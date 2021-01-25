Vice President Kamala Harris inspires young girls in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. – All eyes were on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Wednesday for the presidential inauguration and, in Columbus, little eyes were watching as Kamala Harris became the first female vice president in American history.

Harris’ appointment was historical on many levels, and young girls watched as she broke the glass ceiling for women in politics.

She was sworn in just before Joe Biden took the oath of office to become the 46th president of the United States. Aside from being the first woman to take office as vice president, Harris is also the first black woman and first Asian American to step into the role.

“She has changed the culture forever,” 15-year-old Nevaeh Owen said. “Now women know it’s possible, and she’s opened a door that I don’t think will ever close again.”

Before taking her oath at the U.S. Capitol, she paid tribute to the women who came before her. In a video, Harris said, “I stand on their shoulders.” Harris’ accomplishment gives some girls hope that maybe one day there may even be a female president.

“Once she’s established her role that she… can do as well and better [than] all of our previous male, white vice presidents, then more people will be more open to the idea of a female president,” 11-year-old Amelia Sibary said.

Young girls everywhere will watch and see how Harris does in her role as the highest-ranking female elected official in U.S. history.

The first 100 days of the administration will focus on tackling the coronavirus. Symone Sanders, a spokesperson for Harris, said she is “focused on how her office can support and amplify the administration’s agenda.”