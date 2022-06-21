LAKE ALLATOONA, Ga. (CBS News) – This past Sunday, Georgia Department of Natural Resources Game Warden Steven Martinez and Cpl. Tyler Lewis witnessed an overloaded vessel capsize on Lake Allatoona.

They we able to quickly get to the boat and began throwing flotation to the people in the water and began getting them onto their boat.

All eight people on board, including small children and a dog were rescued.

The video starts with Martinez’s perspective, then the last 30 seconds cuts to the event from Lewis’s perspective.

This video shows the importance of always having a life jacket on as well as having a throwable life jacket readily available. We are thankful all occupants were rescued without injury.