ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – A storm system brought a tornado and baseball-sized hail to Bryan County Thursday evening.

A WSAV viewer captured a video of a funnel cloud in Ellabell’s Brewton Acres neighborhood off of Wilma Edwards Road.

Large hail up to 2.75 inches in size has also been reported in the county.

WSAV has a crew headed to the area. Meanwhile, watch Storm Team 3’s live coverage of severe weather moving through the area.

No word yet on the strength of the tornado. The National Weather Service is expected to survey the area and provide an update in the coming days.