer is dead after being hit by a vehicle as he was helping out at the scene of another accident in downtown Atlanta.

News outlets report that Sgt. Daniel Mobley was a 22-year veteran of the DeKalb County Police Department.

He was responding to a crash involving another officer on the Downtown Connector when he was hit.

Police Chief Mirtha Ramos said Mobley had just arrived at the scene of the crash when he was hit as he was getting out of his vehicle.

She called Mobley one of the department’s “guardian angels.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

60° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 60° 41°

Tuesday

61° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 12% 61° 33°

Wednesday

58° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 58° 38°

Thursday

53° / 41°
Rain
Rain 63% 53° 41°

Friday

52° / 35°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 52° 35°

Saturday

53° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 53° 33°

Sunday

56° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 56° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

60°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
59°

58°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
58°

55°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
55°

51°

7 PM
Clear
1%
51°

49°

8 PM
Clear
3%
49°

48°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
48°

46°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
46°

45°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
45°

45°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
45°

44°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
44°

43°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
43°

42°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
42°

42°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
42°

42°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
42°

42°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
42°

43°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
43°

43°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
12%
43°

46°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
46°

49°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
49°

53°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
53°

55°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
55°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories