VIDEO: Savannah officers jump into freezing waters to rescue woman from river

Video provided by the Savannah Police Department

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police officers rescued a woman who reportedly jumped into the freezing water Tuesday.

More News from WRBL

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), officers were dispatched to the Forest River Bridge around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say someone witnessed a woman leaning far over the bridge.

SPD says the woman had already jumped into the river before the police arrived on the scene.

The woman was not visible in the water as Savannah police, Chatham County officers, firefighters and EMS attempted to locate the woman.

After searching the area for some time, officers heard gurgling under a dock and discovered the woman underneath.

After several attempts to pull her up, two officers jumped into the water and collectively worked to pull the woman onto the dock.

SPD identified the two officers as Sgt. Sharif Lockett and Officer William Fitzpatrick.

The woman was treated at the scene by EMS.

“We are so proud of all of the officers involved for their joint rescue actions,” SPD Chief Roy Minter said. “It was definitely a team effort for all officers, first responders and citizens involved — from the extensive search to the rescue. We know that had these officers not responded and acted so quickly that this could have had a tragic outcome.”